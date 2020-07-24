Black Politics, Are Blacks welcomed in the conservative movement?

(ThyBlackMan.com) As we watch the violence and racial agitation happening across America, I have been pondering whether there is a place for Blacks within the conservative movement.

Every conservative leader I speak to expresses their frustration with the lack of support from within the Black community ; but there is little positive action by conservatives to substantively eliminate their stated frustration with a specific plan of action.

My answer, as of the time of this column, is an unequivocal No!

I am a native of St. Louis and a graduate of Oral Roberts University; so, conservatism has been in my blood my entire life. As a little kid, I was hanging out with stalwarts of the movement like Pat Robertson, Jim and Tammy Bakker, Kenneth Copeland, Billy Graham, Jerry Falwell, Jimmy Swaggart and Ben Kinchlow, one of the few Blacks in the circle.

What I found in my more than 30 years of involvement in the conservative movement is that when all is said and done, there is more said than done.

So, why am I so pessimistic about Blacks and the conservative movement?

With all the racial unrest going on in our country, conservative leaders have all come down with a sudden case of laryngitis.

Where is Franklin Graham, Jerry Falwell Jr., Tony Perkins, Pat Robertson, Kenneth Copeland and Robert Jeffress, to name a few? You would think by now they would have reached out to some “real” Black conservatives to discuss conservative solutions to what is tearing our country apart.

Am I the only one who has noticed that our congressional leadership in the House has yet to call any “real” Black conservatives to seek their guidance as to how to navigate this thorny issue of race?

In the Senate, Mitch McConnell has shown a total lack of leadership during this time of racial upheaval. Or maybe Mr. McConnell is too busy giving out another $3 million to a Black liberal Democrat senate candidate like he did in North Carolina earlier this year.

How many times have we seen a room full of conservatives meeting about the racial issues in America and not seen one Black person in the room?

If conservatives really believed their policies could and would be better for Blacks than the liberal policies that have been unleashed on the Black community for the past 50 years, when will they take their conservative solutions to the market place of ideas within the Black community?

Or do conservatives not really believe in their own policies — maybe it’s “fake” conservatism?

Two weeks ago, I had dinner with a major White leader within the conservative movement. This is a person with impeccable credentials within the conservative movement and is genuinely a good person.

He and I are very good friends and we always have very brutally honest conversations, especially about race.

He asked me why does the Black community constantly give the Democrats north of 90% of their vote and yet get nothing in return; and why do they support liberal candidates when most Blacks are very conservative?

Most of the Blacks that conservatives highlight and promote have absolutely no relationship with the Black community. Conservatives tend to surround themselves with Blacks who they are comfortable with and those who make them feel good, as opposed to Blacks who are connected to the Black community and have credibility.

Most of the Blacks they engage with are mere entertainment for conservatives; they are not viewed as serious people within the Black community.

In the House of Representatives, the Freedom Caucus has all but disappeared during this current upheaval. I have talked with several members of the Freedom Caucus about organizing a few “real” Black conservatives to discuss how to navigate what is going on in our country, but so far, no takers.

The few Blacks who some conservatives support financially do more harm to the movement than good. These Blacks have more appeal to a White audience than they do a Black audience. These Blacks intentionally use the most hyperbolic, incendiary language imaginable when discussing the Black community; and then wonder why they get no traction in the Black community.

Blacks totally tune them out and rightfully so.

Having a Black on staff is not the same as having the “right” Black on staff.

Four years ago, I warned any and everyone who would listen to me that race would be the dominant issue during the 2020 election cycle; but no one paid me any attention.

Now, the Black community will determine the direction our country is going to move toward during this year’s elections.

Conservatives are totally unprepared and unqualified to deal with this issue of race and have shown no serious interest in seeking out “real” Black conservatives who could help with this issue.

If conservatives were accused in a court of law of substantively engaging with the Black community, would there be enough evidence to convict?

Again, the answer is an unequivocal No!