The Sad Saga of DeSean Jackson; Black Men Must Understand What A Real Powerbrokers!!

(ThyBlackMan.com) Anyone possessing decent observation skills can attest to the volatile nature of Race and politics. It is a minefield that only a fool would rush into. In fact, one of the most reliable signs of an absence of wisdom is reckless entry into discussions of Race and politics.

In his poem An Essay on Criticism (1711), Alexander Pope wrote the following. “Fools rush in where Angels fear to tread.” The above quote is a cautionary warning for people to avoid some arenas at all costs. Only the unwise among us will foolishly rush into such environs.

From all indications, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is that type of fool.

Just in case you missed it, DeSean Jackson decided to delve into matters far above his intellectual capacity via a Instagram post. The referenced post was a Adolph Hitler quote that Jackson alleged stated that white Jews “will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.” In a move that signals his desperation to make matters even worse for himself, Jackson doubled-down on his anti-Semitism by expressing admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. It would be a gross understatement to state that powerful groups such as the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center have identified Farrakhan as a controversial figure. Most groups consider him to be America’s foremost anti-Semite.

Now, I do not want you to think that I am seeking to curtail Jackson’s 1st Amendment rights, that is not my intention, however, I still wonder what the NFL wide receiver was thinking. A better question is why didn’t he consider the inevitable fallout from his controversial post. To truly understand why Jackson’s post was so unwise, one must understand that the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that employs Jackson, are owned by Jeffrey Lurie, a person of Jewish descent, and headed by general manager Howie Roseman, another person of Jewish descent. Were it not for the obvious opportunity that DeSean Jackson provided to Jewish America to usher anti-Semitism into the robust discussion that groups such as Black Lives Matter have ignited, he would have already been released from his contract and rendered a pariah to other teams. He would be similar to Colin Kaepernick.

I pity DeSean Jackson for his inability to understand that there is a gap between what black folk talk about privately and what they express publicly before “mixed company.” Anyone who has spent time in the private spaces that Blacks are able to speak candidly, will tell you that many of the things vocalized in barbershops, civic organizations, and even street corners are expressions of unbridled hatred; an essential ingredient in our desperate attempt to maintain some semblance of sanity while being victimized by racial bigotry and institutional racism. It is not a stretch to consider such venting sessions one of Black America’s grandest traditions. Trust me when I say that there is no topic nor population above being discussed during such sessions; truthfully, not even black males are immune to harsh criticism. Yes, it is common for Black men to harshly criticize and denounce the foolishness of other Black men behind closed doors. However, there is an unspoken rule all who are allowed to enter this safe space are expected to adhere to, that rule is what is discussed in these sacred spaces remains private. Apparently, no one told DeSean Jackson about this mandate.

To DeSean Jackson’s chagrin, a series of African-American sports commentators have publicly denounced his Instagram post as if they are appalled by its message. Rest assured that these same figures have either expressed or failed to contradict much of the anti-social phrase-mongering that organically occurs in these “safe spaces” for black men. The reason for their hypocrisy is their understanding that the espousal of anti-Semitism promises dire consequences for the fool who dares to articulate it in front of “mixed company.”

DeSean Jackson’s rapid backpedaling is an obvious sign that he has swiftly learned that there is not a single member of Black America, regardless of their fortune, renown, or so-called influence that can help him escape his current predicament. Yes, even the most powerful and mighty black people — Oprah Winfrey, Maxine Waters, Nick Cannon, Bob Johnson, Jay-Z, etc. — realizes that DeSean Jackson has foolishly rushed into turbulent waters that will consume all that enter them. I am sure that if the embattled wide receiver were to receive much-needed counsel from any of the above figures that their advice would amount to little more than a private statement of “Brother, you are on your own.”

As a black man, I consider it disgraceful to see DeSean Jackson issuing statements promising to “do better” as if he is a five-year-old being scolded by his parents. Apparently, Jackson now understands the cavernous gap between black folk venting about Jews and a host of other groups in private and how little power Black America possesses. Consider Jackson’s apology for a moment.

I want to apologize to the Jewish community, Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson, the Eagles organization and our fans for the insensitive and ill-informed posts that I shared on my social media. My intention was to uplift, unite and encourage our culture with positivity and light. Unfortunately, that did not happen. I unintentionally hurt the Jewish community in the process and for that I am sorry! Now more than ever we must work together to end discrimination of all types and against all people and communities.

This apology is more than just words — it is a promise to do better. I will fully educate myself and work with local and national organizations to be more informed and make a difference in our community. I will consider my words and actions going forward. I will seek out voices from other communities and listen to their words, thoughts and beliefs. In a time of division, I am committed to doing my part in making this world a better place for our children.

DeSean Jackson is only at the beginning of an important lesson regarding where the actual seats of power rest in this nation. It is a lesson that notable blacks learn on the road to success.

If reduced to its simplest form, the lesson is as follows. There are some issues and populations that Blacks are never to address negatively in the public arena. This inflexible rule is a consequence of Black America’s uncanny penchant for political disorganization, in-fighting, and self-hatred. Unfortunately, DeSean Jackson is only the most recent example of what occurs to those hailing from socioeconomically disassembled communities devoid of capable political leaders.

In light of DeSean Jackson’s predicament I am offering him a suitable definition of power.

Power: The capacity or ability to direct or influence the behavior of others or the course of events.

I am sure that if team owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman choose to allow Jackson to continue his NFL career, DeSean Jackson will have learned two important lessons: (a) that there is not a single African-American possessing enough power and clout to save you from such a grievous issue and (b) the trouble that he now finds himself in is the reason that what is articulated in the safe spaces where black men assemble should never be shared with the outside world. These are hard lessons, yet one that may very well save his, your, and my professional career.

Staff Writer; Dr. James Thomas Jones III

Official website; http://www.ManhoodRaceCulture.com

One may also connect with this brother via Twitter; DrJamestJones.