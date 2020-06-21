Money / You are here: Home Business / Free Social Media Technology Tools To Promote Your Blog.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Successfully promoting content on social media is nowhere near as easy as most people usually think it is. If you’re wondering what tools can help make content promotion on social media platforms easier, then you’re exactly where you need to be right now. For starters, if you’re good with giving freely on social media platforms you can expect to receive generously as well.

With that said, incorporating free tools and software into content promotion strategies is a good way to blow up bog traffic, and here are some of the most popular tools out there.

1. Buffer

This tool is a friend that you should hold dear as far as content promotion is concerned. It’s one of the easiest ways to both schedule content and share it in advance. It allows you to simultaneously share your content on all social media sites directly from your Buffer dashboard. This means that you won’t have to go to each individual site to share the same content.

Your posts can be scheduled in advance and then released during the times you found had the most engagement. On top of all this, it’s free! This tool is arguably one of the best social media tools that’s free.

2. BuzzSumo

This free premium content analytics software is a must-have tool for both your SEO as well as your social media marketing strategies. BuzzSumo can help you generate fresh content topics and ideas that’ll help capture your target audience. Running a search on the platform for content topics will lead to you getting information on the content that has been most shared relating to the search topic.

You can then use this data to come up with fresh, new ideas, blog posts, articles, videos, infographics and more. It will help you create content that is both relevant and current.

3. IFTTT

This tool connects the most popular and best apps on the market and it’s very similar to Zapier. This powerful automation software can help automate content promotion strategies. Just like with Zapier, you can also set various actions and triggers for almost all the tools you happen to be using. It only takes a couple of minutes to automate new content. Furthermore, it even allows for the repurposing of content from Instagram and then automatically sharing it on Twitter and Facebook.

4. Later

Instagram should be a top priority in any content promotion and marketing strategy you have and Later is wonderful for this platform. It’s a free software that helps with scheduling and planning content for Instagram on a desktop computer. This means that you won’t have to use your mobile phones to post anymore. If you want more traffic, Instagram should definitely be something you’re considering.

Wrapping Up

If you’re looking to get more traffic through social media, then you should strongly consider trying some of these tools. Hopefully, this article has helped show you how this technology can take your content promotion to the next level.

Staff Writer; Ellie Carter