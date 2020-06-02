How Apps Can Help You Become an Effective Parent.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Parenting is hard. Throw in the uncertainties of this fast-paced digital world, and it becomes even more difficult. But don’t give up just yet.

Thanks to the advance of technology, there are several apps to help streamline and simplify the complicated nature of parenting. These apps, numbering thousands, can be found on Android and iOS stores and are often used on phones and tablets. Here’s an overview of how apps can help you discover the joy of parenting.

Preparation

If you’re an expectant mother or a new parent, it may be hard figuring out what to do. However, there are several apps to help you. Here are a few of the good ones:

Peanut

Peanut is a social networking app specifically for new and soon-to-be mothers. It provides a platform for sharing tips, resources, experiences, and interactions. It is a sound support system for parents who are having a hard time getting parenting right. No wonder it’s been dubbed “Tinder for moms.”

Basket

This app helps you get good deals on essential items for your baby. From food to diapers, this app compares the best prices across online and offline shops and shows you the best offers. This app will help you spend your hard-earned money judiciously.

The Wonder Weeks

A favorite of many new parents, this app walks with you through each developmental stage of your child. You’ll receive week-by-week insights, resources, and tips regarding your child’s progress. That way, you’ll never be at a loss about your child’s behavior and progress. It also helps notice any abnormal behavior that may require immediate medical attention.

Scheduling

The kid’s schooldays, doctor’s appointment, sports schedules – just name it. The sheer amount of events the average parent has to coordinate can be overwhelming. Thankfully, you don’t have to be a memory master to be on top of all your children’s activities. All you need is an app – a perfect one at that.

There are a good number of excellent family calendar apps like DigiCal, Timepage, CloudCal, and Cozi. Explore and choose the one that best suits your needs.

Monitoring

According to data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, over 420,000 children were reported missing in 2019 alone. That works out to about 1,000 missing kids each day. Unfortunately, as a parent, you can’t physically protect your child all the time, but if they have a phone, you have excellent alternatives.

A Phone Tracker can help you know where your child is at every moment. You’ll be alerted as soon as your child crosses virtual boundaries set by you. This practice is known as Geofencing. Also, there’s a panic button feature that lets you know when there is an emergency.

Besides keeping your child safe from physical harm, phone trackers can help your child safely use the internet. Through a tracker, you can monitor their call log, text messages, and browsing history. You can also restrict and block specific sites.

Teaching and Training

It takes a village to raise a child. Well, in this digital age, you might as well say it takes many apps to raise a child. Various developers have designed these apps to teach your child everything from how to write, draw, speak a language, do math, program, to how to manage a business.

These apps help you to teach your child after school and to help them cultivate good habits. As most of these apps are educational, they have safe and wholesome content. Check out this lifehack article on apps to raise well-rounded kids.

In a Sum

Raising children is a lot of work, but using apps makes it easier. In this article, we’ve looked at the various ways apps can reduce your workload. If you want more, take a look at this article from the Guardian titled: The 50 Best Children’s Apps.

Staff Writer; Craig Parker