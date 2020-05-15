Never Put Off Tomorrow What’s Due Today: Don’t Procrastinate!

(ThyBlackMan.com) “If you wait for perfect conditions you’ll never get anything done” (Ecclesiastes 11:4)

There are many possible definitions of procrastination, but, in essence, procrastination is the practice of doing less urgent or unimportant tasks instead of more urgent ones, or doing more pleasurable activities instead of less pleasurable ones. Procrastinators put off impending tasks to a later time, sometimes to the “last minute” before the deadline. To some extent, everyone procrastinates. Unfortunately, when chronic procrastination becomes a habit, it becomes damaging to one’s life. People often procrastinate because they experience more short-term pleasure from the less urgent tasks.

More often than not, we pray fervently to God for something we want without making an attempt to work towards that which we desire. How do we know if God has answered our prayer without actually working towards our goal? It is important to understand that God does not work in magical ways but in miraculous ways. Faith without obedience is dead. Prayer without action is wasted. What would your life look like if you stopped praying to God’s will and just did what you wanted instead? How would your church look if you spent as much time serving as it spent praying about serving? The truth is, sometimes when you think you’re praying, you’re really just procrastinating; when you think you’re asking for God’s will to be done, you’re really just telling Him “no.” In times that demand action, prayer can be disobedience in disguise. Wasted prayer uncovers the ways we use prayer to dodge responsibility for the work God has assigned to us. In this writer’s opinion, religion has eaten some people raw. Most people don’t know God, even if they fervently claim to. They don’t know the principles that guide the universe and they misunderstand the teachings of God. It is written that “faith without work is useless.” This saying was not made by man but by God.

Put in another way, you procrastinate when you put off things that you should be focusing on right now, usually in favor of doing something that is more enjoyable or that makes you more comfortable. We are more comfortable doing things that are pleasurable instead of those that are of paramount importance to us. Such action reminds us of the old saying, “you can’t have your cake and eat it too.” If you must do those things that you are excited about, and let’s say you desire something very important, you are indirectly forgoing your wish or desire. Procrastinators never get anything done. They are always looking for the right time or the right mood before they can start to work. Unfortunately, the perfect time to do something will never simply appear. Now is always the best time to do something. The only way to complete your goals is to begin.

There are many notable quotes made by distinguished people that will stop you from procrastinating, but I prefer this quote from Abraham Lincoln: “You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.” The world is getting more advanced and things are getting easier day-by-day as a result of the ideas and work of men who didn’t procrastinate but rather worked diligently towards achieving their goals and never stopped until they achieved them. Another lovely quote on procrastination was written by Charles Dickens: “Procrastination is the thief of time, collar him.” There is the same 24-hour-day for everyone. Your success rate is proportional to or dependent on how wisely you use your time. Those who are happy now were not intimidated by new projects. They simply got started. They never delayed because they understood that important tasks have scary appearances. They also understood that the work would never be completed if they didn’t take action. “You may delay, but time will not,” Benjamin Franklin correctly stated.

Biblical-Based Steps to Overcoming Procrastination

Imagine what your own local church assembly would be like if everyone spent as much time serving others as they did praying about serving others. Usually, when you may think you are praying, you could in fact just be procrastinating.

When you are telling God that His Will be done, you could be disobeying Him, despite your best intentions. Wasted prayer exposes the manner in which we utilize prayer to evade responsibility for the duty and work assigned us by God. You may need to get off your knees and begin to live like a true and genuine Christian, instead of simply praying like one. The time to stop praying and begin doing has arrived and it’s today!

1. “The craving of a sluggard [procrastinator] will be the death of him, because his hands refuse to work”(Proverbs 21:25). Acknowledge and admit that procrastination is smothering all of your inspiration.

2. “There is a proper time and procedure for every matter …”(Ecclesiastes 8:6). Honestly tell God that you’re tired of struggling with the clock and start praying for help and wisdom to use the time assigned to you by God.

3. “… there will be a time for every activity, a time to judge every deed”(Ecclesiastes 3:17). Keep a record of everything you need to do in a planner and check off the tasks as you accomplish them.

4. “… he who follows empty pursuits will have poverty in plenty”(Proverbs 28:19).

Refuse to be distracted from your major goals to minor ones by keeping your focus on the main thing through effective prioritizing of each day’s tasks.

5. “Suppose one of you wants to build a tower. Won’t you first sit down and estimate the cost to see if you have enough money to complete it? For if you lay the foundation and are not able to finish it, everyone who sees it will ridicule you”(Luke 14:28–29). Carefully assess the time required to successfully finish each task realistically with extra time allotted for unexpected delays.

6. “Do not throw away your confidence; it will be richly rewarded. You need to persevere so that when you have done the will of God, you will receive what he has promised”(Hebrews 10:35–36). Strongly resist the temptation of feeling guilty whenever unforeseen situations come up to hinder you from accomplishing the day’s tasks. Re-plan tomorrow’s activities, but don’t forget about the missed work today!

7. “May these words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, LORD, my Rock and my Redeemer”(Psalm 19:14 NIV 2011). Recognize and root out any negative self-talk that dares to intrude on your thoughts and your self-dialogue. Try to be reflective of God’s truth and love for you.

8. “The way of fools seems right to them, but the wise listen to advice”(Proverbs 12:15). Ask a trusted friend or fellow worshipper to assist whenever you struggle, especially at the beginning.

9.“I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me…..”(Galatians 2:20). Yield your whole life to Jesus Christ, giving Him total and full control.

10. “His divine power has given us everything we need for a Godly life through our knowledge of Him who called us by his own glory and goodness. Through these he has given us his very great and precious promises, so that through them you may participate in the divine nature, having escaped the corruption in the world caused by evil desires”(2 Peter 1:3–4). Go ahead and rightfully claim what God has promised. Philippians 4:13 (NKJV) I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

Conclusion: Prioritizing Task

It is important to know the causes of procrastination because only then can we produce a solution. The book, You Can Stop Procrastination Today! [Available now at Amazon.com] by Stanley G. Buford, shall be used to discuss the causes of procrastination and ways to overcome it. One of the major causes of procrastination is fear. Many people are afraid to do something that involves a lot of energy. Another cause of procrastination is laziness. Laziness is the mother of procrastination. Lazy people can hardly complete any task. Disorganization can also cause procrastination. So many people spend their precious time doing what they don’t need to do or working on their least important task. We must solve the problem of procrastination by overcoming our fears, engaging ourselves in activities and finally arranging our work in order of importance. If we work on the most important task first, and follow a strict schedule, procrastination will be a mere distant memory.

