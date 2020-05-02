You are here: Home Health / A Desperate ‘Donald Trump’ May Try To Incite Insurrection After Losing The November Election.

A Desperate 'Donald Trump' May Try To Incite Insurrection After Losing The November Election.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Kate J Herold Hudson posted a meme saying, “Just know this…Trump’s ‘Liberate’ tweets and praise of protesters, is a trial run for the Riots & Chaos he’s planning for Nov. 4”

I’m in total agreement with Kate. In fact, the exact same notion occurred to me over a year ago. I just hope our military and intelligence community is a step ahead of Trump’s treachery and is prepared to deal it.

AMERICA’S CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS IS AT HAND



The primary danger of a man like Trump is not only that he’s so self-serving that he’s willing to test the limits of democracy to promote his own interests, but he’s also so uninformed that he doesn’t recognize that there are any limits. That’s why he’s so enamored of the world’s most brutal dictators. He not only admires them, but he envies their unfettered and absolute power. What makes that so dangerous in a man like Trump is he’s also undereducated and not very bright. Trump’s former Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, is reported to have called him a “moron,” and the late William T. Kelley, who taught Trump at the University of Pennsylvania, said, “Donald Trump was the dumbest goddamn student I ever had.”

Thus, Trump is so uninformed regarding the underpinnings of America’s democratic traditions, and so self-serving, greedy, and in fear of being revealed for the weak, flawed, and cowardly individual he knows himself to be, that he’s completely untethered to the democratic principles that most of us take for granted. As a result, as we speak, he’s currently testing the limits of America’s willingness to defend our Constitution – and yes, it can happen here.

Trump has casually announced that he intends to change by executive order the 14th Amendment of the Constitution that declares anyone born in the United States a U.S. citizen. He claims he wants to change the amendment to prevent undocumented immigrants from sneaking into the country and creating “anchor babies.” But it was also the 14th Amendment that declared citizenship for former African American slaves, so if his Republican-stacked Supreme Court allows him to tinker with the 14th Amendment, who’s next? If he could declare all African Americans non-citizens, that would certainly solve the GOP’s demographics problem, wouldn’t it?

Any other president in United States history would immediately recognize that just the thought of trying to override the United States Constitution with an executive memo is crazy. But not Trump, and that’s exactly the problem with a dangerous demagogue like him – he’s such a blindly narcissistic and pathological sociopath that he doesn’t view reality like a normal individual. We’ve been warned about him by more than one group of professionals who are ordinarily disinclined to criticize the President of the United States in such a blunt and pronounced fashion, but Trump’s behavior is so glaringly dysfunctional that they felt compelled to speak out. In its article reviewing the book, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,” Psychology Today pointed out:

“John Gartner, Ph.D. is the founder of ‘Duty to Warn’ , an organization intent on warning our country that we are in dire trouble due to our president’s mental instability. More than 60,000 mental health professionals have signed John’s petition, which states:

‘We, the undersigned mental health professionals, believe in our professional judgment that Donald Trump manifests a serious mental illness that renders him psychologically incapable of competently discharging the duties of President of the United States. And we respectfully request he be removed from office, according to article 4 of the 25th amendment to the Constitution, which states that the president will be replaced if he is ‘unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.’”

And they wrote the above before Trump suggested that America ingest Lysol as a possible remedy for the Coronavirus, or to reopen the schools and use our children as guinea pigs to test the contagion of Covid-19. After all, he is personally losing over a million dollars a day due to the national shutdown resulting from the virus.

But as deadly serious as that is, that’s not the worst of it. When you combine Trump’s mental instability with his blind narcissism and fear of going to prison if he’s thrown out of office, and then add to that the fact that he’s being enabled by a Republican Party that’s in a panic over the loss of power due to a rapidly changing demographic, it becomes clear that the very viability of American democracy is in severe jeopardy.

The Republican party has clearly demonstrated that they’re just as recklessly unstable as a group as Donald Trump is as an individual, and that they’re completely oblivious to limits as well. They’ve already broken all of the rules of democratic normality to literally SHOVE what all the credible evidence shows is a criminal felon down our throats as the newest Supreme Court justice – and when I say “felon” I’m not simply engaging in hyperbole. Newly elected Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh clearly committed several instances of perjury before the United States Senate, and beyond that, the Republican-controlled Senate literally left no stone unturned to ensure that the credible evidence of Kavanaugh’s alleged attempted rape of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was blocked from being thoroughly investigated. So essentially, the GOP has gone to ridiculous lengths to place a criminal on the highest court of the land.

So now all of the chips are in place. The GOP controls two branches of the government, including a reliably conservative Supreme Court to protect Trump from criminal liability. They are now in a position to validate any and all of their radical assaults on the Constitution. So now the final phase of the conservative conspiracy to take over America begins:

Trump is already talking about an “immigrant invasion” of the United States, and he’s already predicted “there will be violence” if the Democrats win the 2018 election – which they did. So now, all the conservatives have to do is send in Trumplodytes to incite violence – which now seems to be the case, with hordes of mindless Trump supporters, armed to the teeth, converging on our streets and state houses in response to the Coronavirus shutdown instituted to protect public health. Now, in instance of violence will give Trump all the justification that he needs to declare martial law and suspend the Constitution. He then instantly becomes the Vladimir Putin of the United States – possibly for life.

So America shouldn’t take this threat lightly. It’s time for Americans to stand up and fight this attack on our democracy with just as much passion as we fought WWII, because while the battle we currently find ourselves in is not simply against the guns and bombs of an outside invader, we’re now fighting the guns and bombs of a domestic enemy, and the threat to our way of life is just as severe. Could that be why Trump is currently disrupting the operations of Homeland Security? Think about that for a moment.

I’ve written extensively about how conservatives tend to be mindless followers, and we saw a perfect example of that during the NFL controversy. The American flag is a symbol of American values, and the freedom of expression is the very FIRST Amendment of the United States Constitution. And as a former United States Marine I can tell you for a fact that the Marines who died for this country didn’t die for either a piece of cloth, a song, or the opinion of a cowardly draft dodger like Donald Trump. They died for what that beautiful piece of cloth represents – the right for Colin Kaepernick to do exactly what he did. Without that right both the American flag, and the National Anthem, would be totally meaningless. But many conservatives don’t possess the intellect to see that.

As a result, Donald Trump has convinced his mindless conservative minions that it’s wrong and unpatriotic to exercise the rights guaranteed under the Constitution. For them, while it’s fine to brag about the rights guaranteed under the Constitution – especially the right to be armed to the teeth with assault weapons in public – it’s grossly disrespectful to the flag to actually demand their rights guaranteed under the Constitution, unless those rights are fully consistent with Donald Trump’s personal interests, and the blind promotion of the conservative agenda – and his mindless minions obediently follow his lead. So the fact is, those who follow Draft-Dodging Donnie and who are jumping up and down about patriotism and how the flag is being disrespected, these are the people who are actually disrespecting our flag and the troops, not Colin Kaepernick.

These people are trivializing the very values for which our Troops gave their lives. They’re allowing a draft-dodging coward like Trump to manipulate them into promoting bigotry and stupidity in an attempt to tear this nation apart, and thereby, escape the consequences of his own criminality. So to allow themselves to become complicit in that effort is what’s actually un-American, and it takes a complete idiot not to see that.

. ‘NO BLAME’? ABC NEWS FINDS 36 CASES INVOKING ‘TRUMP’ INCONNECTION WITH VIOLENCE, THREATS OR ALLEGED ASSAULTS With regard to the recent spate of domestic terrorism that has been overtaking the country of late, Trump claims that it’s not due to his hateful rhetoric, but the unfairness of the press in asking about it. Well, ABC news did a little research into the matter, and here’s what they found:

So if all of this sounds far-fetched, according to a 1990 Vanity Fair interview, Ivana Trump once told her lawyer, Michael Kennedy, that Donald Trump kept a book of Hitler’s speeches near his bed – and as we all know, Trump doesn’t like to read, yet, he found the inspiration to read Hitler. Thus, as has been repeatedly stated, when fascism comes to America it will come wrapped in a flag and carrying a cross, and considering that over 81% of White Evangelicals “Christians” support Trump’s criminality, that seems to be exactly what is happening.

So yes, it can happen here, and let there be no doubt about it, anyone who supports Donald Trump is the domestic enemy of the United States. So as a former Marine, I’m grievously insulted by any Trump supporter who calls themselves a patriot – it’s a contradiction in terms on its face – and the Founding Fathers must be absolutely spinning in their graves.

Staff Writer; Eric L. Wattree