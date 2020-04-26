Money / You are here: Home Business / Vote by mail? Tell those Democrats NO!

(ThyBlackMan.com) To hear all the shouting about voting by mail, you would think that the U.S. postal delivery system is fail-safe.

That’s a laugh – whether you’re talking about the proper and timely delivery of votes, your mortgage or car payment, or your letter to grandma.

Remember this? I learned it when I was I grammar school.

Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.

It’s not the “official” motto of the Postal Service but it’s regarded as such, an it’s a nice thought and tribute to the carriers. The only problem is that the USPS has grown into such a behemoth it is almost out of control.

I’ll be honest with you. I have had so many delivery problems with the post office that at this point, I do not assume anything I mail will arrive at the proper destination.

It all started a couple of years ago when I began to receive utility and other bills noting that the prior months payment had not been paid and so I needed to pay for two months.

The only problem with that, was that I had paid the prior month and had the proof in my checkbook. When I called the companies, I was told they never received payment – and I’m talking about electric, water, gasoline and even mortgage payments. I checked with the bank, and the checks had never cleared. Somewhere along the line, those payments that I’d made just disappeared into the void of the Postal Service.

I should note that I always mail letters inside the post office building – never in a free-standing postal box – which just shows my lack of confidence from the beginning.

This went on for a couple of months and then stopped. I never did find out what happened, and of course, the postmaster was of no help. My only recourse was to write the checks again and pray.

Oh, and one other thing. Now I purchase for each letter a certificate of mailing – they now cost $1.50 each, but it is visual proof that I did, in fact, mail that letter to that recipient on that particular date.

I have done that ever since and don’t even want to estimate how much extra I have paid just to be certain my mail gets to its destination.

And that’s not all. Just in the last month, I have had two letters returned to me, with the notice that the addressee was unknown and they were undeliverable.

Wrong. Both people were there and had lived at those addresses for 20-plus years. Resending them got them delivered.

Then two certified letters I sent to Los Angeles weren’t properly delivered – turned out the carrier didn’t speak English!

Oh yes, I am in favor of vote by mail.

NOT!

The Democrats are in a full-court press to try to force all of us to vote by mail in the next presidential election. Gee, I wonder why? Do you think it might be because they might have control over who votes, where and how?

Naw, they wouldn’t do that – or would they?

Regardless, they are united in their goal, from former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to every Democratic candidate, to Democratic governors across the country – and on top of that, billionaire George Soros is dumping in his millions to get mail-in voting approved.

There are many ways to control the vote when it’s to be done by mail. First of all, the ballots are sent to homes, and in many cases “helpful” ballot collectors show up and advise the recipients on how to vote – often doing it for them. There is no control over this, and yes, there are many people who would agree to this “help.” Keep in mind that these collectors are paid by the local political machine for each ballot they collect from the usually poor and minority voters who are, in reality, allowing their votes to be stolen.

According to a report in FrontPageMag.com, federal data show that in the 2016 and 2018 elections, millions of mailed ballots were never counted as valid votes. Many were sent to invalid addresses, and others had errors. In 2018 alone, 10,475,573 were listed as vanished for reasons “unknown.”

That sound like what happened to my utility bills and other payments – just vanished for reasons unknown, and no one is held responsible.

In the 2018 election in Orange County, California, 34,357 ballots failed in the mail. In San Diego County, 69,700 ballots were sent to bad addresses; they disappeared and never came back as a valid votes.

What happened? Who knows?

Another problem is that when people move or die, their names often stay on the voting rolls for years. It’s almost impossible to get their names removed. I know for a fact that when my father-in-law died, he kept getting voting information and ballots for three years before I could finally get his name removed. I know his case is not the only one – and in many places, those “dead” people do vote.

This massive push by Democrats for “mail-in voting” is to transform our system of elections and to put more power in the hands of Democrats.

Keep in mind this is the same political camp that does NOT want any kind of voter ID. Think about it – they talk about keeping the vote safe, yet they don’t want us to be able to be certain that the person who is voting is in fact the person on the rolls.

It all boils down to control, and the Dems believe that if they control the vote, they will control everything – and they just may be right.

God help us.

Written by Barbara Simpson

