Those Democrats Totally Want A Depression

(ThyBlackMan.com) If the Malevolent Donkey Party was actively seeking to plunge the country into an economic tailspin, while still maintaining some level of deniability to the credulous suckers out there, exactly what would it be doing differently? It would be pretty much doing exactly what it is doing right now – shilling for the bat-gobbling ChiComs, delaying needed assistance to keep America working, and generally trying to keep us all locked in the dark in perpetuity.

It’s fair to assume that you intend the expected consequences of the actions you take, and the consequence of the actions the Democrats are taking is economic ruin. The indisputable fact is that they’re totally cool with that if that is what gets them back into power.

Democrats are never ones to let a good crisis go to waste, and this Wuhan Flu is a very good crisis indeed if your goal is leftist hegemony. The Trump economy was booming after the near-decade of the Obama doldrums, and people were getting a taste of prosperity. But a happy, prosperous America is something the Democrat dudes can’t abide. All the Democrats had to sell were recycled cries of “RACISM!” and “RUSSIA!” and their standard-bearer was that sinewy weirdo Grandpa Badfinger, who was promising to drag us all back into the nightmare of globalist failure. The future looked grim, which means it actually looked bright for the rest of us.

So, the Chinese coronavirus was a dream come true, a deus ex pangolin that finally, after an endless series of leaks, impeachments, investigations, and media meltdowns, might be the magic bullet that actually takes Trump down.

Am I saying that the Democrats are exploiting the pandemic for their own cheesy advantage? Well, yeah. Everything they are doing is consistent with that. Everything. No, in the abstract, many of them would probably not prefer that tens of thousands of Americans die (I get enough Twitter death wishes to know, from their own filthy mouths, that some absolutely do want us to die), but their attitude seems to be that if life gives you tens of thousands of dead Americans, make political lemonade.

And upon reading this there will be lib blue check and Fredocon sissy huffing n’ puffing because I dared point out this manifest truth, so allow me to recommend that those who are upset go soothe themselves with a nice bowl of artisanal chocolate ice cream, which I am reliably informed makes everything better. Absolutely no one believes the Democrats are not going to wring from this black swan all the droppings they can squeeze out onto President Trump.

Most of them are cunning enough to try to hide it, but some of them will bray it out loud, as party leader AOC did when the related oil crash hit. She was positively giddy that millions more Americans were facing destitution, but even she was aware enough to eventually understand that was a bad look and delete her hi-five tweet.

The indisputable fact remains that the Democrats are the party of making things worse. We had Pelosi schmoozing with a late-night hack before the backdrop of her rich lady fridges while millions of small businesses were being ground into dust waiting for her to allow the empty PPP fund to be refilled. Every day she delayed saw more Americans out of a job – 22 million at this writing, but more to come. This is Great Depression-level ruination, but Scat Francisco’s finest was in no hurry. It was only when her purple state minions started squealing that she slowly, like a pinko sloth, began to act. She was going to kill off as many jobs and small businesses as she could before she inevitably rolled over. If you got canned last week, thank her and her garbage party.

The Democrats want to slow walk the reopening too. They are an urban party, and those cramped petri dish cities are going to take awhile to recover. But out in the fresh, clean open spaces of red America, there’s no need for this continued lockdown nonsense. Yet the Democrats, aided and abetted by the scuttling cockroaches that comprise the media, are demanding that every place be treated like the worst place. We’re terrible monsters for – let me get this right – wanting to go back to work and not go bankrupt.

According to them, somebody strolling across the Nebraska prairie is going to kill everyone in Brooklyn. Of course, no one believes that. Not even a little. No, their scheme is to leverage the crisis to keep these Trump-friendly areas down as long as possible to do as much damage as possible to POTUS and hurt his chances in November. When you add the blizzard of lies from the media blaming Trump for not taking a break from the bogus impeachment charade to lockdown the country back before we actually had any cases at all, their strategy is clear – use the pandemic as a weapon. Which means the worse we’re hit, the better off they are.

But we’re not supposed to say that, at least according to the people doing that.

Well, someone has to say it, and it sure won’t be our garbage media. What started out as prudent, temporary measures based on largely voluntary commonsense compliance have become bludgeons to club the economy like a baby seal. They want to slip that senile puppet Gropey J into the Oval Office based on the dual lies that this is all somehow Trump’s fault and that the Democrats will not make things much, much worse.

Again, exactly what have the Democrats done that disputes the hypothesis that they seek to ratchet up the pain for cheap political advantage? They’ve trashed and undermined the president. They’ve flacked for the Red Chinese and the WHO hacks. They’ve fought tooth and nail against the aid small businesses need. They’ve been the #resistance to reopening America.

Actions speak louder than words, and the Democrats’ actions shriek, “Your family’s security being destroyed is a small price to pay for us regaining power.”

Written by Kurt Schlichter

Official website; https://twitter.com/KurtSchlichter