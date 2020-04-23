Money / You are here: Home Business / The Most Common Craigslist Scams and Ways to Avoid Them.

The Most Common Craigslist Scams and Ways to Avoid Them.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Craigslist is a website that’s been around for a long time, and people still use it every day to search for everything from used furniture to job openings. But it’s important to be aware of the fact that Craigslist has its fair share of scams that are listed on the site by people who want to take advantage of others. So, before you make a deal with someone, and before you choose to meet them in person, continue reading to learn about some of the most common Craigslist scams and how to avoid them.

Beware of Violent Criminals and Thieves

One thing to be aware of is that, whenever you meet a stranger for the first time, even if it’s for a transaction that you’ve discussed via Craigslist, you might be putting your safety at risk. People have become victims of crimes because they met someone from Craigslist to make a purchase or a sale.

How can you protect yourself? Experts recommend always meeting someone in a public place that’s well-lit and has a lot of other people. It’s even a good idea to meet in front of a police station or in a police station’s parking lot, especially if it has been designated as a safe meetup spot. But, before you even do that, it’s also wise to run a background check on the person. Head to Nuwber, where you simply type in someone’s name to find out where they’re located, to see if they’ve been involved in lawsuits, to see if they have police records, and more. All of that information can help alert you to a criminal’s intentions.

Don’t Buy Fake Tickets to Popular Events

Let’s say that there’s an event that you really want to go see, such as a concert featuring your favorite band, but the tickets are sold out. You might decide to turn to Craigslist to look for tickets that other people have already purchased and are reselling. This is one of the most common scams on Craigslist.

First off, scalpers charge so much more than they paid for the tickets because desperate people will often be willing to pay. But another problem is that scammers on Craigslist will sometimes post fake tickets that look like the real thing, or they’ll post tickets that have been cancelled. They’ll list the tickets for sale, you’ll end up buying them, and they’ll steal your money in the process. For this reason, it’s best to only purchase tickets from reputable sources, like the venue itself or a site like Ticketmaster.

Avoid Falling for Fake Rentals

The listing of fake rentals is another common Craigslist scam to be aware of. Let’s say that you’re looking for an apartment, condo, home, or vacation property to rent. You might think that looking on Craigslist is a good idea. Well, there have been cases of criminals using stolen images from the internet to pretend that they have a rental property to offer when they really don’t. They’ll ask you for a deposit to secure the lease, and then you’ll never hear from them again once they have your money.

To avoid this scam, look for red flags. For example, is the price too good to be true, or is the seller claiming that they can’t show you the property for any reason? These are signs that it’s likely a fraudulent listing.

Take Steps to Stay Safe on Craigslist

Craigslist can be a good resource for certain things, but because scammers often take advantage of it, you should be aware of the many risks.

Staff Writer; Doug Adams