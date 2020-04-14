You are here: Home News / Mississippi State University Drama; Head Coach Mike Leach’s tweet of a woman knitting a noose.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are moments where I am flabbergasted by the absence of civility or common sense among White authority figures. I have always considered these moments unbridled testimony to how a person really about you. Unlike many of my kinsmen, I long ago decided that I would follow the directive of ancestor Maya Angelou. Angelou was credited with saying “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Apparently, Abdul Lovett raised his son Fabien to adhere to this axiom.

I am sure that you are wondering who Abdul and Fabien Lovett are and why I am writing about them. Well, I will tell who they are and their importance to Black America if provided the opportunity.

Fabien Lovett is a much-celebrated Division I football player whose moral compass led him to withdraw from Mississippi State University in the wake of Head Coach Mike Leach’s tweet of a woman knitting a noose for her beloved husband during this moment of quarantine. Fabien Lovett responded with a quick “WTF” response prior to entering the NCAA’s Transfer Portal; a prerequisite to transferring from Mississippi State and irrevocably severing all ties with Mike Leach. I recently learned that Fabien Lovett has decided to enroll at Florida State University.

When interviewed by the Clarion Ledger, Abdul Lovett shared the following.

I didn’t feel comfortable with my son being down there with a guy like that from a leadership standpoint – that you can just throw anything out there…I feel if he can do it, the kids are going to feel like they can do it.

As expected, Mike Leach offered the standard apology and University Administrators doled out a punishment of forcing him to participate in “listening sessions” and visiting a local Civil Rights museum after the global pandemic subsides. However, I am sure that you understand that this post has less to do with Mike Leach’s horrendous soul and everything to do with the Lovett’s decisiveness regarding this inexcusable offense.

When one considers the level of trust imbued in educators and coaches to pour into the lives of their children, it is frightening to consider that a figure possessing the thoughts, ideals, and worldview of Mike Leach would have access to the lives of any collegian, let along African-Americans. Yet, naïve entrusting parents routinely make the dubious decision to send their children to learn at the foot of someone whose dedication to their development as a person is in a word, non-existent.

Although difficult to admit publicly, moments such as this one serve as evidence of the lack of pride and solidarity among Blacks; a malady that guarantees their failure to activate dormant political power. Consider for a moment if Mike Leach had provided similar negative social commentary regarding the Jewish community and their Holocaust experience, if he had, there is little doubt that he would be rendered to the scrapheap of “hard core employables”. Put simply; Leach would be hopelessly unemployed forever. This well-deserved employment status would be less about the act and more about the inherent power found among those who were offended. Yet, in a world where Black solidarity is an oxymoron, Leach retains his employment and leads a team that is predominantly composed of African-American males. The absence of power mandates that pitiful appeals to Whites unreliable sense of decency Black America’s most frequent and reliable strategy.

Rest assured that in time, Leach will learn from his superiors who have learned how to handle Blacks that it is ungentlemanly to express such sentiments in the public arena; keep in mind that this lesson is a far-cry from the condemnation of the harboring of racial bigotry. The wicked dance of harboring bigotry, yet never displaying it in public or among Whites that one does not know is a clunky two-step that White bigots can attribute their mastery of to decades of repetition.

Unfortunately for Black America, the failure to mobilize political power or economic solidarity has left them without a reliable counter to the alluded to wicked dance beyond appealing to the White conscious. Instead of scientifically mobilizing politico-economic resources, Blacks have learned to “make the best out of a bad situation” and pray for a better day. It is time that Black America follows the lead of Abdul and Fabien Lovett and realize that “times will never get better until you make them better.”

Staff Writer; Dr. James Thomas Jones III

Official website; http://www.ManhoodRaceCulture.com

One may also connect with this brother via Twitter; DrJamestJones.