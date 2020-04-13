Misc. / You are here: Home Education / Could a Move Overseas Be Beneficial for You?

Could a Move Overseas Be Beneficial for You?

(ThyBlackMan.com) With the current world situation and many of us finding ourselves with extra time on our hands as we self isolate and socially distance to prevent the further spread of Covid-19, many of our minds have been set to reconsidering what we’ve been doing, what we’ve been taking for granted and what direction we want our lives to take when things get back on track. This period of great reflection could result in many of us making some major life changes when borders reopen, people start heading back to work and we get back on track with the progression of our lives. One thing that many of us may have considered? Whether a life overseas could better suit our needs, preferences and generally make us happier individuals. When it comes down to it, the world could be your oyster! Many of us have stayed relatively close to where we were raised out of sheer habit. Some of us may have already moved overseas and may be missing what we know and longing to head back to home turf. Whichever way you’re considering moving, here are some key pieces of information and a few things to mull over before making any big life decisions.

Reasons to Move

So, why might you want to move countries? Here are a few popular reasons that encourage people to take this life path.

Work

Work tends to be a major factor for wanting to move. Maybe you’ve seen a position advertised that you’d love to work in. Maybe there are more opportunities in your field of expertise elsewhere.

Partners

Some people move to be with a partner, or move because their partner is moving and they want to stay with them.

Adventure

You don’t have to have a financial or romantic motive to head overseas. Perhaps you just have few responsibilities or commitments and want to follow a sense of exploration and adventure!

Ensuring That You Can Move Legally

Of course, moving from one country to another isn’t as simple as jumping on a plane and setting up home. Instead, you’re going to have to follow the immigration laws, rules and regulations of your chosen country and you’re going to have to make sure that you do everything as you are supposed to in order to avoid becoming an illegal immigrant. This could result in you running the risk of experiencing jail time or being deported. Before your move, you’re going to have to conduct a whole lot of research into what you have to do in order to gain permanent residence in the country you’ve set your heart on. When it comes down to it, most governments around the world have all of this important information available on their official websites. Some regulations to be aware of that can prove common in many countries include requiring visas, requiring you to have a particular sum of savings and / or requiring you to be a professional or qualified in a sector where they require workers. To make this process as smooth as possible, you may want to use the help of an immigration lawyer. They’ll know all the ins and outs and be able to help you.

Preparing Yourself for a Move

If you’ve decided that a move really could be right for you, there are a few things you should do to prepare yourself. Here are some to consider.

Visiting the Country

Have you actually visited the country you’re planning on moving to before? Have you spent an extended period of time there? Often, we will set our hearts on a country or culture through our own romanticising of it. Often, the way places are portrayed in the media, films, television, photos and more can not be reflective of the place as a whole. They can feed into stereotypes. They can feed into overly positive representations. To be safe, it’s a good idea to visit the country you intend to move to for a long break. This will allow you to test the waters and determine whether it really is for you.

Learn the Local Language

Not all countries will have the same language as you. If you are planning on moving somewhere that you don’t speak the national language, you can’t simply expect that others will automatically speak a language you speak. You need to start learning the local language. If you don’t, how do you plan to land a job and get by with day to day tasks? You’ll need to speak the language to do pretty much anything – your shopping, reading street signs, asking directions, reading warning signs, making friends and more. There are a number of ways to pick up a new language. Consider language lessons or tutoring. Consider software and programmes like Rosetta Stone. Use apps like Duolingo and Babbel. You will eventually get there and then you can practice and get up to scratch once you move to the country and are fully immersed in the language.

Minimising Your Personal Belongings

Of course, you’re probably not going to be able to take all of your current belongings to this new place of residence with you. It would cost a small fortune to ship everything abroad and could take a long time, leaving you without furniture appliances for weeks or even months after you arrive yourself. Now is a good time to start whittling down your belongings to make your move easier and smoother. Put the money aside for anything that you sell and then this can be put towards buying replacements once you’ve moved. Online marketplaces tend to be good for this. If you have any large belongings that you can’t afford to ship now, but can’t bear to part with, source a reliable storage solutions company that can house the items until you are ready to ship them internationally.

Of course, moving overseas is a big step and will require a whole lot of consideration. Hopefully, the above information will open your eyes to a few of the things you will need to think over and steps you might need to take if you go ahead!

