Let’s Dive Into Rock and Metal With 7 More Albums.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Our beginner hard rock and metal kit did well. So, let’s kick it up just a few notches and dive a little deeper. We’re going with albums that were successful or well-received but still accessible. Don’t expect a list of just the most obscure of hard rock and metal here.

Metallica – Ride the Lightning (1984)

With 1984, Metallica is two albums into its career. It also marks a second win for the band as Ride the Lightning is one of those early Metallica albums that is considered holy. There’s nothing wrong with pointing out what’s wrong with the album but it’s also one of the albums where it’s best to not come too hard with the heat.

Arguments tend to grow when pointing out Ride the Lightning’s flaws. For me, it doesn’t make my top ten of metal or thrash but it is in my top five favorite Metallica albums. So, why was Ride the Lightning picked? The debut Kill Em All is similar to Bad Brains’ self-titled debut in that the production isn’t the best and it’s some of the band’s fastest material.

With some time, Metallica returned with Ride the Lightning and it’s a sharper album. It still has the speed but this is a sharp approach for the band. This album also exists between being Metallica at its best and being approachable for new listeners.

Basically, it’s good introductory thrash metal. Not the fastest, most aggressive, or even most technically sound but easy to get into.

Standout Tracks: Fight Fire With Fire, Ride the Lightning, For Whom the Bell Tolls

Living Colour – Vivid (1988)

Rarely does a debut album make for a good entry into a band’s discography and is accessible. Normally, you come in a little further into a band’s run with the most recent albums. Then you go back and listen to their older stuff to see what stands out.

In the case of Living Colour, Vivid hits it out of the park on the first song of the first album. “Cult of Personality” is a track everyone has heard a least once. The opening track also sets the pace for the album. Vivid is an incredible debut to dive into Living Colour. Sound-wise, it mixed funk with metal and progressive rock. What you get is something similar to peers Red Hot Chili Peppers, Faith No More, and Fishbone.

The approach on this album makes for a deeper album that is still accessible.

Standout Tracks: Cult of Personality, Glamour Boys, Open Letter (To A Landlord)

Thin Lizzy – Black Rose: A Rock Legend (1979)

If you want something more familiar to what we had in our first list, Thin Lizzy’s ninth album is for you. Black Rose: A Rock Legend is a straight up hard rock album that is one of Thin Lizzy’s most accessible. There’s really nothing special or significant about this one. It does mark a continuation of the band leaning towards a harder sound.

Songs about street life and love are the band’s calling card but you also get some beautiful but heavy songs like seven-minute, three-part “Rosin Dubh” which ends the album. If want to dive deeper into hard rock and metal but can’t be bothered too much with otherworldly musical skill or stuff that is too aggressive, Black Rose: A Rock Legend is the best pick on the list.

This album balances strong musicianship with shooting for mainstream. It worked for Thin Lizzy and is also the best introduction of the band to new listeners.

Standout Tracks: Toughest Street in Town, Waiting For An Alibi, Got to Give It Up

Rush – Moving Pictures (1981)

Rush is a band you’ve heard once. I’m 95-percent certain of it for one reason. The opener “Tom Sawyer” have the Canadian prog rock band a major hit in the U.S. That song pops up when you least expect it on TV shows and in ads.

The funny thing is that it’s not even the best song on Moving Pictures. It’s simply the band’s most commercially successful tune. With strong roots in hard rock, Rush plays a kind of progressive rock and metal that doesn’t turn you off. The vocals might but Rush is a ridiculously tight band. They make complex songs but it’s easy to digest prog. Great for people who want to dive into prog rock but don’t want to take King Crimson, Pink Floyd, Queensryche, or Hawkwind full on.

Standout Tracks: YYZ (instrumental), Limelight, Witch Hunt (Part III of Fear)

Nirvana – Nevermind (1991)

The debut for Nirvana, Bleach, sold me on the band. They had some hits that were still playing on MTV by the time I started to form my personal taste. However, all of those hits were from the band’s sophomore album Nevermind.

Even after hearing the hits from Nevermind, I was more like “It’s cool but whatever…” Part of it was I was too young to appreciate the album while the other part is the history buff in me. If I’m turned on to a new artist, I’m going to start from the beginning. The stuff you feel is the best might turn me on to them but I want to see progression.

With Nirvana, it was after hearing Bleach then going into Nevermind that I got into the album. From the start to Nevermind is a strong album. And it doesn’t let up once you cross over into the B-side. Each song is worthy of a listen since there’s nothing immediately skippable.

On future listens, it can fade into the background if you’re working on something. It’s similar to Moving Pictures in that way. Still, Nevermind is a good album to dive into grunge with.

Standout Tracks: Smells Like Teen Spirit, Lithium, Drain You

Rage Against the Machine – Battle of Los Angeles (1999)

The other of two rock albums from the 1990 is Battle of Los Angeles. This is Rage Against the Machine’s third release and the follow up to Evil Empire—an awesome album as well. There was a dilemma in picking BOLA or Evil Empire. I came in with Rage Against the Machine being featured in Tony Hawk games and eventually got BOLA.

It was the only time I’ve broken my “first album” rule. BOLA hit at the right time in my teen years and most of it is relatable today. It’s heavy, aggressive, political, and unrelenting. The thing is that Evil Empire was the same! This was truly an album for 90s youths.

For some, this was an introduction to rock, so if the sound is something that piques your interest, dive in.

Standout Tracks: Guerilla Radio, Sleep Now In The Fire, Voice of the Voiceless

Judas Priest – Defenders of the Faith (1984)

We couldn’t have a list without my favorite band of all time! If I had to pick an album that would be great to step up from the beginner starter kit, I’d say Defenders of the Faith is the next step. This album is heavy throughout and kicks off with a speed metal song.

If you’re a sci-fi fan, there’s lots of imagery here. That’s one thing about Priest’s songwriting: they can create characters. If you’re up for something heavy but turned down a notch on the speed, the B-side has you covered. Not only that but Defenders of the Faith’s B-side has some power to it.

The guitars are tight, the drummer is doing his thing, the bass is good, and the vocals? Some of Judas Priest’s best of all time and definitely that decade.

Standout Tracks: Freewheel Burning, The Sentinel, Love Bites

Your Intermediate Rock and Metal Kit

If you wanted to take a new rock fan deeper into the sounds, what would you suggest? Drop those recommendation lists in the comments!

Staff Writer; M. Swift

This talented writer is also a podcast host, and comic book fan who loves all things old school. One may also find him on Twitter at; metalswift.