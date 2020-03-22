You are here: Home Ent. / Doom Eternal Developers Explain the Gameplay.

Doom Eternal Developers Explain the Gameplay.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It’s rare to see game developers acknowledging problems that lie within their games. Despite critical acclaim, Doom had some problems and producer Marty Stratton has promised that the studio has worked on those elements. As Stratton tells it, Doom Eternal is a page-turner. The campaign in Doom feels more repetitive. Despite having over 13 hours of gameplay, lack of visual elements and basic post-launch disappointed some. With Doom Eternal, the studio promises to address each of these problems.

A bigger single-player campaign

The repetitive nature of 2016’s campaign has led the studio to expand its single-player campaign. Doom Eternal’s single-player campaign will be double the length of Doom’s. Since the 2016’s game also lacked visual elements, the studio is bringing new enemy types and more content to make the campaign not just bigger but better. According to Stratton, the major concern regarding the monotony is being addressed on many fronts including gameplay design, story, and visuals.

Keeping demon hunting at its core

Doom Eternal won’t be any different than its predecessor if you look at the core gameplay idea. Battle arenas filled with classic and new demons are still there. You will be able to survive as long as your strategies work in your favor, and in order to stay alive, you will need to make decisions faster. Your reactions to the situation will determine your directions in the game. Overall, as Doom Slayer, demon hunting is at the heart of everything you do in Doom Eternal. However, you need to be careful about the conservation of resources.

Glory Kill and much more

Shoot a demon and you will see a glowing aura meaning that you should be ready for a Glory Kill. Using this power will help you gain a supply of health pickups Flamethrower in Doom Eternal is another tool to help you burn demons. This will give you extra protection with an armor. Remember that flamethrower refills take time so you need to use this tool wisely. Additionally, you can summon demons with a chainsaw to earn ammo. Players need to be careful about restocking as these elements need time to refill and become usable again.

Environmental dangers

The Doom Eternal preview revealed interesting details about the gameplay. Just like many other first-person shooter games, Doom Eternal also exposes players to environmental threats. The game also brings new movement mechanics which include dash moves, wall-climbing, and swing bars. Developers have also added an equipment launcher that throws ice bombs and grenades.

Doom series is known for secrets that players discover later during gameplay. This isn’t different for Doom Eternal as the game will encourage players to explore. The core gameplay remains the same as id Software has kept the game connected to its roots so everything in the sequel looks familiar with improvements in UI. There will be collectibles that players will have to uncover during their journey throughout the campaign.

Invasion

Doom Eternal also features an invasion mode where players can control any demon in your game. For instance, if you’re playing a single-player campaign, some other players can join the game and they will appear as demons in your game and will be able to control those characters. This is such a nice way to increase player engagement in a single-player campaign. The studio has confirmed that Invasion can be enabled and disabled, so if you’re just a beginner or don’t want any real player to invade in your game for any reason, you can disable the game mode.

According to id Software, this mode is not available at the launch. The developers will add the Invasion mode post-release as a part of a game content update. Apart from Invasion, the studio has planned a lot of other content for the game. From DLC packs to cosmetic skins, the studio has many plans for the game. A lot of details are still under wraps and we will have to wait for id Software to get details about the roadmap.

