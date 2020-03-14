You are here: Home Ent. / Xbox Series X: 7 Games We Want To See As Launch Titles.

(ThyBlackMan.com) During the Game Awards held in 2019, Microsoft officially unveiled the Xbox Series X, giving us a better look at the upcoming next-generation console. We also got to hear about a lot of new features the console will come packed with and also there were some announcements about the games the new console will support.

Although Microsoft and game publishers confirmed some games for the console, speculations are still going on about which games will be available at the launch of the Xbox Series X. Microsoft will release its new console sometime during Holiday 2020 and there are some exclusives and cross-platform games that could be the launch titles for the Xbox Series X.

So here, we have gathered all the latest information about these upcoming Xbox Series X games we can expect to see when the console arrives.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite was one of the first games Microsoft confirmed for its Xbox Series X. this game is being built on a new game engine called Slipspace, and the trailer looks quite interesting. Master Chief is taking a plunge to the next-gen console. Microsoft has also confirmed that Halo Infinite will be available on Xbox Game Pass, the company’s popular game subscription service. Several other first-party titles will also arrive on the service simultaneously.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Alongside the official reveal of the Xbox Series X’s name and design, there was an announcement of a Hellblade sequel on the way to Microsoft’s new Xbox. The trailer of the game doesn’t give much away, but it looks like an amazing adventure with its bonfires, weird chantings and much more of the distressing journey for the protagonist. The release date of this game is not yet confirmed but it will likely be released sometime in late 2020.

Watch Dogs Legion

Announced at the E3 2019, Watch Dogs Legion was set to be released on 6th March this year, but now Ubisoft has confirmed that the game is delayed to be released between the months from April 2020 to March 2021. This delay signals that Watch Dogs Legion could be a launch title for the next-generation consoles. However, the developer hasn’t confirmed anything specific about the release date. As a cross-platform game, Watch Dogs Legion will likely arrive sometime around the Holiday season this year.

Outriders

Outriders developer, People Can Fly has confirmed that its upcoming game will be launched both on Xbox Series X and PS5 during the holiday season. Not a lot of information is available about Outriders but the developers have confirmed that the game will be available on all the major consoles from Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. Outriders is a sci-fi shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world and you take control of the characters in third-person view.

Gods & Monsters

A fantasy adventure world, Gods and Monsters is a stylized game that will be released. In this game, you have to play as a warrior who has been called to save the Greek gods. It’s going to be a mythical journey where you will meet Goddesses like Medusa and alike, and you have to take down Typhon, one of the deadliest creatures you will come across in the game. Typhon has troubled the gods and players will be trying to stop him from causing more harm. The game was originally set to release in February 2020 but was later scheduled for the late 2020 launch.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

In this game, you will play as one of the Rainbow operators who is facing off a totally new breed of mutated alien parasites that are starting to infect the human race. Ubisoft has promised a completely unique, more tensed and challenging gameplay with. It is also one of the games which were delayed by Ubisoft along with its other upcoming games, however, it is still expected to arrive sometime in 2020. Since Xbox Series X will be available by December, we expect the game to arrive as a launch title for the console.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

As this game won’t be able to make it to Xbox Series X at the time of its launch, we still hope that the game will arrive early in 2021. According to the developer who broke the news of the game’s release, the new project by Deadelic will feature Gollum’s story highlighting the events that took place after he found One Ring. The game is focused on the journey of Gollum’s transformation and how his life changed after turning into Gollum from a Hobbit.

