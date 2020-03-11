You are here: Home News / Are Black Politicians A Bigger Problem Than White Moderates? Reconsidering Dr. King’s ‘Letter From A Birmingham Jail’.

Are Black Politicians A Bigger Problem Than White Moderates? Reconsidering Dr. King’s ‘Letter From A Birmingham Jail’.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Experience has taught me how easy it is to get distracted from the “main thing” and mired in minutiae. The recent public spate between Hilary Rosen, a Democratic strategist, and Nina Turner, co-chair of Bernie Sanders presidential campaign, is such a moment. Just in case you missed it, the two battled on CNN regarding the applicability of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” to Joe Biden’s Presidential candidacy.

Lost in the contentious feud was Dr. King’s tremendous intellectual offering. This is familiar terrain for Dr. King that resembles the muting of his political maturation by of all things, his “I Have A Dream Speech.”

No one should be surprised that Dr. King’s commentary in his “Letter From a Birmingham Jail” is as applicable today as it was the moment it was penned. According to Dr. King,

I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Council-er or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to “order” than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: “I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action”; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man’s freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a “more convenient season.” Shallow understanding from people of goodwill is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.

I have pondered over MLK’s words for decades and as the historical context changed, so did my understanding of this piece of history. As with most intellectual offerings, it is crucial that we revisit and reconsider them as context changes. As mentioned above, the role of White moderates such as Joe Biden in the political lives of Blacks has not changed much. Yet, some things have changed in regards to Black political realities.

In some ways, it is shocking that Dr. King’s commentary that was aimed at the gradualism of sixties White moderates fits far too many of today’s Black political leaders. Consider the following assertion. Black political leaders have rejected Bernie Sanders’ calls for a radical redistribution of wealth in this nation because such matters would be appropriate for a “more convenient season.” Obviously contemporary Black leaders fit the description of those possessing what Dr. King termed “…a mythical concept of time…”

Today’s White moderates have been outdone in their calls for gradualism by a cadre of Black political leaders whose resistance to immediate change color them as Conservatives regarding such matters. The alluded to leaders appear undisturbed by the unfortunate reality that their inaction extends an all too familiar misery and suffering among their Black constituents; if one did not know any better they could be led to believe that Black political leaders have become comfortable in their present socioeconomic position.

There is neither rhyme nor reason that explains why Black political leaders from Michael Eric Dyson through Jim Clyburn are so strongly supporting Joe Biden. Could it be that they are sold on Biden’s penchant for eating Soul Food in a South Carolina “hole in the wall” or the fact that he served closely with Barack Hussein Obama? Not even his most strident supporters can effectively argue against the assertion that Biden’s most significant impact on Black America has been negative.

There is no reasonable explanation for the above political alterations within Black America. However, it is obvious that contemporary Black leaders are no longer feeling the immediate impact of grinding multi-generational poverty as the vast majority of their constituents. While Black political leaders enjoy the material accruements wrought by political careers where success is measured not in the delivery of racial justice but by significant increases in their financial wherewithal, poor Blacks remain mired in omnipresent misery and suffering. It is the “good life” that Black political leaders are enjoying on a daily basis that makes them hesitant to embrace an overthrow of inequality in this nation, even they realize that such a radical change would cost them their positions of privilege.

Staff Writer; Dr. James Thomas Jones III

Official website; http://www.ManhoodRaceCulture.com

One may also connect with this brother via Twitter; DrJamestJones.