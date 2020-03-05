You are here: Home News / How ‘Super Tuesday’ Proves Yet Again The Black Political Leaders Know Nothing About Political Strategy.

How ‘Super Tuesday’ Proves Yet Again The Black Political Leaders Know Nothing About Political Strategy.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The most predictable aspect of politics is ironically found in its unpredictability. Every political season is filled with twists-and-turns that seasoned political pundits cannot predict with certainty. The alluded to uncertainty and aura of mystery has proven true for all American groups, except for one, Blacks.

In the wake of the recent “Super Tuesday” that witnessed Bernie Sanders being surpassed by ol’ reliable Joe Biden, one is left in awe at the means that the Democratic establishment has been able to once again mount the backs of Blacks and alter the political winds. To their shame, Black voters are holding true to a well-worn pattern of following the dictates of do-nothing political leaders who accentuate nonsensical political cues that mean nothing significant.

Consider for a moment that Joe Biden’s political fortunes were instantaneously reversed by that old Black Magic conjured by Democratic Party Congressman Jim Clyburn.

Clyburn appeared in front of Black South Carolinians in a manner that reminded me of the house Negro that Malcolm X made infamous and delivered an impassioned plea to remind his people that Joe is one of us. Joe eats that good ol’ South Carolina soul food. Joe has been our friend, pay no attention to his prior transgressions when he didn’t need Black America’s support. Much like Bill Clinton, Joe is an honorary Negro. Clyburn all but told Black South Carolinians to not let their feeble Black minds slip to a point that they forget that Joe worked with Barack Obama.

Put simply; Joe is one of us!!!!!!!!!

Noticeably missing from such persuasive speeches is the articulation of a single policy, initiative, or serious desire that ol’ Joe has in mind to aid Black America. Yes, I am speaking about the same Joe Biden whose debate performances were troublesome due to his inability to explain away statements and policies that displayed an undeniable strain of racial bigotry that not even the Negroes of the Congressional Black Caucus have been able to explain.

If what we are witnessing at the present moment occurred in the mean streets of America, Black America would be little more than a “two-dollar hoe” whose goods are readily available and easily had by anyone with a bit of change in their pocket. The rush to serve a figure such as Joe Biden portrays Black America as a woman afflicted with such low self-esteem that her singular purpose appears to be currying favor with the very men who degrade and disrespect her as an integral part of their favorite pastime. Nevertheless, she services their immoral needs for a pittance.

When one considers that Joe Biden’s path to Lazarus status was made possible by the Blacks of South Carolina, North Carolina (he beat Sanders by 40 points in this state), and Virginia (he beat Sanders by 55 points in this state). The most reasonable question that political rivals should be asking Biden is the following one.

“What did those Black votes cost you? I know that you had to give away the farm.”

I am certain that Biden would smile at the question and respond with the following quip.

“That’s the thing about Blacks. They want you to show up at a few events, such as a church, sit down and eat a bit of soul food, and just tell them that you are on their side. They are ‘salt of the Earth’ type of people who want nothing more than to please. If you truly knew the Blacks, you would understand that they prefer symbolism over substance, sizzle instead of steak, and that is the reason I didn’t offer any concessions to them. And I guarantee you that me not doing anything for them will not cause them to abandon me during my re-election effort. What choice do they have? Trump? C’mon, give me a break!!!!!”

If it is true that a people are known by their previous actions, I am afraid that Black America, particularly its politicians, are woefully ignorant regarding how to leverage their crucial status as the bedrock of the Democratic Party. It is pastime for Black America to become politically astute and savvy, unfortunately, not even Black political leaders possess this ability. Most disturbing is the predictable reality that these failures are not likely to change anytime soon, just ask ol’ Joe. He knows our people better than we do.

Staff Writer; Dr. James Thomas Jones III

Official website; http://www.ManhoodRaceCulture.com

One may also connect with this brother via Twitter; DrJamestJones.