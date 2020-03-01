You are here: Home Health / Liberalism is the Coronavirus That’s Infecting the World.

Liberalism is the Coronavirus That's Infecting the World.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Radical liberals’ response to the coronavirus once again proves that liberalism doesn’t work.

Radical liberals like German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, have joined forces with global elites from the U.S. to Europe to promote globalism at the expense of nationalism. Even with the threat of the coronavirus being spread with unchecked illegal immigration, these radical liberals still argue that closing their borders is racist.

According to this view, there should be no borders. Every human has a “right” to move about the world as they see fit; with or without the permission of a given country. The globalist elite business community puts “profits” above all, yes including above a nation’s own national security.

So, these liberal elitist globalist call people like me, former British MP, Nigel Farage, and former Trump advisor, Steve Bannon nationalists; even though for Farage and Bannon they normally add the pejorative adjective “white” to the description of being a nationalist.

Even though I share the same world view as Farage and Bannon; I guess I can’t be a “white” nationalist since I am Black. Hmmmmm

To this day, radical liberal elitists still don’t understand the movement that President Trump unleashed on the world after his 2016 election.

Citizens all over the world must decide if they want Walmart prices at the cash register or national security and slightly higher prices at the cash register; but they can’t have them both.

This coronavirus has highlighted how dependent the world has become on China’s cheap labor at all costs to stimulate a global economy. But at what cost?

This presents a great opportunity for President Trump to expand his populist base into the Black community by emphasizing bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

As a conservative, I do think the government has a legitimate role in providing training for America’s workforce of the future; after all, it is a national security issue!

This is one area where the global elitist U.S. Chamber of Commerce could work with the Trump administration; as opposed to selling American workers out. The Chamber constantly advocates bringing in more foreign workers rather than training American workers.

But, the Chamber elitists seem only to be focused on cheap labor, not “best value.”

Everyone wants cheap prices and every business wants to keep their expenses as low as possible; but what about best value?

To the Chamber of Commerce, is it in the best interest of America to have our nation’s prescription drug supply largely dependent on a hostile country like China?

Is cheap labor more important than national security? Is your loyalty to China or the U.S., profit or our nation’s well-being?

I don’t think it’s an either-or proposition. I think you can maximize profit and promote our nation’s sovereignty and national security simultaneously.

The whole push behind Brexit in the United Kingdom was a total repudiation of globalism. Radical liberal bureaucratic elitist in the European Union have been trying to force feed its citizens radical liberal ideologies like homosexuality, open borders, global warming for years and the people have finally said enough.

Who’s looking out for us? What about our rights? We can no longer be the savior of the world; we must help our own people. This is what liberals define as “nationalism.”

When did putting the interest of your own family or citizens become racist or xenophobic?

People like Trump, Farage, and Bannon are not the movement; they are simply the voice of the movement. Because all these folks are white, the radical liberal media describe them as “white” nationalist.

But, what the radical liberal media won’t tell you is that most African countries believe in nationalism as well. They also reject the radical liberal push to promote homosexuality, open borders, and global warming. They simply don’t have the megaphone that we in the West.

Herein lies a great opportunity for Donald Trump. If the president will stop talking to the Black community in terms of criminal justice and begin to speak to them in terms of his populist agenda, he will gain the attention of masses within my community.

Blacks are the most likely to be hurt by legalizing 40 million illegals; Blacks are the most likely to be hurt by importing cheap labor, and Blacks are the most likely to be hurt by passing “livable” wage laws.

Conservatives have allowed the debate about nationalism to be turned into an argument about race; we will never win that argument.

But if we conservatives put issue in terms of American citizens right to have their needs put before those in other countries; we will win that debate every time.

If conservatives pick credible Blacks like Herman Cain and John Sibley Butler to be an additional voice within the movement, they will find a receptive audience within the Black community.

Trump’s populist message is a message about our nation’s security. Stop letting radical liberals turn it into an issue about race.

