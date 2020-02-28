You are here: Home Ent. / Rihanna, Chris Brown back together, speaks with Oprah Winfrey.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Rihanna recently revealed to Oprah that she still loves Chris Brown. I’m not sure about you, but this comes to no surprise to me. With all of the ups and down, turmoil and the roller coaster rides that Rihanna and Chris Brown have been through this only confirms that they can’t stay away from each other.

When I heard this not so surprising revelation, Whitney’s song I Will Always Love You came to mind. When I look at Rihanna and Chris Brown I see two young kids confused and in love. This seems to be right on point by Rihanna’s recent interview with Oprah, in which she revealed her undying love for Chris. She has confessed on Oprah’s Next Chapter that she still cares. Rihanna reflected on her life and the time spent with her ex-love Chris Brown.

Even with the public scrutiny and judgment calls from strangers Rihanna said to Oprah that “I think he was the love of my life. He was my first love, and I see that he loved me the same way. We ran free, we ran wild. We were going at a really rapid pace that we forget about ourselves as individuals. We needed something to completely shut that off.”

Rihanna also shared with Oprah that she and Chris Brown were still very, very close friends, but that she remains single. She says that she wants Chris Brown to be at peace stating, “I’m not at peace if he’s not happy or he’s still lonely.”

Well this gives the star hounds and haters more ammunition to work with. This makes for good headlines and it provides hours of gossip. But I wonder if Rihanna will ever heal from it all and if Chris will grow and learn from his mistakes.

I agree that domestic violence is wrong on so many levels. But it’s also not the place of others to tell Rihanna not to forgive Chris Brown, just as it is not for me to tell others not to forgive you. But if Rihanna is considering going beyond forgiving and rekindling their relationship she should think long and hard on that one because if Chris Brown has not changed it could be the life or death of her.

