Black History Month: Brotherly love.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The love between siblings is different than any other. They often can share stories of funny events or situations that happened when they were kids, fight about matters that might seem trival to others, or rely on each other even moreso than relying their parents. There are different types of highs and lows in every sibling relationship and that is what makes sibling relationships special and unique. Sports is special in that siblings might play with or against each as adolescents, high school, or even college but that is rarely the case in professional sports because of the challenge of multiple siblings playing in the same pro sports league, where jobs are scarce. However, there has been some fantastic history made in professional sports over the past year involving brothers linked to their siblings.

There are some notable sets of brothers in the NBA including the Currys, who played against each other in the playoffs last season and the Lopez twins, who are teammates in Milwaukee. But it was shortly after Christmas of 2019 that NBA history was made ironically by the Holiday family. On December 28, 2019, during the game between the Indiana Pacers and the New Orleans Pelicans NBA history was made when Justin, Jrue, and Aaron Holiday all played in the game, marking the first time three brothers played in the same NBA game. It almost happened before the same month with Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas Antetokounmpo but Giannis was the only one who played when all three were active for the December 19th game between Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers. It is credible that there are two sets of a trio of brothers playing in NBA and incredible that the three Holiday brothers played in the same game.

Jrue Holiday is an underrated star for the Pelicans and has been in the NBA the longest among the three brothers. Justin Holiday is the oldest brother who has played for multiple NBA teams. Aaron Holiday is the youngest brother who followed in Jrue’s footsteps of attending UCLA to play college basketball. Both Justin and Aaron are teammates on the Pacers. Their parents, Shawn and Toya Holiday, watched the game and even recorded video via phone of Justin guarding Jrue. After the game, the Holiday brothers exchanged jerseys and Jrue said, “It was fun. My whole family is here — family and friends — so just to be able to share that moment on the court, even from a family standpoint where I’m going back and, I’m not going to brag, but we know what happened. But it’s a good feeling for me.” Jrue’s Pelicans defeated Justin and Aaron’s Pacers 120-98.

Because there are more players in the NFL than the NBA, there is perhaps a greater chance for brothers to play in the same game but it is still impressive to reach the highest level as siblings and participate in the same game. Back in 2018 and during the 2018 NFL Draft, the Edmunds brothers, Tremaine and Terrell, became the first brothers drafted in the first round of the same NFL Draft. During the 2019 NFL season, the Edmunds family made more history in December of 2019 when the Buffalo Bills played the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tremaine, linebacker, played for the Bills, while Terrell, safety, and Trey, running back, played for the Steelers and that marked the first time since 1927 that three brothers played on the field in the same game.

The 1927 Duluth Eskimos had Joe, Cobb and Bill Rooney all playing for them but it is notable that the Edmunds brothers are black while the Rooneys were white, lending more history to what the Edmunds were able to accomplish. The Edmunds’ parents were excited enough for the December 15th game to make custom shirts with all the brothers’ numbers listed. It is a credit to both the parents of the Holidays and Edmunds’ that their children were able to work to make sports history.

Staff Writer; Mark Hines