You are here: Home Health / Pain Relief: How Cannabis Can Change Your Life.

Pain Relief: How Cannabis Can Change Your Life.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Acute and chronic pain can affect your quality of life. Conditions like fibromyalgia and arthritis can get in the way of spending time with your loved ones and even holding down a job. Unfortunately, treating these types of conditions has always relied on specific prescription medications that have a long list of potential side effects. For people looking for more natural pain relief, cannabis has been widely used around the world for years. It can be helpful in relieving both chronic as well as acute problems, and it can be used both topically as well as internally to aid in relieving discomfort.

Obtaining Medical Marijuana Specific for Physical Conditions

For busy professionals or those who are unable to leave their homes because of their condition, you can easily get your card online without needing to wait weeks or months to be approved. Most people are approved by a healthcare professional in just minutes, and you’ll be able to begin finding the relief for your condition soon after by purchasing from a legal dispensary. The great thing is that medical marijuana is typically prescribed to relieve pain, and this is the most common reason for why people apply for their prescription card in the first place.

What It’s Like to Live with Chronic Pain

Pain that’s chronic doesn’t go away and instead has to be managed. For many individuals with this type of condition, they may rely on heavy duty prescription drugs that have a list of potential side effects. Some drugs can cause fatigue and drowsiness, so you won’t even be able to drive a car without it being a danger to you and others. What’s more, without the medication, you’re left to suffer, putting off important things because you just don’t have the ability to get through the day without some type of repose. Chronic pain is most often caused by inflammation, which can take the form of one disorder and disease or another. In some cases, it can be the result of past injuries and accidents that weren’t able to heal properly.

How Cannabis Can Help with Relief

Cannabis contains cannabinoids either in the form of CBD or THC. CBD is the component of marijuana that does not produce the high common with the drug. THC, on the other hand, does produce a subtle high and a deeply relaxed state. Some people think of cannabis as helping to ease their agony because it relaxes and calms them down, but this isn’t always the case. Both CBD and THC have incredibly powerful and potent anti-inflammatory benefits, which can be used to treat inflammation within the body.

Likewise, cannabis works to block the pain receptors that reach your brain, which otherwise tell you that something is hurting. When you’re dealing with a condition, like arthritis, your nerves are constantly firing off, telling your brain that there is something that is causing severe agony and discomfort. Marijuana helps to prevent this from occurring, so you’re less likely to feel the arthritis, or other disorder, as you would normally.

Staff Writer; Brian Washington