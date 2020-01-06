You are here: Home Politics / If Donald Trump Is Racist, So Am I Negro!!

If Donald Trump Is Racist, So Am I Negro!!

(ThyBlackMan.com) If President Trump is a racist, then so am I. As a matter of fact, if President Trump is racist, a new paradigm for the definition and recognition of racism must be created.

The truth is that President Trump is not racist. The truths he doesn’t hesitate to speak are not dog whistles to bigots and racist rednecks as neo-Leninist Democrats try to convince people.

The truth by definition cannot be racist; and only the most evil, dishonest and reprobate assemblage of accusers would claim otherwise. Specific to my point: Evil, dishonest and reprobate is exactly what the Democratic Party is. The collective assemblage of the “Sob Sisters,” i.e., Ocasio, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, are the poster demons for that fact. Add the Democrats running for president and frame them all, in the construct that has been the Democratic Party since its inception in 1828, 1852, or whatever year they are claiming at this time, and I defy anyone to challenge my unflattering truth as being nonfactual.

President Trump proffered a legitimate question when he asked: “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came?” Only the likes of Bianca Quilantan and David Cohen, two Pampers-wearing snowflakes, who are the absolute personification of elitist white-privilege bigots, would be pathetic enough to say President Trump was speaking in “xenophobic terms.” (See: “Trump Tells Dem Congresswomen: Go Back Where You Came From,” politico.com, July 14, 2019.)

Maybe it’s because I am a well-educated, well-trained, born-again Christian male, married to a lovely and gracious born-again Christian woman, with a successful self-employed son who is also a born-again Christian who suffers from no dysphoria about his sexuality, and I am a male who loves America. Maybe being the aforementioned prevents me from understanding how it was xenophobic and a racist dog whistle for President Trump to ask a question that was unflatteringly true. Maybe if I were less educated and had a family that epitomized the statistical dysfunctionality prevalent amongst so-called black homes today, my cosmological view would be as jaundiced as Quilantan, Cohen et al.

To even pretend to suggest that Ocasio’s district in New York, Omar’s district in Minnesota, Tlaib’s district in Michigan and Pressley’s district in Massachusetts are not bastions of unemployment, filth, drugs, gangs, illiteracy, bad schools, ad nauseam is to suffer from a severe dissociative disorder that demands psychiatric attention. Either that or it showcases how dishonest their kind and the bureaus of agitprop that masquerade as news outlets are willing to be, in their attempts to hurt President Trump.

Their districts are not rolling pastoral landscapes or towns that arouse memories of Norman Rockwell paintings and/or Frank Lloyd Wright architecture. They are teeming caldrons of broken families where people are more likely to have their property violated or to be mugged than they are to graduate high school proficient in reading, comprehension, writing and arithmetic using the Flesch-Kincaid tests as the bar for same.

It is not racist to challenge these harridans, pursuant to the proper priorities they should exhibit regarding the betterment of life in the voting districts they come from.

And it is certainly not racist to remind people like the “Sob Sisters” that there is nothing forcing them to stay in America if they hate it here so much. If We the People offend them, let them go to another country. They can afford it. Especially Omar.

No reasonable person would believe for an instant that Omar’s genocidal father would have spent all of those years as the top propagandist in the Barre dictatorship and not have gobs of money stashed away in secret accounts.

The current incarnation of Democrats are provably dishonest and vengeful. They are the unarguable spawn of the party founders who sought to permanently secure slavery as an institution and the subjugation of those they looked down upon. And contrary to the lie Democrats love to tell, Franklin D. Roosevelt was not a friend to blacks, and he certainly was no friend to Jews.

Which brings me to my final point. The full weight of Democratic dishonesty was on display as Nancy Pelosi, the daughter of one of Baltimore’s most vicious gangsters, accused President Trump of racism for speaking the truth about Baltimore.

I’ve been to Baltimore more times than I can count. I’ve been to Baltimore for business, baseball games and trips to the Inner Harbor Aquarium. I can tell you that there has been no city in my life that I have felt more at risk for harm than when driving back through Baltimore on W. Pratt St. to N. Gay St. and crossing the intersection of N. Gay St. and W. Baltimore St., as I was making my way to Route 83 N. back to Pennsylvania. Multiply that tenfold when I would take a wrong turn trying to reach the interstate.

It’s hard to find appropriate words to describe the depth of dishonesty and boorish amorality displayed by the media and Democrats who attacked the president for telling the unflattering truth about Maryland and Elijah Cummings.

Delivering the unflattering truth neither suggests racism nor makes President Trump a racist. It makes him willing to truthfully say what few others apart from those such as myself have dared to speak publicly. Baltimore is proof positive that a fish rots from the head down.

The depth of political corruption perpetrated by the blacks that are entrusted to make Baltimore a fit place to live for the city residents cannot be overstated. Nor can it be overstated that while black politicians are the local face of the malaise, filth, abhorrent living conditions and corruption that permeates Baltimore like a putrid smell of hopelessness, it is the shadowy white politicians who control and run things. The difference between them and their token black counterparts is the black politicians are the ones arrested and perp-walked into the courthouse on corruption charges. It’s the black politicians who are caught in wrongdoings and that includes the wife of Elijah Cummings for alleged misdeeds vis-a-vis her nonprofit organization.

Attacking unflattering truth and calling it racist is the advancement of lies from the pit of hell. But, when you are the current-day incarnation of 124 years of anti-American racism from promoting slavery to the Ku Klux Klan to Jim Crow to resisting civil rights and to refusing to protect the most vulnerable, i.e., babies and senior citizens, why should anyone be surprised? Why would the spawn of Satan not behave in kind?

Written by Mychal Massie

Official website; http://mychal-massie.com