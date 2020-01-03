You are here: Home Health / Weight Loss Yoga for Beginners: Tips, Poses, and Health Benefits.

Weight Loss Yoga for Beginners: Tips, Poses, and Health Benefits.

(ThyBlackMan.com) When you’re on a diet for weight loss, you don’t want to miss any single workout that can help you achieve your fitness goals. Intermittent fasting, cutting back on added sugar, and weight loss exercises are effective solutions, but they are not suitable for everyone. If you want to lose weight without dieting or intense workout, weight loss yoga is the best solution for your weight issues.

The history of yoga

Yoga has its roots in India (circa 3000 B.C.). Over a century ago, Swami Vivekananda, a Hindu monk from India expressed his views on yoga in Chicago. His ideas about yoga were mostly focused on philosophy and self-realization. Today’s yoga is beyond spirituality and philosophy.

Here’s how yoga and weight loss go hand in hand

Scientists who’ve studied yoga and its benefits say that a yogi (one who practices yoga) doesn’t follow the typical path for weight loss. Yoga is a gentle form of exercise. It is a way to bring your mind, body, and thoughts in harmony to reap health benefits like weight loss, improved fitness, and well-being.

More than 1000 psychologists, when asked about the best strategies for weight loss, most of them said that understanding and managing emotions and behaviors is the key. So the moral of the story is simple – regular yoga practice helps you control stress and how you react to your emotions. People who practice yoga can control their emotions and behaviors in a better way because their choices are not driven by emotions. This leads to healthier food choices and then weight control.

Other than the philosophical and psychological significance of yoga practices, yoga asanas (‘Yogaasanas’ in Sanskrit) can help you achieve your weight loss goals. Below, you’ll find a list of yoga asanas for weight loss.

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

Surya Namaskar is a set of 12 yoga poses. Those who are new to the practice should start with one or two sets. With a single set of Surya Namaskar, you burn about 14 calories. These asanas have an impact on the whole body. Your throat, chest, liver, heart, hands, stomach, intestines, and legs get benefited. For women suffering from PCOD, Surya Namaskar can be helpful if practiced regularly.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Lay down on your stomach, reach for your feet and hold them. Stay in the same position and relax letting your chin touch the ground. Once you start feeling comfortable in this position, inhale and start raising your hands (keep holding your feet) and head up. Keep your toes pointing towards the roof. Stay in this position for a few seconds and then release your feet, bring your hands in front, Now clasp your hands and let your forehead rest there. Dhanurasana can help you burn calories quickly.

Pawanmuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)

This asana helps reduce belly fat. To perform this asana, lie down on your back and relax. As you inhale, bring your right knee towards the chest. Now exhale and bring the left knee towards the chest and clasp your legs with both your hands. As you exhale, tighten the grip on knees and gently force them to put pressure on your chest and abdomen area. When you inhale, loosen the grip.

Trikonasana (Extended Triangle Pose)

Stand with your arms at your sides and feet hip-distance apart. Turn your right toe out by 90 degrees and turn the left toe by 45 degrees. Slowly bend towards the right and let your right hand touch the ground firmly. Keep your left hand raised straight. Stay in this position and then slowly come back. Make sure that you inhale and exhale slowly while performing this asana. Trikonasana improves your digestion, relieves stress, and strengthens your muscles in the back, thighs, and hips. It is also a good weight loss yoga asana.

Things to remember

Always use a thick, non-slippery yoga mat.

Those with low or high blood pressure, headache, or health issues should not practice weight loss yoga unless recommended by a professional.

Pregnant women should avoid these yoga asanas.

Staff Writer; Jason Smith



Questions? Feel free to email me at; JasonS@ThyBlackMan.com.