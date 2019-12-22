Samsung Galaxy S11 Features, Specs, and Everything We Know So Far.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Samsung is apparently working on a new foldable phone for 2020. The next-generation foldable phone, which is expected to have a compact size, will likely feature clamshell-style design pretty much like Motorola Razr. Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy S11 could accompany this device at the time of launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S11, one of Samsung’s most ambitious phones for 2020, will arrive sometime in February-March. Sources speaking to various media outlets in Korea and the United States have suggested some interesting things about the Samsung Galaxy S11 features, specifications, and release date.

Here’s a look at the new Samsung Galaxy S11 series phones:

Camera

Rumors about a new 108MP camera on one or all of the Samsung Galaxy S11 series phones have been popping up for several weeks now, but recently, a leaker added a twist to these rumors. Earlier, many tech enthusiasts believed that the Samsung Galaxy S11 series phones will feature the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. It was assumed that Samsung and Xiaomi were working on a custom camera. However, the latest updates in the whole Galaxy S11 camera story suggest that Samsung itself is developing the camera sensor for the upcoming phone.

The good news is the camera quality will be superior to the ISOCELL Bright HMX, but these new advancements and upgrades will increase the price of the Samsung Galaxy S11. There are mixed opinions on which phone will feature the 108MP camera. Some say that all the three phones – Samsung Galaxy S11, S11e, and S11 Plus – will feature 108MP camera, while others suggest that only the high-end model will feature the same.

Display

Samsung remains unbeatable in the mobile phone display space, however, many companies have found ways to provide a true full-screen viewing experience. Samsung is still figuring out ways to ditch bezels and most importantly, the display cutout. The Samsung Galaxy S11 phones will also sport a display cutout for the camera at the top but this time it will be in the middle.

With that being said, Samsung Galaxy S11 series phones are likely to sport significantly bigger display. According to a reliable leaker, the top model will have a 6.9-inch screen while the other two will have 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch respectively. Interestingly, the benchmark test results which were leaked earlier this year revealed that this time, Samsung is planning to launch phones with taller screens. The Galaxy S11 series phones are expected to feature a display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Battery & Performance

Samsung is said to be planning massive upgrades in Samsung Galaxy S11 series phones’ battery. The company recently revealed these details on a government testing website for certification. The Samsung Galaxy S11 will likely be powered by a 4500mAh battery and the S11 Plus will have a 5000mAh battery. On the performance side, it is safe to assume that the S11 series phone will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support.

Release Date

According to leaked information coming from a reliable source, Samsung is set to unveil three Galaxy S11 phones on February 18. At the launch event, which will be held in San Francisco, California, fans will also get to hear official words about Samsung’s next-generation foldable phone. Several reports suggest that Samsung is getting ready to introduce foldable phones in early 2020, and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be the one among them. If that doesn’t happen, Samsung will likely unveil the Galaxy S11 series phones at the Mobile World Congress 2020 which will start on February 24.

Price

Since the Samsung Galaxy S11 series will be offering a 5G connectivity option to users, it’s quite difficult to say anything about the pricing. If the Galaxy S10 series is an indicator, one can expect the S11 series phones to be available in the price range of $749 to $999.

