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(ThyBlackMan.com) The midterm elections are over; the people have spoken. The voters overwhelmingly repudiated Trump and the Republicans by huge margins, so now what? What is the follow up agenda once all the votes have been tabulated? Where does the nation go henceforth? Will the people be disappointed by the system one more time? What can we expect the Democrats to do for the people rather than themselves?

At its core this election was a referendum on Donald J. Trump, his polices, his style, his, bombast, his recklessness, his lies, his flip-flopping; and his absolute capture by the Zionists who duped him into going along with their unprovoked war against Iran!

Many think Netanyahu held the Epstein tapes and files in which Trump is mentioned thousands of times over him. Others say it was the dual citizen Zionists’ massive contributions to Trump’s political campaigns and businesses that prompted Trump to attack Iran.

All Trump’s predecessors declined to be snookered by the Israelis into attacking Iran, even the imbecilic George W. Bush didn’t go that far. Only Donald J. Trump actually fell for the Israelis okey-doke and initiated overt hostile military action against Iran! Trump’s war has had major repercussions which are being felt by ordinary Americans and the consequences of Trump’s brazenly foolish actions are still roiling out after the elections.

This war which was sold as a quick and easy victory which would be easily won and last only a few weeks has spiraled out of control throughout the whole region! Ansarullah (the Houthis) who the US was unable to defeat and was forced to enter a cease-fire agreement with in 2022, have entered the war and they are thumping Saudi Arabia.

Now they have a chokehold on the Red Sea coastline and the Bab el-Mandeb strait which is exacerbating the fuel and commercial supply lines disruption and shortages while Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz. Iran unleashed brutal counterassaults on Israel and US allies in the region to the point many of the US military assets in the region have been rendered ineffective, or destroyed altogether.

Iran’s response was so thorough and effective the GCC states: Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, major US allies, are now holding meetings with Iran to plot the future of the region and the US was totally shut out of the conversation! This is a clear signal Trump has placed the American Empire in the precarious position of reduced importance and hegemony.

The Republicans’ defeat was spun as an economic issue, that the people were angry because inflation has skyrocketed and people are miserable in their suffering. But the spin meisters in the corporate media ignored the deeper frustrations and animus that drove voters to reject Trump and his party; the war in Iran and their unconcern for the plight of the people.

The talking heads might mention the war in passing and focus solely on inflation but for many Americans the Iran war is a central factor because inflation and supply chain disruptions are tied directly to the war and this is Trump’s war! More importantly Americans are embarrassed by Donald Trump and how he has cow-towed to Netanyahu and the Israelis.

Thus far it is apparent the Democrats have no succession plan. For the most part, they Democrats are a one trick pony, being anti-Trump and anti-ICE, that’s it. They rarely mention the war in Iran because most of them received money from Zionist lobbyists. The Democrats are not going to abolish the Federal Reserve Bank or the central banking functions it sustains; so how are they going to reduce inflation?! How are they going to stop the money printing and infusion of trillions of dollars into circulation which is concomitantly devaluing the US dollar and making everything more expensive?

Trump misused tariffs, sanctions and trade agreements and bypassed Congress doing it. Are the Democrats going to take an active role in reversing his policies? Trump’s trade wars have hurt the US, are is the new Congress going to pressure Trump into seeking reconciliation with the nations he bullied and browbeat? What is their plan?

Are the Democrats going to force Trump to make nice with Xi and China who have the US over a barrel with their pants down around their ankles regarding rare earth minerals, trade, AI , BRICS etc.? Are they going to pressure Trump to discontinue supporting the Ukrainian proxy war against Russia fueled by the EU, NATO and the US military industrial complex?!

Is the new Congress coming in with a spine to stand up to Trump? Is the new Congress going to operate according to Constitutional guidelines and protocols or is the new session going to be more bickering, lethargy and warfare, aka the same ol’ same old? Inquiring minds and critical thinkers want to know. Personally, my expectations are low due to the role of money and the endemic corruption within the system.

The election is over, now what?

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com