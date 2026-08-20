Black People Are Making Martha’s Vineyard a Bigger Homecoming.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Say the words Martha’s Vineyard to somebody who came up when I did, and watch what their mind conjures. Old money. Doctors and lawyers with summer homes handed down like heirlooms. The Obamas strolling near the water. For decades that picture held, and there was truth in it. Oak Bluffs earned its reputation as a refuge for the accomplished and the well connected, a stretch of shore where our most celebrated names could rest without being watched. My own uncles used to speak of the place with a reverence usually saved for church, as if a person had to arrive already made before setting foot on the ferry.

Charles Shearer, who was born into slavery in Virginia, and his wife Henrietta opened Shearer Cottage to African American travelers back in 1912. He understood what a safe bed meant when so few doors would open. Dorothy West lived and wrote there. Spike Lee still vacations in Oak Bluffs and has been known to grab his coffee at Mocha Mott’s. That lineage runs deep, and it built a mythology around the place, a sense that you needed a certain pedigree to belong.

Something has shifted, though. Scroll through your feed in early August now and you will see a different crowd than the one that dominated those old postcards. Younger travelers. First timers. Folks who put a little aside every check, caught the ferry from Woods Hole, and showed up plain curious about the noise. The phone in everybody’s pocket did that. What used to travel by word of mouth among a certain set now lands on the timeline of whoever happens to be scrolling that night. A cousin posts a plate of oxtail near the harbor, a college friend films the sunrise swimmers, and suddenly the destination feels less like a members only club and more like an invitation.

The African American Film Festival deserves a heap of the credit. Stephanie and Floyd Rance have been at this since 2002, and the thing just keeps outgrowing itself. Its 23rd go, back in 2025, ran nine days, screenings stacked right up against real talk, with Jennifer Hudson, Dwyane Wade, Issa Rae, and Tracee Ellis Ross drifting around town. Stephanie Rance aimed that year’s slate at joy instead of struggle. Sounds small on paper. On the ground it plays different. It tells a young cat from Atlanta or Detroit that the island is no museum of somebody else’s success. The place reads closer to a living room with the door propped open.

Ralph Lauren noticed too. The brand rolled out an entire Oak Bluffs collection last year, borrowing from the crisp style you find at Howard homecoming and along Circuit Avenue. Some folks bristled at a giant label profiting off a heritage it did not build. Sheryl Wesley, who runs HBCU Legacy Week on the island, put it plainly. The campaign only illuminated what her community had been doing there for generations. That friction, between honoring a legacy and packaging it, sits at the center of this whole conversation.

So here is the real question. Is the Vineyard evolving from an exclusive retreat into a destination that ordinary working people can actually claim as their own?

I lean toward yes, with eyes open. The gatekeeping was never only about color. Race shaped the Vineyard’s Black history from the beginning, but class eventually mattered too, especially when it came to who could afford a home on that soil and who had the family roots to feel entitled to the sand. What the newer wave brings is a democratization of the dream. You do not have to own a gingerbread cottage to walk Inkwell Beach at dawn with the Polar Bears, that morning swim circle that has met since 1946. A trust fund is not required to sit at Union Chapel on a Sunday or to catch Illumination Night glowing under the Tabernacle.

The food tells that story as well as anything. Winston and Lisa Christie run Winston’s Kitchen down by the harbor, serving jerk chicken and stew beef in portions that respect a working person’s appetite and wallet. Chef Ting cooks the whole diaspora at Black Joy Kitchen over on Oakland Avenue, plating dishes gathered from dozens of countries. Newton Waite keeps the Caribbean flame burning at his counter off Circuit Avenue, and the brown stew chicken there will make you close your eyes. Barack Obama himself once put in an order at Nancy’s on the harbor, and that same counter will serve the schoolteacher from Baltimore standing right behind him. None of these spots require a pedigree. They ask for an appetite and a little patience in line.

Now I would be lying if I claimed the change comes without tension. Longtime homeowners, the families who kept those cottages through lean decades, sometimes watch the August crowds with a wary eye. They remember when the quiet was the whole point. Prices keep climbing, and there is a genuine fear that the very families who made this place sacred could get priced clean out of it. The Cottagers, that historic circle of women who have owned property there across generations, carry that memory. Their worry is legitimate, and I will not wave it off.

Still, culture only stays alive when it breathes new air. A tradition sealed off from the young eventually becomes a headstone. What I see unfolding in the Bluffs looks more like renewal than invasion. The heritage stays put. Our Heritage Trail still marks the grounds where the ancestors labored and rose. Those old stories keep getting passed along the porches. What is shifting is the guest list, and a longer list is not a betrayal of the past. It stands as proof the past meant something.

My hope is that the newcomers arrive as students, not conquerors. Learn the names before you geotag the beach. Understand that the ease you feel walking those streets was paid for by souls who had precious little ease anywhere else. Tip Winston well. Book a table at Chef Ting’s. Sit with a hard film at the festival and let it work on you.

Finish story here; Black People Are Making Martha’s Vineyard a Bigger Homecoming.