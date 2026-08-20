Byron Donalds Could Become Florida’s First Black Governor Without Running on Race.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) There is a moment on election night when the winner steps to the microphone and tells you, without saying it plainly, how he wants to be understood. Byron Donalds had his moment this week. He stood on that Orlando stage with his wife and three sons behind him, and he never once mentioned that a candidate built like him had never sat in the governor’s mansion up in Tallahassee. Reporters noticed. He noticed them noticing. “Florida is a great meritocracy in America,” he told the press afterward, then added, with a little grin I could almost hear through the transcript, “I’ll let you guys write about that.”

So here I am, doing exactly that.

Let me start with what cannot be argued. The Naples Republican won his primary on August 18th, and if he beats David Jolly this November, the 2026 race makes him the first African American ever to lead the Sunshine State. Only three Black Americans have ever been elected governor of a state in this country’s long life. Three. In two and a half centuries. Whatever you make of the congressman’s politics, and I have my thoughts, that number ought to stop you where you stand.

Now his story. Donalds came up in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, raised by a single mother during the crack years, walking to baseball practice past whatever the morning left on the sidewalk. His mama scraped together tuition for Catholic school. He rode a one-way Greyhound down to Florida A&M and soon found himself struggling academically and financially, selling plasma with his boys, working odd jobs and calling home when the money ran out. Trouble found him young, desperation younger still. Then came church, then finance, then the Republican Party, and a rebuild into a congressman whose gubernatorial campaign raised more than a hundred million dollars and who had the president’s blessing.

That is a hard road. I will not let anybody pretend otherwise. The brother earned his seat at the table the old fashioned way, through failure and grind.

Here is the knot, though, and it is a real one. Donalds rarely centers the subject of color. He calls his adopted home a meritocracy, a place where anybody willing to work can rise. By his own telling he is a “Trump-supporting, liberty-loving, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment” Black man, and he seems to want that last part to sit as just another fact about him, no heavier than his zip code. He has acknowledged the landmark nature of what he is doing. Policy, he insists, matters more to him than pigment.

Which raises the question chewing on me since Tuesday. Does a fellow in his position owe something to the folks whose struggle made his candidacy imaginable in the first place? Or is winning while refusing to be boxed in its own quiet kind of freedom?

I go back and forth, honestly.

There is an argument, no foolish one, that the point of the marches and the beatings and the murdered organizers was to reach a day when a poor kid from Crown Heights could grow up to run a Southern state and talk tax policy instead of tragedy. From that angle, the congressman standing up there refusing to make his skin the headline is not a betrayal at all. It might be the destination. Wes Moore up in Maryland, a Democrat opposite our man on nearly every issue, likes to say his own milestone is “not an applause line.” Moore means the achievement is not the finish. It is the start of harder work. Different party, similar wisdom.

And 2026 has turned into a singular year for the whole question. Counting our congressman, a record eight Black major-party nominees for governor stand before voters this cycle, women and men, Democrat and Republican, most of them choosing to let the milestone speak for itself.

The other voice in my head refuses to hush, though.

Meritocracy sure is a pretty word. Problem is, I have never once set foot in the country it describes. My grandfather could out-work any man in his county and was still barred from voting in it. So when a politician stands up and swears the field is level now, that plain hard effort decides who eats, I catch myself wondering. Does he really buy that, or does he just need to, so he can sleep easy at night? Back in 2024 the congressman faced a Philadelphia crowd and said the Black family held together during Jim Crow. He later swore he never called the era good, only pointed to higher marriage rates, and I will grant him that clarification. Yet reaching all the way back to segregation to make a point about your own kin strikes me as a peculiar way to lift them up.

That brings me to the part I most needed to say.

A Black man is allowed to think for himself. He does not have to fall in line behind whoever the crowd says to follow. Being Republican is no sin. A free thinker is exactly what our grandparents bled for. So that trap where we decide there is one true way to carry this heritage, and read anybody who wanders off out of the family, I reject it, and I reject it hard. Clarence Thomas and Thurgood Marshall shared a complexion and almost nothing else, and both were, whatever you make of them, fully themselves. The Naples fellow gets to be himself too. He gets to favor charter schools and low taxes and a smaller government. And he gets to be wrong, in my estimation, without turning in his card.

Here is the one line, though. Vote however you please, argue with your uncle at the cookout till the ice melts, believe whatever your own mind leads you toward. Just do not run down your people to do it. There is daylight between an independent thinker and somebody who trades on tearing his community apart for applause from a room that was never truly his. The former earns my respect even in disagreement. That second kind breaks my heart.

So could Byron Donalds make history without ever running on identity? Sure. He might. The ballots do not ask a candidate to file his feelings about ancestry. And there would be something almost poetic in a son of Crown Heights taking Tallahassee on nothing but ambition and argument, proving the thing his critics swore impossible.

I just hope, if that morning comes, he remembers the Greyhound. The plasma bank, the overdue rent, the woman who sacrificed so a hard-headed boy might get somewhere. And that his personal climb and the collective climb of a whole people are not the same tale, though they surely rhyme.

A leader can honor where he came from without campaigning on it, and without ever running it down. That, to me, is the milestone worth making.

Staff Writer; L.L. McKenna



Politics explained through the lens of justice and equity. Offering perspective that informs, challenges, and empowers.

One can contact this brother at; LLMcKenna@ThyBlackMan.com.