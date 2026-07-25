Devout Christians: You Are Valuable to God and Worth More Than You Know.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) I believe you need to know that you are valuable! So many of us in today’s society are discounted and written off as unworthy. But, God has instructed me to let you know that to Him you are more valuable than you can compute!

We look at our economic times and see the hardship and difficulty all around us. Hence, we are all looking for a good deal and want to get the things we need at the cheapest cost possible. So, we buy only if it is on sale or discounted. Well, with this mind set in place, it can be easy to treat people the same way and soon we begin seeing the effect.

When people do not feel they are worth much, they begin selling themselves at a discounted price. I have heard of single mothers in desperation turning to work at strip clubs to obtain an income to support their children because the father has run off. How sad in every respect!

But, what about the drug addict selling themselves for another hit or even the alcoholic trading his reasoning for another drink. Sure, it can be clearly seen in the obvious down and out but it runs rampant beyond what we consider obvious. Take for example the executive at the corporate office who seems to have everything like a wonderful home and loving family who is willing to compromise his time with his family to work seventy or eighty hour weeks for an increase in the bottom line. Perhaps it’s the manager on the manufacturing line who sells his morality when they look the other way as product is taken home by an employee rather than inventoried. Why do people feel these things are justified? I believe it’s because they are attempting to increase their value in their subconscious.

Somewhere, someone perhaps told them things like; they were stupid, worthless or would never amount to anything. Therefore, it hurts, it wounds and it devalues – I know because I’ve been there. Maybe they were made to feel like they did not measure up to others, when sly comments were uttered or comparisons were made. So they viewed themselves as cheap and their value declined – I know since I have experienced that too. It could be as simple as one small seemingly innocent trade off that began the ball rolling down hill when a supposed friend said just try it once, it won’t kill you. And so the one small theft, the one small puff, the one small sip began the leak of one’s self worth until it was hard to plug the hole and now maybe you’re not even sure it can be fixed, repaired or restored.

Let me tell you it can! Instead of repeating the phrases you’ve heard perhaps all of your life about how terrible you are, you need a new script and it can be found already written out and well rehearsed for thousands of years now in the Bible. Countless others have found the means through God’s word to encourage a turn around in their lives and it can help you out as well!

Sure, we can assume that Scripture was written for the masses but it was dedicated to the individual – YOU. When God authored the words, He had you in mind! He designed you with such creativity and specialty that there has never nor will there ever be anyone exactly like you.

“I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.” (Psalm 139:14 KJV)

I know you say but you don’t know me, and how can God be concerned about me when there are billions of people living on earth right now. Well, to respond to that I have to ask you to think about the snowflakes. Scientists will confirm that there are no two alike and yet how many fall each winter? There are thousands of bird species alone and yet if you lined up a thousand cardinals or robins or sparrows, no two of them would look exactly alike. Think of all the thousands of animals and fish and insect species there are and yet no two of them look exactly alike. Do you think it is all coincidence or could perhaps a creative God like to express Himself uniquely with each design of His.

Then think about each blade of grass and each flower and each tree or plant and how on the surface they may appear similar but in the smallest of details, they are each different. Why does God create all these differences? To show or to demonstrate His love to each one and that includes YOU! You are unique and special to Him and if you need more encouragement here:

“Since thou wast precious in my sight, thou hast been honourable, and I have loved thee: therefore will I give men for thee, and people for thy life.” (Isaiah 43:4 KJV)

God has allowed others to pass away over the course of time to allow you to be here today. In America, we have had countless brave men and women fight to the death to provide the very freedoms we experience. However, even above and beyond that God gave His one and only begotten son – Jesus Christ for our eternal redemption.

God wasn’t looking for a bargain or a deal when He suffered and died for our sins. He was willing to pay the greatest most expensive price there was for our salvation. To pay anything less would have been to discount His creativity, His love and our worth. Knowing this then, you need to view yourself as worth a gazillion dollars or a billion times that or else you’re giving the devil the steal of a lifetime when you sell out for a few dollars, a line of coke, a drag or a ten finger discount at work.

I would encourage you to remember this from Luke 12:7 (kjv): “But even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not therefore: ye are of more value than……” (you fill in the blank). If God is concerned about even the hairs on your head, don’t you think He values the rest of you? I sure do!

This is just something I thought you should know!

Staff Writer; Rick S.

One may contact this man of God at: RS@ThyBlackMan.com.