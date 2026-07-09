Too Many Black Men Are Chasing the Look of Wealth Before Stability.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) There is an old wisdom I inherited from men who worked with their hands and thought with their whole lives, and it went something like this. A house is only as sound as the ground it sits on. I have carried that idea into my later years, and I offer it now because a generation of our Black men has been sold the opposite lesson. Raise the walls, hang the curtains, and let the world admire the place before anyone has poured a foundation. That is the instruction now. So many of them are building for the eye. Almost nobody is building for the storm.

Let me be careful here, because this is a subject that invites cruelty, and cruelty is not my aim. When I speak of men chasing the appearance of wealth ahead of its substance, I am not describing a failure of character. Instruction is what failed. Somewhere along the way we stopped handing down the quiet arithmetic that turns a modest income into a secure life, and in its place the culture installed a louder and far more expensive teaching. Whatever he can display, it now says, is the measure of him.

Consider the pressure some young Black men feel to spend money on being seen. A vehicle that announces him before he speaks. Garments that carry another man’s name across the chest. Jewelry, weekend excursions, long nights in rooms designed to make ordinary people feel briefly important. None of this is evil in itself. Fine things have pleased me in my own time, and no shame came with it. Desire is not the trouble. Sequence is. We have convinced ourselves that looking prosperous and being prosperous are the same condition, when in truth they are often opposites wearing the same coat.

Stability, by its nature, resists display. Undramatic is what it is. Its home is a savings account no one photographs and a retirement plan no one admires at a party. You see it in the capacity to absorb a broken transmission, a hospital bill, a stretch of weeks without work, and to do so without the whole life coming apart. These are the real marks of arrival, and precisely because they cannot be worn or driven, they are too easily overlooked in a culture built around visible success. No applause greets the settled obligation. No admiration follows the emergency fund. So the man who builds these things quietly gets passed over, while the man who leases the illusion is celebrated.

My father comes to mind often, a man not wealthy by any measure the world respects. For the better part of two decades he wore one good coat, cleaned and repaired until it carried a dignity all its own. Saving came hard, and still he managed it, without ceremony, month after month, year after year. Prosperous he never looked. Yet he died owning his home outright and left something behind for the children of his children. His life proved a principle the culture no longer bothers to teach. Wealth is what you keep and pass forward, not what you flash and forfeit.

Set that against the daily instruction our Black men now receive. The device in every pocket delivers an endless procession of other people apparently winning. One trip financed rather than earned. Something bought on credit and posted as though it were paid. Ease performed for an audience of strangers. Beneath it the message never changes. Show this, or you do not count. So a young Black man hungry to matter goes and acquires the proof, often on borrowed money at punishing terms, and mistakes the transaction for progress. Nothing has been built. What got rented was a feeling, and the rent comes due with interest.

What grieves me most is how much talent sits behind these choices. Many of these men are diligent and capable. The drive is plainly there. What they lack is an older voice willing to tell them the truth without contempt in it. Grasp the difference between being broke and being financially fragile. Being broke can be temporary. Financial fragility can become a pattern when a man repeatedly chooses the visible over the durable every time the choice presents itself. Money in the pocket alone does not cure that condition. Meanwhile a man of modest means who understands the purpose of a dollar is already on his way to building something real.

I would be dishonest if I ignored where some of this hunger comes from. Our fathers and grandfathers were denied the front door of establishments that took their money at the back. Followed through stores, doubted at counters, they were made to feel like intruders in a country they helped to build. Out of that wound grows a powerful need to be seen as someone who belongs, to answer old insults with visible proof of worth. That same impulse lives in my own chest. Yet answering the world’s contempt by decorating ourselves for its approval hands our peace right back to the very people who withheld it. Those ancestors did not endure what they endured so their sons could seek permission to feel valuable. Part of the freedom they purchased for us is the freedom to stop performing for anyone at all.

If we must use the language of the moment, then let me say plainly that stability is the genuine achievement. A man who owns his time owns the only thing that cannot be repossessed. Picture the one who can decline extra hours because his affairs are in order, who can bury a parent without a predatory loan, who can promise his family the roof will hold and mean it. That man commands a wealth no ornament can imitate. He simply does not advertise well, and in a world addicted to advertisement, his quiet sufficiency goes unseen.

Here, then, is the counsel I would offer if the young brothers chasing the look would grant an old man a few minutes of patience. Become unremarkable first. Build the thing that earns no applause. Move money into places your own hand cannot easily reach. Buy the sensible vehicle and drive it long past the point of fashion. Live beneath your means on purpose, and watch what it does to a man’s posture when the first of the month no longer frightens him. Once the foundation has set and hardened, go acquire your fine things if you still desire them. You may find the craving has quieted, because the peace you were pursuing was never inside the object. It lived, all along, in the security the object was only imitating.

None of this is written to shame anyone. I put it down because I have stood at too many services for men who left behind more debt than legacy. We have survived too much history to keep dying encumbered while appearing enriched. Our people made something out of nothing more than once. Surely we can make something lasting out of something, if only we quiet the noise long enough to hear what has always mattered most.

Look prosperous later. Become stable now. One of those is a costume. The other is a life.

Staff Writer; Lee Walker



This brother is a fitness trainer with 12 years of experience, focused on building strength, clarity, and real health within the Black community. Through his writing, Mr. Walker hopes to uplift younger Black men and men in general through honest conversations about fitness, financial pressure, fatherhood, discipline, mental wellness, and the importance of brotherhood.

Have questions? Reach me at LeeW@ThyBlackMan.com.