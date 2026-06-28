Black Men Need Safe Spaces To Tell The Truth.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) There’s a thing that happens when you get a group of us together in a room. Could be a barbershop, could be a backyard with the grill going, could be somebody’s basement after a long week. The energy is good at first. Laughter, old stories, somebody lying about how fast he used to run back in the day. Then one of us gets quiet. Maybe he opens up a little. Says something real about his marriage, or his job, or how tired he is of holding everything up by himself. And too often, before the words are even all the way out, somebody jumps in to fix it, to flip it into a joke, or to explain why he’s looking at it wrong.

I have seen a grown man shut down in real time over that. Watched him pull the mask back up and say “nah I’m good, just talking” when he wasn’t done. You could feel he had more to say. He just learned in about four seconds that this wasn’t the place.

I’m middle-aged now. Buried friends. Sat in more hospital waiting rooms and funeral homes and divorce attorney offices than I care to count. And the older I get, the more I’m convinced that one of the quietest crises among us is loneliness wearing a strong face. There are plenty of people around most of us. What we don’t always have is a place to set the load down.

Most of us were raised to be solid. To provide, to protect, to never let them see you sweat. That training kept a lot of us alive and kept a lot of families fed. I’m not here to spit on it. But somewhere along the way, being strong got tangled up with being silent, and silence has a cost that shows up later in the body and the marriage and the mind. You can be the most dependable man in your whole family and still feel like nobody actually knows you.

Here’s what I keep coming back to. A lot of us are starving for a space where we can talk without being mocked, corrected, or turned into a debate.

Think about how rare that actually is. You say you’re struggling at work and somebody immediately tells you what you should’ve done differently. You admit you cried watching your kid graduate and somebody calls you soft. You float a half-formed thought about therapy or faith or fatherhood and three voices come at you ready to argue the point like it’s a panel discussion. None of that is malice. Most of the time it’s just how we learned to relate to each other. Competition. Roasting. Topping the last guy’s story. It’s fun until you actually need somebody to hear you, and then it leaves you out in the cold.

I had a friend, I’ll call him Mike, who carried a thing for almost a year before he told anybody. His business was failing. He was pulling money from one account to cover another, smiling at church, posting wins online, dying on the inside. When he finally said something to me, the first thing out of my mouth almost was advice. I almost reached for the spreadsheet voice, the let me solve this voice. But I caught it. I just said, man, that sounds heavy, how long you been carrying that alone. And he broke. Right there in my truck. Because he didn’t need a consultant. He needed a witness.

That moment changed how I move. I stopped treating every hard conversation like a problem to be closed out and started treating it like a person to be sat with. Big difference.

Now somebody reading this might think I’m saying we should all go soft and just agree with everything and never challenge each other. That’s not it at all. If anything it’s the opposite. The space I’m talking about isn’t a space with no accountability. It’s a space where accountability finally has room to land, because it’s coming from love instead of judgment.

There’s a difference between a man who calls you out because he wants to look right, and a man who pulls you aside because he wants you to be right. One is showing off. The other is showing up. When you trust that somebody is in your corner, you can hear hard things from him. He can tell you that you’re wrong about your wife, that you’re being a coward about your money, that you need to apologize to your son, and you’ll actually receive it. Not because he was harsh, but because you know he loves you and isn’t trying to win.

That’s the thing the judgment crowd never figures out. You cannot correct a man into trusting you. Pressure makes people perform, it doesn’t make them honest. A man does not change much under a spotlight. He changes in the presence of somebody who saw the worst of him and stayed.

So what does building this actually look like, day to day, for regular guys who aren’t trying to start some formal group with a name and a logo?

It starts small. It starts with one of us deciding to be the safe one. The guy who, when a friend says something tender, doesn’t reach for the joke. The guy who asks one more question instead of giving one more opinion. You’d be amazed what opens up when you simply ask “how are you really doing” and then shut your mouth long enough to let him answer past the first polite lie.

It looks like being the kind of presence where confessions don’t get repeated. What he tells you in the truck stays in the truck. Loose lips have killed more friendships among us than disagreement ever did. If a man can’t trust you to hold his business, he will never trust you with his heart, and you’ll get nothing but the surface version of him for the rest of your lives.

It looks like normalizing the check-in. A text on a random Tuesday that just says thinking about you, you good. Not because something’s wrong. Just because. Truth is, a lot of us are great at showing up for the funeral and terrible at showing up for the slow grind before it. A man going under usually doesn’t send up a flare. He just gets a little quieter, a little more distant, laughs a little less. You have to be paying attention.

And it looks like letting yourself be the one who needs help sometimes too. This is the hard part for a lot of us, myself included. We’ll happily be the rock for everybody else and never let anybody be the rock for us. But a friendship that only flows one direction isn’t real closeness, it’s charity, and eventually the man on the receiving end feels like a burden. You give your friends a gift when you let them carry something of yours. You’re telling them they matter enough to be trusted.

I think about the young ones coming up watching us. My nephews, the kids in my neighborhood, my own son. They are learning what manhood sounds like from how we talk to each other. If all they ever hear is roasting and one-upping and never a moment of real tenderness between grown men who respect each other, that’s the only language they’ll have when their own load gets heavy. There’s something better we can hand them. We can show them that you can be tough as nails and still tell another man you love him and mean it.

None of this requires money or a building or a perfect plan. It requires a decision. A decision to stop performing for each other and start being honest with each other. To trade the constant low-grade competition for something that actually sustains a life.

There are already enough people ready to judge us. The world keeps a running tally on us from the day we’re born. Last thing we need is to do that same thing to each other in the few spaces that are supposed to be ours.

What we need is to be each other’s soft place to land and each other’s straight line back to the truth, at the same time, from the same person, because that person loves us. That’s the whole thing. Hold each other accountable, yes. But do it with arms open, not arms crossed.

Pour into the men around you. Let them pour into you. Watch what happens.

Staff Writer; Lee Walker



This brother is a fitness trainer with 12 years of experience, focused on building strength, clarity, and real health within the Black community. Through his writing, Mr. Walker hopes to uplift younger Black men and men in general through honest conversations about fitness, financial pressure, fatherhood, discipline, mental wellness, and the importance of brotherhood.

Have questions? Reach me at LeeW@ThyBlackMan.com.