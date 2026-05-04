King Charles Visits America As Trump Faces A Would Be King Problem.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) King Charles of the UK came to the US a few days ago, apparently to fix the frayed ties with the U. S. Since the King had a brother involved in the Epstein crimes, he was asked to speak to the women who were the victims of the crimes. Such a small ask, but the King turned the invitation down, probably as a courtesy to Trump. To his credit, the King has already dealt with the problem in the U.K. He did it by quickly taking privileges from his brother, including his royal status! Still nothing like that has happened to the men involved in the U.S. As a matter of fact, no action has been taken by the Trump Administration—not even a verbal apology.

Before I go on, let me mention the Queen and the First Lady. They deserve a line in my assessment of this visit to America during these turbulent times. My observance may be nothing more than trivia, but the two are prominent in this royal visit. Queen Camilla, as British women often do, wore a beautiful hat, that turned upward on one side just in case King Charles wanted to throw a little kiss her way. Now our First Lady, Melania, on the other hand, took another approach. She stood as tall and frozen as military personnel do, with her hands firmly holding her sides so that the person beside her could not grab them and pretend they just can’t keep their hands off each other! She wore that hat, as usual, that basically said, “Don’t touch me. Keep your distance or my hat will hit you in your mouth!” I love the way she protects herself from having to endure a kiss in public.

Now, back to those over whom he rules, Trump must be wondering why he gets no applause for this war against Iran. It hasn’t gotten him the positive attention he had hoped he would get. It hasn’t made high gasoline prices any cheaper, nor lowered food costs, nor won any friends from other nations, nor helped Ukraine in any way, nor gained support from the citizens over which he rules, no compliments for his position on downgrading funds in the budget for childcare, housing, food, education, his argument with the Pope, his ballroom, attempts to place his picture on the money, on our passports or trying to build statues of himself. He has begun firing his staff that he selected because they aren’t getting positive results for him and his unconstitutional actions to succeed.

Of course, that didn’t stop his pal, Senator Lindsey Graham, from cheerleading for him by supporting a $400 million dollar contribution of our tax dollars to his White House Ballroom. He said it even while the Would Be King was telling us it wouldn’t cost taxpayers anything! I guess they forgot to share their notes on that matter!

It must have been a little stinger from a U.K. Ambassador about what he said a few years ago. As King Charles spoke and received a lot of applause from both sides of the aisle with no compliments to Trump, some will say, they didn’t clearly hear what he said, and they were just trying to be polite!

The real King granted the Would Be King no slack. He was gracious, but told no lies about what a “great job” the Would Be King is doing when he tries to put NATO down for not helping Trump with his unapproved, unprovoked war against Iran. His War Secretary admits to spending over $25 billion dollars and growing when President Barack Obama’s Administration already had a working deal with Iran about nuclear weapons! Sorry Would Be King, but maybe you should take a lesson from a real King, Charles, and a real President, Barack Obama!

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/