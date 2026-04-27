Cole Tomas Allen Case Raises Questions About Anger, Achievement, and Political Extremism.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) The instant Cole Tomas Allen was identified as the alleged would-be assassin apprehended outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner one thing immediately caught my eye. Allen got his graduate degree from the same university where I got my graduate degree, Cal State University Dominguez Hills. It’s a California university with high academic and professional standards and ratings.

That was just the first of several other things about him that made little sense given the magnitude of his alleged planned assault. He was an engineer. He was a top-flight tech programmer. He was a top-rated teacher of the month. He looks almost regal in his cap and gown graduation picture from Cal Tech where he got a degree in mechanical engineering.

Then there was one of his known residences, Torrance. That’s an upscale bedroom city that until relatively recent years has been off limits if not downright hostile to Blacks trying to buy or rent there.

And he was Black. So, for the moment anyway I’ll set aside any of the swirl of dark plots, conspiracy, and Manchurian Candidate theories about his alleged act. That leaves me puzzled and perplexed over how a guy like this, who seemingly had everything going for him could wind up on the ground cuffed and hogtied by a phalanx of police, secret service, FBI and other law enforcement outside of the Correspondents Dinner and charged with trying to wipe out Trump and others in his administration.

Allen certainly defies all the stock stereotypes and negative type casting of young African American males. There’s absolutely no crime, drug, gang, dysfunctional home education derelict tag that can be slapped on him. He only made one reference to race in his alleged manifesto. He alluded to himself as half Black and half white.

Even the alleged manifesto he allegedly penned is not the usual disjointed rambling muddle of other manifestos written by mass killers.

Allen had a head on his shoulders and a brain in it that indicated he was a thinker. That combined with his academic and professional accomplishments all add up to someone who potentially could rise to the top in any corporate or academic setting.

The answer to the question of why he allegedly did what he tried to do lay precisely in his acumen and accomplishment. That in itself has bred anger and frustration in legions of well-educated Americans. That was plainly in evidence in the throngs that repeatedly turned out for the No Kings Rallies nationally. He was one of the protesters at one of the rallies.

If what is reported about Allen is true, he is one of those multitude of angry and frustrated Americans at everything that Trump says and does. Trump, of course, is the supreme ringmaster that has bred and orchestrated much of that anger, frustration, and discontent.

Allen then is both a product of and symptom of that perversion.

Let’s hope there aren’t more terrifying products of that perversion like him.

Written By Earl Ofari Hutchinson

One can find more info about Mr. Hutchinson over at the following site; TheHutchinson Report.

Also feel free to connect with him through twitter; http://twitter.com/earlhutchins

He is also an associate editor of New America Media. His forthcoming book is From King to Obama: Witness to a Turbulent History (Middle Passage Press).