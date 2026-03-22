Trinity Rodman solidified among few one of “faces” of professional North American sports leagues.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) The 2026 SheBelieves Cup ended with the U.S. women’s national team winning the title while going 3-0 in the tournament. The most recognizable player on that team, Trinity Rodman, did not score during the game against Columbia that secured the title but she remains a vital figure in women’s soccer. Earlier this year, she signed a record-setting contract with the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League, the top women’s soccer league in North America. Rodman’s contract is a three-year deal giving her salary of more than $2 million annually that makes her the highest-paid player in the history of the NWSL and the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world. The million-dollar record setting deal from a growing sports league with a young talented athlete like Trinity Rodman makes her one of the “face” of the NWSL and among the handful of athletes who are the “face” of an entire North American professional sports league.

The subjective and somewhat mythical title of “face of the league” is based on a number of factors. The first is the player’s talent as they have to be among the best at their sport at that particular period of time. The professional sports league must also market that athlete through commercials and ads which show the athlete’s charisma, and it is also important that the athlete who is the “face of the league” shows leadership qualities to not shy away from the spotlight placed on them. In sports history, it is easy to name some of the recognizable “faces of the league” in different sports like Michael Jordan and LeBron James in the NBA, Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby of the NHL, and Ken Griffey Jr. in Major League Baseball. It could be said that it is as important for women’s professional sports leagues to have a “face of a league” to draw more casual fans and continue to develop the interest around women’s sports.

While the WNBA has continued to grow in popularity in the recent years, some of that can be attributed to a new “face” of the league, Caitlyn Clark. Clark isn’t the best player in the WNBA, as that would be A’ja Wilson, but she is the most recognizable name and face of the league due to numerous factors. Trinity Rodman had a built-in factor that makes her a compelling sports figure due to her last name. As the daughter of Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, she has now made her own legacy separate from her father, whom she has had a very rocky relationship with. At just 23 years old, Rodman’s skills, flair on the soccer field, and age made her so important to the NWSL that the instituted new league clause to give their teams a better chance to retain U.S. soccer stars from leaving to play in alternative soccer leagues overseas.

Soccer is the global game so while Trinity Rodman is talented she is not the best women’s soccer player in the world. She ranked 37th of ESPN’s top 50 women’s soccer players in the world and among the best U.S. soccer players. Rodman has battled injuries at times in her young career but the NWSL is putting all their hope that she can draw casual sports fans and keep diehard soccer fans glued to the league as their “face of the league”.

Staff Writer; Mark Hines