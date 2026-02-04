America is Turning on Itself.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) In recent years, the United States has witnessed a disturbing surge in political violence, a trend that has alarmed citizens across the ideological spectrum. The assassination of prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September 2025, along with other high-profile attacks on both Republican and Democratic figures, has cemented a growing fear: America is not only polarized, but increasingly prone to violence rooted in political and cultural divisions and always has been.

This violence is not new to the American landscape. It has a “long, dark history” of political violence, from the Civil War to the upheavals of the 1960s and 1970s. Yet, what distinguishes the current era is the normalization of violence as a feature of political life, rather than an aberration. According to University of Chicago political scientist Robert Pape, “Support for political violence has gone mainstream… Political trends do not move in straight lines, and predicting the future can be a fool’s errand. But it is safe to say that the United States has a rough road ahead”.

The roots of this violence are complex, but one central dynamic is the escalating conflict between white conservatives and white liberals. Sociologist Jerel Ezell argues that while racial minorities often bear the brunt of political violence, the power to resolve it lies with white America. Non-white Americans find themselves caught in the crossfire of an increasingly vicious battle between the white right and the white left. On one side are white nationalists and conservative commentators critical of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and immigration; on the other, white liberals who see the right’s rhetoric as a slide toward fascism and racism.

Recent incidents illustrate how quickly violence can incite racial and ideological tensions. The murder of Charlie Kirk, a young conservative celebrity, was followed by threats against Black students and colleges, highlighting the volatility of America’s racial landscape. Kirk’s own record on DEI and race was controversial at best, and his death became a flashpoint for both sides to amplify their grievances.

The politicization of violence has also become a tool for leaders to rally their bases. In the wake of Kirk’s assassination, former President Donald Trump blamed “radical left” rhetoric and signed an executive order designating antifa as a domestic terror organization. Yet such moves often ignore violence targeting Democrats and risk deepening the partisan divide. This imbalance of concern from the Trump Administration could be seen as endorsing violence against the left.

America’s current trajectory is troubling. According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) Conflict Index, the United States now ranks among the world’s most turbulent nations for political violence, just behind Libya. Unlike the violence of the 1970s, which felt temporary and issue-specific, today’s violence seems persistent and systemic—a feature of American life rather than a passing storm. Americans never know what conflict they will wake to in the morning, and the desensitization of this is concerning.

Experts warn that the nation may be entering a cycle of tit-for-tat violence, where attacks on one side provoke retaliation from the other. The radicalization pipeline, fueled by social media and partisan media outlets, has made it easier for individuals to justify violence against perceived enemies. Political leaders, rather than cooling tensions, often pour “poison into the public well” by minting martyrs and painting half the country as murderers.

Public opinion reflects the gravity of the situation. A Pew Research Center survey conducted in September 2025 found that 85% of Americans believe politically motivated violence is increasing. This sentiment is shared almost equally by Republicans and Democrats. However, there is less consensus about the causes. While 77% of Republicans see left-wing extremism as a major problem, only 27% say the same about right-wing extremism. Democrats, meanwhile, are more likely to see right-wing extremism as a major threat. Nearly half of Americans also worry about extremism from those without clear political views.

The question remains: Will America become more violent? The answer depends on whether political and cultural leaders can resist the temptation to exploit violence for partisan gain and instead work to restore norms of peaceful disagreement. The challenge is formidable. As the nation’s demographic and ideological landscape shifts, the risk is that violence will become a permanent fixture, undermining democracy and social cohesion.

Ultimately, the solution lies in confronting the underlying causes of polarization—economic inequality, racial resentment, and the erosion of trust in institutions. White conservatives and white liberals, who wield disproportionate influence over the nation’s direction, must recognize their shared responsibility to de-escalate tensions. Without such efforts, America risks sliding further into a cycle of violence that could define its future for generations to come. Most do not want to see America repeat history in terms of entering a second Civil War. However, some can argue wars can be fought in many different ways in 2026, and we may have already entered the beginning stages. The question is, can America save herself?

Staff Writer; Christian Starr

May connect with this sister over at Facebook; C. Starr and also Twitter; MrzZeta.

Also via email at; CStarr@ThyBlackMan.com.