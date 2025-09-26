The Indoctrination and Mind Control Process of Black/African Americans.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) Unless you have control of your OWN mind, control of your destiny will be in the hands of others. No man is free who is not master of himself. This is why American enslavers made it a point to convert their slaves to Christianity. And the Arabs converted their 800-years slaves to Islam, in both cases, for the sole purpose of mind control. There certainly were no concerns about what happened to their souls after death. The implication that Arabs enslaved Africans for 800-years isn’t a typing error.

The Haitian Revolution 1791-1804. The Haitians may have been physically enslaved but NOT [mentally]. Unlike the American slaves who were both mentally and physically enslaved. Since the Haitians African [Continuity] had remained intact the Haitians were able to dominate and defeat three world superpowers France, England and Spain in battle and became the first Black Republic as a result. Being mentally emancipated made it possible for the Haitians to prevail.

Ancient Black Civilizations at one time ruled the world. They were a Spiritual group of people possessing vast Spiritual powers. Notice I didn’t say religious, I said they were [Spiritual]. No matter how much some of you may disagree…there is a difference…religion is manmade. There’s a video circulating showing a scene where Charlie Kirk is ascending some stairs where an image of Jesus Christ awaits to greet him. Think what you may, but to me the mind games are endless.

When you get a chance, do some research on the Dogon tribe of Africa. Without telescopes the white man has no idea what exists in outer space, yet this tribe talked about a planet which they knew existed almost a hundred years before white America discovered it with telescopes.

MAGA is trying to do all they can to eliminate any traces of Black History from the American education system, and it won’t be the first time it’s been done. Within the Vatican’s secret library lies concealed information about ancient Black Civilizations as well as within the Jewish Kabballah.

Self-knowledge is crucial because it enhances well-being, leads to better decision-making, fosters stronger relationships, and promotes personal growth by providing a deep understanding of our emotions, beliefs, strengths, and weaknesses. The only way to know ourselves is to know our history. It serves as a moral compass. The wealth of man is in his mind, in his consciousness, and for the past 400-years Black America’s consciousness has been deliberately impaired.

Malcolm X, before his untimely death was pursuing unification and mental liberation among Black African Americans. There is strength in numbers…but to this very day… Black Americans [refuse] to unite and see nothing wrong with how they think…as upside down and backwards it often is. Seeing ourselves as the n-word is a prime example.

How can Black people work out their own salvation? It involves a change in belief or mentality to be followed by a corresponding change in behavior…signifying a mental emancipation liberating Black people from the chain of traditional falsehood, which for centuries have incarcerated them in the prison of inferiority complex, world humiliation and insult. Embrace of the anathemas n-word is just one sign of self-hatred and mental imbalance.

China 80 years ago was a third world country, they kicked out the white man and eventually became a superpower, Africa is the exact opposite, Africa is the wealthiest continent on the planet, yet its indigenous people have millions dying from starvation. The white man’s handprints are all over Africa, as they extract the riches from the continent.

UNITY: The BEST chance for survival belongs to the group that works TOGETHER along with the ability to determine their OWN fate and destiny. However, determining one’s own fate and destiny necessitates a [liberated] mind.

The shooting and killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk allows us to place the American society under a microscope. What is it about Kirks death that it commands the American flag to be flown at half-staff? His death wasn’t a national tragedy nor was he a government official. A voice was quiet from bestowing praise and glory upon the white race and belittling the Black race, Jews and LGBTQ, which is why White America is all bent out of shape. Then again having political and economic power allows one to advance their interest, influence policy and exert control.

What’s so disturbing is that if Charlie Kirk was a Black African American and was demeaning White America in the same manner all hell would have broken loose from the white community. It’s the atrocious hypocrisy and double standards of the American society that stinks to high heaven. It’s unfortunate that Kirks life was taken, and even more so unfortunate that people are losing their jobs for daring to express their opinions about his death. So much for freedom of speech, clearly there is no difference between the shooter and employers who fire their employees for speaking their minds about the incidence. Is America trying to replicate Hitler’s Nazi regime? Nevertheless, a society that’s based on lies and deception the truth is always reversed.

What’s the driving force behind Black and White America? We can begin by examining the priorities of both. Black America’s top three priorities are

1. Jesus Christ

2. Jesus Christ

and

3. Jesus Christ. Black America is convinced that Jesus Christ is going to reappear and reward them for having been so faithful. Never mind the fact that over the past 2,000 years, Jesus Christ has yet to make his expected return. No ridicule intended, just merely an observation.

White America’s priorities are

1. Money/Power

2. Firearms/Power

3. Power/Jesus Christ. Even though Christianity is a white man’s religion he isn’t waiting around for some mythical figure to do for him what he has been blessed with the power to do for himself. The question is what has been the key to his success? Answer: Blood! Behind the success of America lies a trail SOCKED in BLOOD. Between taking someone else’s land and then enslaving others to work the land he has exerted his free will to do as he pleases. Then there is his religion Christianity, which too leaves a trail [soaked in blood]. Christianity is the predominate religion throughout the world with Islam being second who too has a trail…soaked in blood.

It should be noted that all groups around the world have their own religion [except] for the Black race. Christianity and Islam are the two predominate religions within the group who at one time enslaved them, and the enslavers saw to it that they were converted. In Africa the two predominate religions for Blacks are Christianity and Islam.

When Malcolm X and MLK were assassinated, Black America has been leaderless ever since…by design…not by chance. The ruling class saw to it that there was nothing left to chance. During the 60s, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, expressed the sentiments of the white ruling class “that under NO CIRCUMSTANCES is the Negro community to ever be allowed to unite.”

Since then, the ruling class has surreptitiously controlled the leadership of the Black community, allowing musicians and athletes to step to the forefront. Hip-hop culture, rap music wasn’t happenstance…it was all by design. It’s unrelenting daily assault on the Black psyche is designed to corrupt Black Americans’ sense of racial cohesion, mold the character of self-hatred, engender self-doubt, self-loathing and distrust among our group thus pulverizing Black unity and halting Black upward mobility. Use of the iniquitous n-word in rap music was of particular significance. The ruling class are masters at mind control and mind games. Something that Black America has fallen victim to for the past 400 years.

Rap musicians were warned if they wanted their music accepted and promoted the n-word…HAD to be included, no if ands or buts. Most disturbing is that in the beginning Black America could have put a stop to rap music…but REFUSED to do so. Black politicians, community leaders all are desensitized. If we as a community are going to overcome [anything], docility and passivity must be eradicated. Too many in the Black community are cerebrally anesthetized. Clarence Thomas, Byron Donalds, Tim Scott, Candace Owens serve as perfect examples.

Back in 1976, there was a young man by the name of Harold Rosenthal who was the Senior Administrative Assistant to the then Senator Jacob Javits of New York. Rosenthal took part in a paid interview exposing certain aspects of the “inner invisible world” of Jewry, revealed the modes and tactics Jews have used in destroying Christian civilization and overtly attaining control over lives and governments. If you want to read the revealing contents about this incredible interview, please click onto the following link:

http://www.antichristconspiracy.com/HTML%20Pages/Harold_Wallace_Rosenthal_Interview_1976.htm

Unfortunately, for Mr. Rosenthal, though he was paid handsomely for the interview, it cost him his life. Days after the interview he ended up being killed with a bullet hole in his head. I read the interview; it’s explosive and little wonder it cost him his life. However, be forewarned the interview is rather lengthy and isn’t a quick read.

