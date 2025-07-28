Is Trump’s MAGA Movement Devouring Itself? Epstein Scandal Sparks Internal Backlash.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) One of the most arresting ancient symbols is that of the Ouroboros — a snake that is portrayed as eating itself. (The name Ouroboros is Greek in origin and literally means “tail devourer”.) Though the name changes depending on the culture and context, the Ouroboros appears in Greek, Egyptian, Norse, and other mythologies.

The symbol is generally considered to represent the cyclical nature of creation, which includes destruction and rebirth. This cycle can also be seen as representing eternity — that which has neither beginning nor ending. Finally, it speaks to the notion that everything in the universe is interconnected.

But there is another aspect to snake autocannibalism, one that is less … philosophical. While it is rare, snakes are known to try to eat themselves. Generally, this occurs if they are in captivity, confused, or otherwise under duress.

It is this latter phenomenon that is, perhaps, currently at play within President Donald Trump’s political base. Specifically, it appears that the Jeffrey Epstein scandal — which Trump played an indispensable role in elevating — poses the greatest challenge to his presidency since he assumed office earlier this year.

Trump strode into the White House in large measure due to his stoking conspiracy theories about the ill-defined-but-completely-nefarious “deep state” (e.g., regarding the 2016 election). Today, a substantial percentage of his supporters are now accusing Trump of being a part of the deep state. In a bit of truly unexpected irony, the Ouroboros of Trump world may be beginning to dine on its own flesh.

In the last few weeks, several of the president’s staunchest defenders, including Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson, have gone after him. This is in part because, in the run-up to the 2024 election, Trump promised to release a list of Epstein’s clients if he returned to the White House. Given that he has not done so, his followers have been left disappointed and disillusioned. Evincing a complete lack of self-awareness, some have even accused Trump of making them “look stupid.”

Consider what white nationalist podcaster and ardent Trump supporter Nick Fuentes said on his show on July 17: “When we look back on the history of populism in America, we are going to look back on the MAGA movement as the biggest scam in history, and the liberals were right. The MAGA supporters were had. They were.”

Still, I remain skeptical. Is there actually “blood in the water,” as Trump-supporting columnist Matt Lewis of the LA Times has suggested? Probably not at this point. Recently, many members of Trump’s media flock have come back to the nest. The catalyst? The Wall Street Journal’s reporting of a letter that Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein (replete with crude graphics) seems to have re-rallied many of them to his side.

While these formerly wayward surrogates are not necessarily offering full-throated praise of their leader, they are delivering a collective apologia. Nevertheless, it is intriguing that this particular scandal is seen as even having the potential to cause a fissure among Trump’s most ardent supporters. From the infamous grab women by the (genitals) interview, to mocking a disabled reporter, to insulting a Gold Star family, to referring to fallen soldiers as “suckers and losers,” no vile behavior seemed to stick to “Teflon Donnie” — until now.

This raises the question: Is something else going on here? While it remains to be seen, the president’s highest-profile followers may be calculating a post-Trump (though not post-Trumpian) future. After all, Trump is a 79-year-old, second-term president. At the moment, he has an iron-grip on the Republican Party. However, iron eventually rusts. The corrosive nature of politics might be the oxidization that begins to eat away at Trump’s power. Eventually, even the most powerful leaders die — sometimes politically before they do literally.

If we are indeed witnessing the beginning of the end of Trump’s reign, historians and pundits will feast on this historical moment — the moment that Jeffrey Epstein violated him from beyond the grave.

Written by Larry Smith