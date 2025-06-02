Pam Bondi Targets AG Letitia James: A Political Hit Job or Just Revenge?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) With so many women in this country never having a “snowball’s chance in hell” to participate in or lead in many of the advantages most white men have just for being a white man. I will never understand how some women who are placed in positions of authority, knowing they’re there specifically to be used against other women and people of color and still cooperate in trying to hurt them!

They know most of them aren’t really in charge of anything, except the boss’ back. In most cases, they were chosen to prevent criticism of sexism of the males who chose them. So, let’s take a look at Pam Bondi, the U.S. Attorney General. She must know this was her big chance to treat women and people of color fairly—something many in her party don’t do. She wasn’t chosen because she was the most qualified. How could she not know she was chosen to take on cases about and against women so that the one who chose her could be comfortable taking away rights from women—and not be labeled sexist!

Let’s face it. She came out of Florida with some of the worst records of cases about women and people of color. Now, here she is at the top of the chain that has as its priority to “put us in our place.” She knew her job was to be “get the liberal women, get the Black people, get the poor people, get the immigrants, get anybody who has not shown favoritism to the man who put her in charge of justice!” She knows she is not the most qualified person who could have been chosen, so she’s got to be tougher, willing to defend everything her white male boss wants her to do.

We never heard Bondi mention New York’s Attorney General Letitia James. The orange man has had it in for Attorney James since the time he was convicted in New York. Until then, his modus operandi was throwing a rock and hiding his hand. He blames AG James for his convictions in New York. So, with all the problems in this Administration, you’d think Ms. Bondi would be busy going after the real criminals.

Instead, her FBI has officially opened a criminal investigation into New York’s Attorney General James. For the moment, it’s obvious this is nothing more than the orange man zeroing in on his Tish James Revenge Plans!

Knowing how the orange man operates, let’s not assume anything about this case other than revenge. Those of us who know AG James have faith in her great work and will not jump to conclusions that will prevent her from doing her job.

Keep DA Fani Willis’ case in your prayers, too. That’s a case still out there on behalf of the orange man. The charges against her don’t even come close to the behavior of the orange man’s crimes committed in Georgia in his effort to unlawfully steal an election.

Keep in mind the case of Baltimore’s former top lawyer, Marilyn Mosby, who as a part of her job, convicted rogue police officers and had her life turned upside down with the support of the orange man. Trumped-up charges against her caused her to lose everything she had earned honestly. Her work had become a showcase in the nation for doing the work of a State’s Attorney. For that, she has spent the last year in leg irons and an inability to practice her profession. Meanwhile, real criminals are pardoned.

Numerous Black women in Florida have faced discrimination without Bondi objecting. Now that she’s in Washington, don’t jump to conclusions about Tish James no matter who does the accusing. We know Bondi’s boss is a convicted criminal—but not AG Tish James.

Written by Julianne Malveaux

Official website; https://www.juliannemalveaux.com