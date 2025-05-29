RFK Jr.’s Bold HHS Agenda: Why the U.S. Left the WHO and What’s Next for American Health Policy.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) To understand where our nation’s health policy currently stands and where it is headed, one event enlightens our thinking: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent speech before the World Health Assembly, in which he outlined in stark detail the specific reasons why the United States has left the World Health Organization. On many levels, the global body has lost credibility — revealing its corrupt ties to the Chinese Communist Party and reckless manipulation from the strong arm of pharmaceutical companies. Kennedy was right to charge that the political interests of the WHO have become more important than the health security of nations around the globe.

Let’s go deeper into the overwhelming influence of the Chinese government regarding the WHO. The global COVID-19 pandemic was a prime opportunity for the WHO to step forward and assert unbiased, science-based leadership. Instead, the group bent its knee to the CCP, hiding critical information and peddling false assumptions pushed by China, refusing even to acknowledge Taiwan as an independent nation. Is that in the WHO charter — to put its thumb on the scale of geopolitical squabbles? It’s a health organization, for Pete’s sake!

There’s no room in health care delivery and research for politics. Yet gender ideology and other forms of political pseudoscience have permeated the thinking of organizations such as the WHO. And to what benefit? What public good? The president made the right call to pull its funding, and Kennedy gave a timely speech calling out what had been wrong with that organization for too many years.

The shift in U.S. policy regarding health care can best be captured in Kennedy’s first 100 days at the helm of HHS.

While it is very “vogue” to look at a leader’s first 100 days of whatever job they are doing, in Washington, this often leads to much ado about nothing. The reality is that it’s very difficult to set out in 100 days to make any lasting change. I think many politicians realize that.

But I have to say, Kennedy’s first 100 days as HHS secretary have ushered in a period of ambitious reform to reshape America’s approach to health and wellness. He stands in stark contrast to his predecessor. But that’s not saying much. Kennedy set out on a path focused on Americans’ true health, driving at the root causes of many diseases and what has ailing Americans. That should be commendable.

With a mission to “Make America Healthy Again,” Kennedy has prioritized chronic disease prevention, food safety, and a more efficient HHS. At the heart of Kennedy’s mission is a renewed focus on the root causes of chronic disease.

So far, one of his top priorities has been investigating autism’s rise and potential environmental contributors, including air and water pollution, food additives, and mold. While experts remain skeptical of a direct link, Kennedy has long insisted that autism is a “preventable disease” and has committed HHS resources to uncover environmental factors, promising preliminary findings by September. At the same time, Kennedy has publicly endorsed the MMR vaccine, calling it “the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles,” a notable shift from his earlier views and a move that aligns with mainstream medicine — a clear signal he’s willing to evolve when the facts warrant it.

In food safety, Kennedy and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary have committed to eliminating eight petroleum-based artificial food dyes from foods and medications by the end of 2026, aiming to reduce chronic disease and improve children’s health. Kennedy has also proposed banning ultra-processed foods in schools and other institutions, reflecting his belief that food policy is central to tackling chronic disease. That may sound radical to some, but it’s a simple truth: If we don’t fix what’s on our plates, we’ll never fix what’s ailing our nation.

Regarding specific health industries, let’s quickly examine the secretary’s interest in the med-tech sector. At a time when AI is enhancing prevention, early detection, and treatment, Kennedy’s emphasis on the role of innovation in health care is spot on. Further, the rise of digital health tech- including consumer wearables from rings that track your vitals to continuous glucose monitors- should play an increasingly important role if Kennedy is to improve individual health outcomes.

Internally, HHS underwent significant reorganization. Kennedy consolidated 28 sub-agencies into 15 and announced plans to reduce the workforce by 20,000, aiming to save taxpayers $1.8 billion annually.

While Kennedy’s first 100 days have sparked optimism and controversy, he has undeniably set a new tone at HHS, focused on prevention, innovation, and a willingness to challenge the status quo. And that’s precisely what America needs.

Written by Armstrong Williams

Official website; http://twitter.com/Arightside