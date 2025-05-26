8 George Benson Songs That Blend Soul, Jazz, and Smooth Perfection.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) George Benson’s music has a way of wrapping around you — like a smooth breeze on a late summer evening or the sound of someone you trust speaking truth with melody. Whether he’s lighting up a track with his masterful guitar work or easing into a lyric with that unmistakable voice, Benson doesn’t just make music — he sets a mood.

For me, listening to George Benson has always felt like revisiting a friend who knows exactly what to say, whether I’m feeling up, down, or somewhere in between. His songs span decades, but they still speak clearly and soulfully in the present. They remind us that good music doesn’t age — it evolves with us.

If you’re just discovering him or looking to dig deeper beyond the radio favorites, these eight songs showcase the many sides of his genius — from jazzy instrumentals to funk-laced grooves and tender love ballads. Each one offers something a little different, but all of them are unmistakably Benson.

1. “Give Me the Night”

From the Quincy Jones-produced album of the same name, “Give Me the Night” was George Benson’s full arrival into the pop and R&B mainstream. It’s a party in song form, a nighttime anthem with a bouncing bassline, snapping percussion, and Benson’s jazz-inflected guitar lines sneaking in and out of the groove.

Benson’s vocals here are infectiously joyful. He isn’t just singing — he’s smiling through every word. The harmonies are lush, the instrumentation tight and full of life, and the production glows with Quincy’s golden touch. Benson’s signature scatting and guitar duets are subtle but unmistakable, giving it a jazzy edge without sacrificing mainstream appeal. The rhythm guitar, played by Paul Jackson Jr., complements Benson’s style with funk precision, creating an irresistible sonic blend that makes the track shimmer from start to finish.

“Give Me the Night” was more than just a hit — it was a cultural moment. The single went on to top the Billboard R&B chart and became one of the defining songs of the post-disco era. At a time when jazz musicians were either going deeply avant-garde or sticking to traditional formats, Benson showed the world that sophistication could groove. This song brought jazz to the dancefloor without compromising the integrity of either genre.

What makes “Give Me the Night” endure is its versatility. It fits just as well on a summer barbecue playlist as it does in a DJ’s dance set. The song transcends decades — even Gen Z TikTokers have used its grooves for background audio, proving that a great rhythm never goes out of style. The track’s energy is infectious, yet it remains classy — a rarity in pop songs, then and now.

Whether you’re looking for upbeat motivation or feel-good nostalgia, this track is a must. It showcases how George Benson took jazz musicianship and folded it seamlessly into pop accessibility, making the genre feel both sophisticated and approachable. It’s a reminder that joy can be refined, and that dance music can be rooted in musicianship.

2. “This Masquerade”

“This Masquerade” is one of Benson’s most haunting and emotionally resonant songs. Originally written by Leon Russell, Benson’s version took it to new heights, winning a Grammy for Record of the Year in 1977. This song marked the turning point where he became not just a guitarist but also a vocalist of the highest caliber. His delivery is intimate, restrained, and deeply human — capturing the quiet disillusionment that underpins the song’s lyrics.

The track starts with a mellow piano intro that sets a reflective tone. As Benson’s voice enters, it feels like he’s sitting right beside you, sharing a quiet confession. His phrasing is gentle and deliberate, never over-sung, always controlled. The guitar solo that comes midway through is pure jazz — fluid, expressive, and technically masterful. It feels like a second verse, saying all the things the lyrics hint at but never quite state outright.

One of the standout aspects of “This Masquerade” is its emotional depth. It doesn’t rely on heartbreak tropes; instead, it paints a portrait of emotional distance and the performance of love. “Are we really happy here with this lonely game we play?” Benson asks — and he doesn’t need to scream or plead to make you feel the weight of that question. His subtlety is what gives the song its staying power.

Today, “This Masquerade” remains a go-to for late-night contemplation or winding down after a long day. It’s smooth but not bland, soulful but never overwrought. The mix of jazz guitar, orchestral elements, and singer-songwriter sensibility gives it a cinematic quality. For anyone looking to experience the full range of Benson’s emotional expression, this is essential listening — timeless in tone, universal in theme.

3. “Breezin’”

An instrumental that became an unexpected crossover hit, “Breezin’” was the title track from Benson’s breakthrough album. Written by Bobby Womack, the song is all about mood — and Benson’s guitar becomes the voice, full of light and relaxation. It’s jazz, yes, but so melodic and airy that even non-jazz fans are swept along for the ride. The record was one of the first jazz albums to go platinum, and this song was a key reason why.

Benson’s touch on the guitar is feather-light, yet emotionally rich. Every note feels like a breeze itself, hence the song’s title. The backing band provides gentle support with tasteful basslines, shimmering keys, and relaxed percussion. It’s easy listening in the best sense — music that soothes without becoming background noise. You can focus on every phrase or just let it play while you let your mind drift — either way, it works.

Part of the song’s magic lies in its phrasing and dynamics. Benson’s guitar is never rushed, never forced. He gives the melody space to breathe, like someone savoring a moment rather than rushing through it. That pacing, combined with a clean and warm tone, is what makes the song feel like a long exhale. Keyboardist Ronnie Foster and drummer Harvey Mason contribute to that laid-back yet precise feel, allowing the groove to flow with ease.

In today’s fast-paced world, “Breezin’” offers a kind of sonic exhale. It’s perfect for calming anxiety, enhancing your focus, or simply enjoying a slow Sunday afternoon. Its timelessness lies in its ability to create a peaceful mental space, something we all need more of. Whether you’re a jazz enthusiast or someone just looking for musical serenity, “Breezin’” is Benson at his most transcendent.

4. “Love X Love”

Another gem from the “Give Me the Night” album, “Love X Love” finds Benson in full romantic mode. The production is pristine, with Quincy Jones’ signature sparkle evident in every beat. It’s smooth R&B with jazzy undertones, and Benson’s vocals are as silky as they come. It was a moderate chart success, but over time, it’s become one of those deep cuts that real fans treasure.

The track builds beautifully. The synths wrap around Benson’s vocals like a soft blanket, and the backing vocals — courtesy of Patti Austin — add warmth and dimension. The lyrics are about passionate, multiplied love, and the arrangement reflects that sense of emotional and physical intensity. It’s not about heartbreak or loss, but about abundance — about the kind of love that doubles in value every time it’s shared.

What makes the track stand out is Benson’s guitar work. Even in a song that’s so vocally rich, his guitar subtly reinforces the romantic energy, with little licks and fills that flutter like heartbeats. It’s a masterclass in blending musicianship with pop accessibility. The guitar doesn’t shout for attention — it whispers in the background, enhancing every moment without overshadowing the vocals.

Today, “Love X Love” is still a favorite for R&B lovers and jazz heads alike. It straddles both genres effortlessly, and in a world full of auto-tuned romance, this song reminds us of how real instruments and real feeling create real magic. It’s perfect for setting the mood, whether you’re sharing a candlelit evening or just indulging in a little self-care. Benson, as always, makes sophistication feel effortless — and “Love X Love” is a glowing example of that gift.

5. “On Broadway” (1978 – Live Version)

Originally recorded by The Drifters, “On Broadway” has been covered by many — but George Benson’s live version, recorded at the Roxy Theatre for his Weekend in L.A. album, is arguably the most definitive. It’s not just a cover; it’s a complete reinterpretation that fuses jazz, funk, and raw showmanship into a performance that pulses with ambition and grit.

What sets this version apart is the atmospheric tension in the buildup. The band eases in with a tight, funky groove, giving Benson space to set the stage. His phrasing is confident but never rushed, gradually layering charisma into each line. The crowd energy adds an edge, as if everyone present knows they’re witnessing something unforgettable. Benson’s guitar solo isn’t just a flourish — it’s a declaration, moving from understated elegance to full-on shredding with a bluesy, urgent tone.

Thematically, the song is about chasing dreams in a world that often feels indifferent. Benson’s lived-in voice and musicianship turn the track into a statement of purpose. “They say that I won’t last too long on Broadway,” he sings — but there’s no doubt in his delivery. He’s lived through the grind, and now he owns the stage. There’s triumph embedded in every note, even in the moments of musical restraint.

Decades later, this version of “On Broadway” still sizzles with vitality. It’s perfect for anyone chasing a goal, needing a boost, or simply wanting to experience what a live performance should feel like: bold, unfiltered, and bursting with passion. It’s a lesson in how to reinterpret a classic without losing its core — and how to perform as if the spotlight was made just for you.

6. “Turn Your Love Around”

Co-written by Jay Graydon, Bill Champlin, and Steve Lukather, “Turn Your Love Around” is George Benson’s most groove-laden radio hit. It landed him a Grammy for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male, and became one of those early ’80s staples that defined funk-infused pop. Slick, catchy, and still undeniably cool, this song represents the moment when jazz artists like Benson were reshaping mainstream R&B.

From the jump, the song hooks you with a sharp rhythm guitar, a stuttering synth bassline, and those unmistakable backing vocals that nod to Earth, Wind & Fire-style tightness. Benson glides into the melody with laid-back authority, his phrasing casual but precise. There’s confidence in his delivery — the kind that comes from knowing you’re making a hit. Each line is infused with effortless charm, and he makes the groove feel personal rather than mechanical.

What’s easy to miss on a casual listen is Benson’s guitar work — it’s funky, yes, but never overpowering. He weaves his guitar into the beat like a second voice, tossing in fills and quick flourishes that add texture and movement. This restraint shows his maturity as a musician. He’s not trying to outshine the song — he’s lifting it, giving it soul without flash.

Even today, “Turn Your Love Around” still holds its own on playlists next to modern neo-soul and funk-revival tracks. It feels evergreen, with a bounce that hasn’t aged and a sentiment that still lands: a plea to rekindle love before it fades. Whether you’re cleaning the house or cruising down the highway, this track keeps the energy just right.

7. “The Greatest Love of All”

Before Whitney Houston took it global, George Benson was the first to lend voice to “The Greatest Love of All” — a song originally written for the biopic The Greatest, chronicling Muhammad Ali’s life. In Benson’s hands, the song is less about diva theatrics and more about spiritual reflection and quiet inner strength. His version may not have the grand crescendo, but it carries something equally powerful: humility and heart.

Benson doesn’t belt; he emotes. His vocals are tender, restrained, and purposeful. When he sings “learning to love yourself, it is the greatest love of all,” it doesn’t sound like an anthem — it sounds like advice from someone who’s walked through fire and come out wiser. He channels not just the sentiment, but the soul of the lyric, turning it into a message of personal liberation and faith.

Musically, the track leans into orchestral arrangements but never drowns out Benson’s warmth. The strings swell delicately, the piano provides a spiritual undertone, and Benson’s guitar — subtle, graceful — echoes the vulnerability in his voice. There’s a patience in the pacing, as though he wants listeners to sit with the words, to internalize them.

Though Houston’s powerhouse version is more well-known, Benson’s rendition deserves just as much attention. It’s perfect for those moments when you’re searching for affirmation, when you need a reminder that self-worth doesn’t require spectacle. This is soul at its most sincere — and in today’s hyper-performative world, sincerity is gold.

8. “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You”

While Glenn Medeiros made this song a teen-pop staple in the late ’80s, George Benson was the first to bring “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You” to life on his 20/20 album. His version is deeper, more measured, and delivered with the kind of maturity only a seasoned artist can provide. It’s a soft-spoken declaration of love that avoids sentimentality by leaning into understated emotion and impeccable phrasing.

Benson’s vocals here are a perfect blend of soul and smooth jazz — relaxed but emotionally attentive. He doesn’t oversell the lyrics. Instead, he lets their simplicity speak for itself. “Nothing’s gonna change my love for you / You oughta know by now how much I love you,” he sings with quiet confidence. It’s not just a promise; it’s a reassurance, delivered like a conversation rather than a performance.

The arrangement is elegant. The keyboards shimmer with ’80s polish, but never feel dated. The rhythm section is gentle, giving just enough sway to keep the song moving without overwhelming the message. And Benson’s guitar — tender, lyrical — dances around the melody with grace. He uses the space between phrases as well as the notes themselves, which is a hallmark of a truly great player.

In an age of instant gratification and fleeting digital connections, this song serves as a reminder that enduring love still has a place in music. It’s for the couples who’ve weathered storms, for those who still write anniversary cards by hand, and for anyone who believes that love is an action, not just a word. George Benson doesn’t just sing the song — he lives it.

The beauty of George Benson’s music is that it doesn’t shout — it speaks. And if you really listen, it’ll tell you stories you didn’t even know you needed to hear. Each of these songs captures a different side of who he is as an artist: the romantic, the dreamer, the groove master, and the quiet philosopher.

In a world moving so fast, his music reminds me to slow down — to feel, to listen, and to savor the little things. So whether you’re playing these tracks on a long drive, at home with someone you love, or during a quiet moment to yourself, just know: you’re in good hands with George Benson.

Let the music play.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.