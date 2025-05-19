Remembering Malcolm X on His 100th Birthday: The Prophet America Refused to Hear.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Throughout American history, the assassination of Black leaders has served as a tipping point, igniting the greatest fears of Black Americans and rocking the moral consciousness of people concerned about freedom, justice, and equality.

The assassinations of Medgar Evers, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, Fred Hampton, Jr., and other Black leaders pierced the hearts and minds of Black Americans. The horrific murders of Emmitt Till (1955), the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist church that killed Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, and Carol Denise McNair, and the senseless killings of Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner created international outrage.

At age 39, Minister Malcolm X, the fire and brimstone orator and disciple for Black people to “do for self and kind,” was killed on February 21, 1965, at the Audubon Ballroom in New York. Malcolm X’s assassination in front of hundreds of supporters and his family was a devastating blow to the Civil Rights and Black Power Movements. When the gunfire stopped, 15 bullets riddled Malcolm X’s body as his bodyguards tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.

Did you ever talk to Brother Malcolm? Did you ever really listen to him? Did you ever touch him or have him smile at you?

The death of Malcolm X, known as El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, is a painful reminder of the intense racial backlash and animus that permeates the fabric of America. At the time of Malcolm X’s death, he was viewed by many as one of the most influential Black leaders who spoke directly to the disenfranchisement and marginalization of Black Americans. Malcolm X’s vision to unite the struggles of African people as part of his global mission continues to inspire and connect us to a larger cause. His travels to Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan, Ghana, and Nigeria, and pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia underscored the global impact of his mission.

Each year, as we celebrate the birth of Malcolm X, I take a few minutes to listen to the incomparable eulogy by Ossie Davis delivered at the Faith Temple of God in Harlem. A contemporary of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X, Davis was well respected in the civil rights movement and a Harlem fixture. Betty Shabazz, Malcolm X’s widow, selected Davis, the iconic elder statesman, actor, thespian, and husband of Ruby Dee, to deliver the eulogy and lay one of Harlem’s favorite sons to rest. Thousands lined the streets near 147th Street and Amsterdam to pay respects to Malcolm X and honor his legacy.

Although I have listened to the eulogy hundreds of times over the years, my raw emotions run high as I mourn for Minister Malcolm decades after his death. Davis eloquently addressed the subdued audience, asking a series of existential questions — Did you ever talk to Brother Malcolm? Did you ever really listen to him? Did you ever touch him or have him smile at you? Humanizing Malcolm X and depicting him as an ordinary, loving Black man despite his public persona. Davis shares, “Malcolm was our manhood, our living, black manhood, and, honoring him, we honor the best in ourselves!”

His autobiography was not just a book for me but a mirror that reflected my struggles and aspirations.

As a young Black male growing up in West Baltimore, discovering the “Autobiography of Malcolm X,” released posthumously by Alex Haley in 1965, was a game-changing and defining book that helped me understand the world in ways that school and other books could not. His autobiography was not just a book for me but a mirror that reflected my struggles and aspirations. I grew up with hustlers and watched many of them fall prey to the streets, never realizing power, redemption, and change. Malcolm X’s story, as told in his autobiography, was a powerful beacon of hope, showing that transformation is not only possible but inevitable with the right mindset and determination.

This is evident in the iconic “X” hats sported by young Black Americans in the 1980s, the impactful release of “By Any Means Necessary” by KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions in 1988, the Atlanta-based rapper T.I. featured on the cover of VIBE Magazine rocking the classic Black fedora hat and Black framed eyeglasses and the 2020 Netflix documentary series “Who Killed Malcolm X?” His influence, a testament to his legacy, continues to inspire both the young and the old, providing a source of motivation for generations to come.

Approaching Malcolm X’s 100th birthday on May 19, 2025, is historically significant as many rediscover his legacy. Younger Black Americans learn about Malcolm X’s legacy through annual community-based events and Spike Lee’s 1992 film adaptation featuring veteran actor Denzel Washington.

Others discover Malcolm X’s poignant speeches on YouTube that still resonate in contemporary society and address America’s current upheaval and political climate. One of Malcolm X’s most famous speeches, “The Ballot or the Bullet,” was a clarion call to understand the power of voting and the importance of the Black community strategically using our votes to leverage change. “The Ballot or the Bullet” was a scathing critique of both the Democratic and Republican parties’ inability to advocate for the rights of Black Americans. Sixty years later, we are still having conversations elevated by Malcolm X about the failures of both parties in advocating racial equity. Malcolm X’s analysis of race relations in the 1960s and his ability to “speak truth to power” continue to engage us in a larger conversation about the political landscape in America.

If Malcolm X Were Alive Today

Recently, while speaking to a group of student leaders, I mentioned my admiration for Malcolm X. During my talk, I was asked, “If Malcolm X were alive today, how would he feel about the current political climate and the state of Black Americans?” This question, which ordinarily deserves time for deeper reflection and analysis, was a crucial starting point for our conversation.

Malcolm X’s eloquence, honed during his tenure as Minister of Mosque Number 11 (Boston) and Mosque 7 (Harlem) under the guidance of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, was a potent force that led to the enlistment of thousands of Black men into the Nation of Islam across the country. His powerful words, articulating the struggles of Black people, resonated deeply with the masses.

I shared with the group that historically, Malcolm X’s disdain for the Vietnam Conflict was well documented and articulated in numerous speeches; if he were alive today, he would have grave concerns about the Palestinian situation. Malcolm X visited a Palestinian refugee camp in Gaza in 1964, a year before he was assassinated and witnessed firsthand their displacement and atrocities against Palestinians. Malcolm X would also be outraged by the carnage in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Sudan.

Daily human rights violations are seldom covered by the U.S. media, leaving most Americans unaware of the devastation occurring.

For decades, the U.S. has ignored the cries of Mother Africa, a fact Malcolm X was one of the few to highlight during his life. Today, Malcolm X would be quick to point out that the murders, rapes of women and children, and the displacement of 7.8 million Congolese people should be declared an international crisis requiring intervention by the U.S. and other foreign powers. The escalating civil war in Sudan has displaced over 13 million, led to over 20,000 murders, and caused acute hunger, impacting over 630,000 people. The U.S. media must play a significant role in raising awareness about these crises. Sadly, these daily human rights violations are seldom covered by the U.S. media, leaving most Americans unaware of the devastation occurring.

Malcolm X would be equally disturbed by the ongoing human rights violations perpetrated by police departments on American soil. The videotaped murders of Sonya Massey, Eric Garner, and George Floyd are a constant reminder of the evils of racism and white supremacy and a reminder of the troubled history of this country. The cold and calculated killing of Trayvon Martin at the hands of George Zimmerman in 2012 would remind Malcolm X of the history of Black lives lost and the thousands of public lynchings that the Black community has endured.

Malcolm X’s outrage at the current political landscape with the election of Donald Trump and the lack of a strategic Democratic response would be evident. Malcolm X lectured extensively about the lack of support Black Americans received from both the Democratic and Republican parties decades ago. The attempts to erase the contributions of Black Americans, the defunding of HBCUs, and the removal of programs to address the lack of diversity in corporate spaces are glaring examples of the ongoing racial discord in America. Malcolm X warned us about the issue of race and the challenges Black Americans faced in his fiery “Message to the Grassroots” in 1963.

Disappointment and Excitement

Rapid gentrification occurring in Black communities nationwide would disappoint and frustrate Malcolm X. He would be deeply concerned by the lack of advocacy and community control to stop greedy developers from decimating historically Black communities in Oakland, Chicago, Brooklyn, Harlem, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and many other cities. The displacement of Black families and the inability of elders to continue to hold onto properties that have been in their families for decades would be another sign of poor leadership at the hands of Black elected officials and other community stakeholders.

However, with his infectious smile, which was known to light up a room, Malcolm X would be excited about the ongoing movements led by young leaders who were not necessarily interested in aligning with mainstream civil rights groups who failed to embrace young, bold leadership. He would also be excited about Black Americans repatriating to Ghana, Senegal, Gambia, and other African nations, where we can live free from oppression. Malcolm X was passionate about Mother Africa and would have most likely spent considerable time on the continent and sought dual citizenship if he were still alive.

Let us remember a man who put his life on the line for the freedom and justice of Black lives.

Finally, Malcolm X was a visionary and a man ahead of his time who was not afraid to ask existential questions when thinking about the future of Black Americans. He would still be vocal and urge Black organizations to unify around shared interests, flooding the streets to protest the evils of capitalism and corporate greed, biased media outlets, and a society that turned its back on the downtrodden. As we honor Minister Malcolm X posthumously on the 100th anniversary of his birth, let us remember a man who put his life on the line for the freedom and justice of Black lives and for holding a country accountable for the years of oppression it has inflicted upon Black people.

We owe Malcolm X much more than occasional mentions during Black History Month. His teachings, his courage under fire, and the countless times he stared death in the face based on his love for Black people should be required history for reading and study. Celebrating his birthday should be a day of remembrance. It is a day that families should spend understanding Malcolm X, the man, the myth, and the legend.

Written by Dr. David C. Miller

