Pope Francis’ Death Reveals Stark Contrast to Trump’s Leadership as 100-Day Mark Sparks Regret.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I’m not Catholic, but the pope’s death hit hard, compared to a living president.

Pope Francis, a champion for peace and the poor who crossed borders in his inclusion, showed how it’s done, winning hearts all over the world.

Donald Trump showed up at the Vatican funeral wearing a bright blue suit amid a sea of black. The least of his sins.

As the world wept, hopes that the president would learn a lesson in kind leadership — for his 100-day mark — faded fast.

Trump is remarkably unchanged, all his days. He believed in tariffs 50 years ago and now. Greed, power and a mouth that never rests are signature traits. Not a reader, his fix on facts and what’s going on is shallow at best.

It’s clear from polls, at the 100-day point, that America is feeling buyer’s remorse. The scale of Trump’s tariffs and assault on our government, universities, civil institutions and allies defies logic.

No other president seized power with such a vengeance.

Historians rank Andrew Johnson and Andrew Jackson as poor presidents, for restoring Confederate leaders to power and for the Trail of Tears. Richard Nixon’s secret enemies list and Watergate coverup look like child’s play now.

All told, we are living with probably the worst president ever. Trump’s enemies list is long and out in the open. His mass firings include government lawyers who prosecuted the Jan. 6 mob that stormed the Capitol. (Trump pardoned the rioters.)

For now, he’s a master of intimidation and silencing dissent from Republicans — and doing his best with the press.

It’s a hard truth to face, that Trump’s trifecta of governing is rage, hate and fear. His campaign centered on revenge, but who knew that meant the crown jewels, the National Institutes of Health and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts?

The Constitution, courts and Congress haven’t arrested the juggernaut yet. Meanwhile, three Democrats displayed a fighting spirit.

Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) held forth on the floor for 25 hours. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (Md.) traveled to an El Salvador prison to visit a man detained there. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker urged citizens to rise and resist “everywhere and all at once.”

Character comes out in a crisis.

The country has not begun to pay the price yet for Trump’s rash actions, but the human cost is taking a toll. Washington is a company town for the federal workforce, a deep core of skills and talent that will be missed when Trump’s cuts draw blood.

I know a Middle East expert told to clear out her office in two hours under armed guard. I know a young man serving overseas in the U.S. Agency for International Development, cut loose in the shuttered agency.

The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, a presidential memorial, was abruptly closed as a crossroads of ideas and cultures. The same fate awaited the Institute of Peace and human rights programs at the State Department.

At NIH, 1,300 people, many of them young scientists, suddenly lost their jobs. Biomedical research went on the chopping block, a total of $2 billion in grants. Why would Trump squander our first place in science and medicine? You tell me.

Unleashing the dogs of the war within is what’s really going on.

Trump’s accomplice is Elon Musk, an unelected South African immigrant who did the dirty work for him, making jagged job cuts, brandishing a chainsaw. Musk knows nothing of American government (except for the huge subsidies he gets.)

Musk’s free hand in havoc is an outrage.

Trump does have a flair for finding his people. Polished Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presents as never batting an eye.

Karoline Leavitt, a young press secretary, Kristi Noem, homeland security secretary, and Pam Bondi, attorney general, all have a harsh edge to go with their long locks.

Bobby Kennedy Jr. and Pete Hegseth: Health and Human Services and Pentagon folks are wondering what they did to deserve these defiant, destructive Cabinet secretaries.

Shallow as he is, Trump likes their looks — and Kennedy’s last name. With the renegade of the Democratic dynasty crossing the street, Trump’s victory in the war within seems complete.

But it’s far from over.

Written by Jamie Stiehm

Official website; https://JamieStiehm.com