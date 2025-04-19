Devout Christians: Spiritual Decay and Global Chaos – What the Bible Said Would Happen.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Because of your particular circumstances, you might not agree that our world is broken and heading swiftly towards perdition, but the vast majority of ordinary people out there are under no such illusion.

The angst suffered by ordinary people is so great that only if you are cosseted by having great wealth, or if you are so corrupt that the wealthy is cosseting you, that you can be unaware of the situation affecting the mass of humanity.

Just take a good, hard look around you and you cannot but see the awful mess humanity is in. There never was a time since the First Advent of Jesus Christ that the world has reached a nexus, such as we have where disintegration, desolation, depravity and desperation have all come together in a depressing mixture of soul-destroying magnitude.

It is as if the hounds of hell can wait no longer because they see the end of humanity in sight and must mount an intense, relentless assault with all guns blazing to destroy the most in the shortest time possible.

It is as if the words of the Apostle Peter in 1 Peter 5:8 instead of being, “…because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour” have been transliterated to suit today’s reality, “…because your fellow humans are devils, sometimes as roaring lions, sometimes as innocuous lambs, relentlessly seeking whom they may devour.”

All the norms of civilized behavior is upended, every act of buffoonery is applauded, every sordid facet of celebrity is publicized and venerated, every lie of the establishment is fiercely defended, every uplifting truth brutally suppressed, a world obsessed with indecency, titillation, vanity and trivia, and a world where hope is being snuffed out.

In nearly every country on earth, where the authorities are truthful, or where the truth leaks out, crime is on the increase, corruption is a growing problem, people are committing more suicides, there is mountain unhappiness generally and the quality of life for most people is quite dismal.

I came across a statement from John Whitehead of the Rutherford Institute and he nails it, “The world is disintegrating on every front politically, environmentally, morally and for the next generation, the future does not look promising.”

People do not like to face facts, the truth often puts us in a bad light, because we live in the dark the truth is not just inconvenient but also condemnatory.

Humans want to do evil and be still seen as good people. It will not happen. That is precisely why there is so much two-facedness.

In every situation we face at present, and will face in the future, has been dealt with in the Bible in terms of its doctrine, as ideas taught as truth, or principles offered for guidance, or actions commended for godly living or as prophecy.

Looking back to find the reference, to throw light on what is happening today, we can look at the prophetic words of Paul as he informed in this pastoral epistle:

“This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, high minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.” (2 Timothy 3:1-5)

The truth is that most believers are so accustomed to reading these words that the astonishing truth, the powerful insights of this message is lost. Perhaps if I give you another version of this compelling scripture, it might be more impactful:

“Remember this: There are some terrible times coming in the last days. People will love only themselves and money. They will be proud and boast about themselves. They will abuse others with insults. They will not obey their parents. They will be ungrateful and against all that is pleasing to God. They will have no love for others and will refuse to forgive anyone. They will talk about others to hurt them and will have no self-control. They will be cruel and hate what is good. People will turn against their friends. They will do foolish things without thinking and will be so proud of themselves. Instead of loving God, they will love pleasure. They will go on pretending to be devoted to God, but they will refuse to let that “devotion” change the way they live. Stay away from these people! ” (2 Timothy 3:1-5 Easy-To-Read Version)

The thing with modern translations is that they are quite good at putting things in today’s language so that we can all understand what is being told in simple language. Look carefully and see if what was said does not fit exactly what we have today.

There are some terrible times coming in the last days. TRUE NOW.

People will love only themselves and money. TRUE NOW.

They will be proud and boast about themselves. TRUE NOW.

They will abuse others with insults. TRUE NOW.

They will not obey their parents. TRUE NOW.

They will be ungrateful and against all that is pleasing to God. TRUE NOW.

They will have no love for others and will refuse to forgive anyone. TRUE NOW.

They will talk about others to hurt them and will have no self-control. TRUE NOW.

They will be cruel and hate what is good. TRUE NOW.

People will turn against their friends. TRUE NOW.

They will do foolish things without thinking and will be so proud of themselves. TRUE NOW.

Instead of loving God, they will love pleasure. TRUE NOW.

They will go on pretending to be devoted to God, but they will refuse to let that “devotion” change the way they live. TRUE NOW.

When the truth of Paul’s prophecy is laid out so plainly for all to see, then it is time believers prepare for what is to follow, because these are the evil times we are warned to expect.

Remember the chilling warning Jesus gives to all believers, “And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.” (Matthew 24:12)

It is true that iniquity has abounded mightily, but you do not have to get weary, beaten and simply give up; because as long as you need him, God is by your side.

Hear his comforting words to believers:

“I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5)

“…and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.” (Matthew 28:20)

“Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” (Deuteronomy 31:6)

Take these verses, and others as well, and know that God will never abandon you, no matter how fierce the battle, no matter who comes against you, no matter your level of maturity in Christ. And if at any time you’ve had enough, and feel compelled to retaliate, remember to leave that in God’s hands, “If I whet my glittering sword, and mine hand take hold on judgment; I will render vengeance to mine enemies, and will reward them that hate me.” (Deuteronomy 32:41)

Enough said.

Staff Writer; Henderson W.

You can contact this Christian brother at: HWard@ThyBlackMan.com.