Common Types of Economic Damages to Recover in a Texas Personal Injury Case.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Suffering an injury at the hands of someone else’s negligence often brings several huge costs. Medical bills and lost wages, along with ongoing care, can pile up very fast and leave victims struggling to survive.

Personal injury laws in Texas enable a person to recover losses from an accident through economic damages. These damages address the tangible monetary consequences of an accident or injury and offer a way to financial recovery from those losses.

“Property damage compensation covers more than just vehicles. Other items that may have been destroyed during the incident, such as electronic gadgets, clothes, or other belongings, can be recovered,” says Gabriel Gonzalez, a personal injury lawyer from Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP – Accident & Injury Attorneys.

This article discusses common economic damages you can recover in a Texas personal injury case.

Medical Expenses

Injuries often involve considerable medical expenses, from emergency care to long-term treatments. Commonly, a victim may incur the cost of hospital stays, surgeries, tests, and medications.

Future medical needs may be a continuing financial burden if ongoing treatment becomes necessary. For example, physical therapy or specialized rehabilitation programs are possible for serious injuries.

Texas law allows the injured party to recover past and future medical expenses related to the accident. This would also include treatments that are outside of direct costs, like the cost of assistive devices or home modification related to recovery.

Lost Wages

Accident victims may be unable to go to work because of their injuries, resulting in a loss of income. Time off can include periods of recovery, confinement to a hospital, or even attendance at some necessary medical appointments.

Lost wages compensation covers those earnings lost from the date of injury up to the time an individual can return to work. Pay stubs, tax returns, and employer statements are evidence used in such claims.

In cases where one cannot fully resume their previous job duties, loss of future income or diminished earning capacity may also be part of recoverable damages.

Property Damage Costs

Aside from lost wages, accident victims may have to bear the costs of damaged personal property. In the case of car accidents, vehicle repair or replacement costs comprise a hefty percentage of claims.

Correct documentation is essential in making claims for property damages. Repair shop estimates, receipts for items replaced, and photographs of damages all help to quantify monetary losses and support your claim.

Out-of-Pocket Expenses

Finally, personal injury cases may include other costs not applicable under major categories, such as medical bills or lost wages. Out-of-pocket expenses include smaller yet necessary purchases pertaining directly to the accident.

Expenses can include transportation to and from medical appointments, over-the-counter medications, or temporary accommodations if the victim’s home is rendered inaccessible. Victims may also need to replace personal items that were damaged in the incident, including things like glasses or other mobility devices.

You should maintain detailed accounts of receipts and invoices to recover these expenses effectively. Even minor expenditures add up over time to pose a significant financial burden.

A Personal Injury Lawyer Can Help Recover Economic Damages

Personal injury laws are complex in Texas, especially regarding the calculation and proof of economic damages. Handling the claim alone may lead to missing compensation opportunities or undervalued settlements.

Attorneys work to uncover all potential losses, including unseen or future costs such as continued medical treatment and loss of earning capacity. They also negotiate with insurance companies to ensure the victim.

A strong case requires proper documentation and ace testimony where needed. An experienced personal injury attorney will ensure that every detail is accounted for to maximize your recovery while you focus on your injuries.

Staff Writer; John Parker