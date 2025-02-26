The Firing of General Charles Q. Brown, Jr.: A DEI Double Standard Exposed in MAGA’s America.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Hon. Four Star Air Force General, history-making Fighter Pilot, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. was fired today by a President who never bothered to serve his country he claims to be able to Make America Great Again. One of his side-kicks, Pete Hegseth, barely made it to Secretary of Defense, because of his personal mis-behavior. They used, without recognizing it, DEI for white men! And we thought they didn’t like DEI! They got the meaning of their DEI confused with ours. Before now, DEI was an honorable position because only our best and brightest had a chance to be considered.

Do racists really understand the meaning of DEI? The letters represent Diversity Equity and Inclusion. Our DEI only allows our best and brightest among Black people to earn an opportunity to get in places where formerly all-white people got in. Never mind, there were no requirements, no academic qualifications, no special skills. Just being white, and often being male. They still get top level positions because of who their daddy or granddaddy is.

Kash Patel was sworn in as FBI Director. Before he was sworn in, he’d already developed his hit list, but that didn’t stop him from lying. He walked into the FBI office and had already decided who was to leave. One day someone will remind him he’s not white! He will also be reminded that his parents are immigrants—and the MAGA groups do not like people who came here from some other place! They believe they were here before Indigenous people—those from whom they stole this land! I ‘m just trying to prepare Kash. The same people who find him useful now—just look at what happened to Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Byron Donalds and a few more. They had already been used to get a handful of Black votes from people who didn’t know any better. They didn’t know Trump said so many untrue things he was going to do for, not to them. He convinced them he only meant those “woke” Black people were the problem.

I don’t mean to imply The Donald only tries to misuse Black people. Just look at what he did to Ukraine President Zelensky. He chose Vladimir Putin—the well-known Communist, to praise, and insisted our good friend President Zelensky had to admit that he started the war against Russia, and he should give Russia 50 percent of Ukraine’s mineral rights. Remember when many of us were called Communists by right-wingers! Things sure are getting turned around. Maybe we need to teach some white history in our schools because the orange man and his puppets sure are not aware of theirs!

The Orange man wants no Black History in our schools, and will not allow diversity programs in Federal Agencies. Just maybe more of us should do like the young people in Florida, and if I might add, The Black Panther Party of old to begin using our time after school, on weekends, holidays, summers teaching our history so that his-story is truthfully told. I think people need to learn the full story. Many already know Black people invented so much, but had everything stolen to make it look like we didn’t do much when America was a slave nation.

These are interesting times. We build—not destroy. I don’t know any Black people who went down to the Capitol on January 6th and caused so many criminal acts. No, don’t say Enrique Tarrio! He doesn’t claim his Blackness—and that’s a good thing. Also don’t worry about NASDAQ, S&P500 and the Dow. Most of us didn’t have anything there. Do support the BUY-COTT Saturday, February 28th all day. I mean buy from those who support our causes. The others will get the message!

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/