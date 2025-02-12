Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Breaks Viewing Records & Shakes Up Hip-Hop.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Kendrick Lamar’s artistic dominance continues to break barriers, and now he can add another impressive accolade to his already legendary career. According to newly released statistics, the Compton-born rapper’s Super Bowl halftime performance on February 9 has become the most-watched in history, drawing in a staggering 133.5 million viewers. The Apple Music-sponsored event saw a three percent increase from last year’s performance by Usher, pushing it past Michael Jackson’s 1993 show, which previously held the record with 133 million viewers.

Beyond Lamar’s personal success, FOX Sports confirmed that Super Bowl LIX itself was the most-watched in history, averaging 126 million viewers as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs. The game peaked at 135.7 million viewers during the second quarter, underscoring the event’s historic significance.

The Creative Process Behind the Performance

With such a monumental moment at stake, Kendrick Lamar and his team at pgLang took an intense approach to crafting a performance that would not only be memorable but deeply resonate with Black culture and hip-hop history. Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Dave Free, the co-founder of pgLang, revealed the team’s dedication to reinventing what a Super Bowl halftime show could look like.

“We wanted this performance to have a cinematic and theatrical element to it. We can confidently say that there’s no Super Bowl performance that’s quite like this one.” – Dave Free

To prepare for the event, Lamar and Free watched every single past Super Bowl halftime show, taking inspiration from iconic performances by Beyoncé, Prince, and Michael Jackson. However, they aimed to differentiate their set by embracing a raw, unfiltered Black American aesthetic—one that challenged mainstream portrayals.

“The feel of it is Black America. What does Black America look like, and how do we control that narrative of what it means to be Black in America versus what the world’s perspective of that is?” – Dave Free

JAY-Z’s Role and Kendrick’s Unlikely Return

Another crucial element of Kendrick’s record-breaking moment was the involvement of hip-hop mogul JAY-Z, who has overseen the Super Bowl halftime show since 2020. According to Free, the performance all began with a call from JAY-Z, inviting Kendrick back for a solo performance despite his previous appearance during Dr. Dre’s legendary Super Bowl LVI set in 2022.

“I wasn’t sure if Kendrick would be asked to perform at the game having made an appearance just three years ago, but it felt like the right time for us.” – Dave Free

And indeed, the timing could not have been more perfect. With Lamar’s latest album GNX dominating conversations and the ongoing feud with Drake intensifying, this was an opportunity for Kendrick to deliver not just a historic performance but a powerful statement.

Drake Disses and the Setlist That Shocked the Industry

While most artists use the Super Bowl halftime stage to showcase their biggest hits, Kendrick Lamar took a different route. Instead of performing commercial-friendly anthems like HUMBLE., Alright, or King Kunta, Kendrick chose to make his performance a bold declaration of hip-hop supremacy—and a direct attack on Drake.

From the moment he stepped on stage, it was clear that Kendrick was leaning into his beef with the Toronto superstar. The set included “Not Like Us”, the viral diss track that has become an unofficial anthem of hip-hop warfare. Halfway through the performance, Kendrick mocked Drake’s legal battle with Universal Music Group, engaging in a staged back-and-forth with his female backup dancers:

“I want to perform their favorite song… but you know they love to sue.”

This was an unmistakable jab at Drake’s controversial defamation lawsuit, in which he accused Universal of failing to protect him from Kendrick’s scathing lyrics. While Kendrick omitted the original song’s most damning accusation—calling Drake a “certified pedophile”—he made sure the audience understood his stance. With a smirk, he rapped:

“Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any [bitch] that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him.”

The moment instantly went viral, igniting a firestorm on social media and making it one of the most discussed halftime performances in recent memory.

Cameos That Stole the Show

Kendrick Lamar wasn’t alone in making history. His performance was enhanced by surprise guest appearances from some of the biggest names in Black entertainment:

SZA – The R&B powerhouse joined Lamar for a mesmerizing rendition of All the Stars, their Oscar-nominated duet from Black Panther.

– The R&B powerhouse joined Lamar for a mesmerizing rendition of All the Stars, their Oscar-nominated duet from Black Panther. Mustard – The West Coast producer brought his signature sound to DNA., adding an extra layer of energy to Kendrick’s electrifying set.

– The West Coast producer brought his signature sound to DNA., adding an extra layer of energy to Kendrick’s electrifying set. Samuel L. Jackson – The legendary actor made a surprise monologue appearance, narrating a powerful spoken-word segment about Black resilience and culture.

– The legendary actor made a surprise monologue appearance, narrating a powerful spoken-word segment about Black resilience and culture. Serena Williams – The tennis icon’s brief cameo added another layer of star power, symbolizing Black excellence across industries.

Each guest played a crucial role in reinforcing Kendrick’s central theme—Black greatness on the world’s biggest stage.

Fan Reactions: Hip-Hop’s Victory or Industry Controversy?

The response to Kendrick’s halftime show was polarizing yet undeniably monumental. Hip-hop purists hailed it as a masterpiece, celebrating Kendrick for using his platform to push the culture forward. Fans flooded social media with praise:

“Kendrick Lamar just gave us the most unapologetically Black halftime show in history. No compromises. No mainstream pandering. Just bars and brilliance. ???”

Others, however, felt that Kendrick’s choice to center his performance around his feud with Drake was too aggressive for the Super Bowl stage. Some even speculated that this move could lead to backlash from sponsors and the NFL itself:

“Did Kendrick really use the biggest stage in the world to air out Drake? This man is wild, lol. The NFL might not invite him back.”

Even within hip-hop, the reaction was split. Drake fans argued that Kendrick’s obsession with their favorite rapper overshadowed the artistry of his performance. Some pointed out that Kendrick had the opportunity to make an all-time great setlist but instead focused on a “petty rap beef.”

However, for many in the culture, this was a defining moment. Kendrick Lamar seized the stage, broke records, and controlled the narrative—not just of the Super Bowl but of hip-hop itself.

A Performance for the History Books

Whether one loved it or criticized it, Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show will be remembered as one of the most groundbreaking performances of all time. It was a victory for hip-hop, a statement for Black culture, and an unforgettable moment of artistic defiance.

With the most-watched halftime show in history now under his belt, the question remains—where does Kendrick Lamar go from here? If this performance is any indication, he’s only getting started.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.