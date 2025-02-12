Cardi B Blames Donald Trump for Ruining Her Super Bowl Night: “I Was So Mad”.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Cardi B has never been one to hold back, and her latest rant proves that once again. The Bronx-born rap superstar recently took to Instagram Live to air out her frustrations about her Super Bowl experience, and the unexpected source of her anger? None other than former President Donald Trump.

According to Cardi, her night at the big game was marred by the heightened security presence due to Trump’s attendance. The former president made history by becoming the first sitting president to watch the Super Bowl in person, and while that might have been a political milestone for his supporters, for Cardi, it was nothing short of a headache.

The Super Bowl Experience Gone Wrong

For many, the Super Bowl is a spectacle of entertainment, luxury, and high fashion. Celebrities from all walks of life flock to the event, bringing out their best outfits and preparing to party in style. Cardi B was no exception. Decked out in an extravagant ensemble that included a pair of $3,000 Christian Louboutin stilettos, she had every intention of making the most of her night.

However, the heightened security measures turned what should have been a glamorous experience into a frustrating ordeal. “I was so fking mad today. [Trump] was at the Super Bowl today and they were giving us a hard time,” she vented. “Oh my gosh! The Secret Service was not playing at that muthafka. The Secret Service was not playing to get in that motherf**king stadium. Oh my God.”

For Cardi, the excessive security meant long lines, invasive searches, and an overall inconvenience that put a damper on her night. The added frustration? Her designer heels didn’t survive the experience. “Now I like him lesser because you ain’t have to go to no damn Super Bowl, f**king up my shoe,” she fumed.

Cardi vs. Trump: A Longstanding Feud

Cardi B has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind when it comes to politics, and she has been a vocal critic of Trump for years. Her disdain for the former president dates back to his first term when she often spoke out against his policies, particularly on immigration and women’s rights.

During her Instagram Live rant, Cardi even brought up a personal grievance related to Trump’s immigration policies. “Now he’s gonna have to — well, he definitely ain’t gon’ do that. Bring my uncle back because my uncle got deported,” she said, referencing the former president’s strict stance on deportations. While she didn’t go into detail, the statement further emphasized her personal stake in opposing Trump’s policies.

Back in 2020, Cardi was one of the most prominent celebrity supporters of Kamala Harris during her vice-presidential campaign. She took the stage at a Milwaukee rally and criticized Trump for his stance on female reproductive rights. “We all knew Trump was a hustler. And I’m a hustler too. But hustling women out of their rights to their body is nasty work,” she declared.

She went on to accuse him of conning Americans with his business ventures, including his branded watches, sneakers, and even Trump Bibles. “Today, it’s your wallet. Tomorrow, he’ll be conning you out of your health care rights,” she warned.

A Strange Connection: Cardi B and Trump’s Lawyer

Despite their longstanding opposition, Cardi and Trump have one bizarre connection—their lawyer. In 2022, Trump hired Drew Findling, a high-profile attorney known for representing numerous rappers, including Cardi B herself. Findling, often dubbed “the #BillionDollarLawyer,” has worked with the likes of Gucci Mane, Migos, and more, making it an interesting twist that he found himself representing both a hip-hop superstar and a former president.

Fan Reactions: A Mixed Bag

Cardi B’s comments quickly went viral, and as always, fans had a lot to say. Her supporters found her rant relatable and hilarious, with many taking to social media to express their amusement.

“She really said Trump owes her a new pair of Loubs. I can’t deal,” one fan tweeted, accompanied by a series of laughing emojis.

Another fan chimed in, “Cardi B’s uncle getting deported and her blaming Trump for her Super Bowl Louboutin disaster in the same breath is peak 2024 energy.”

Of course, not everyone was on her side. Some criticized her for making the event about herself rather than focusing on the bigger picture. “You’re at the Super Bowl with the best seats in the house, and you’re mad about a little security? Some of us can’t even afford tickets,” one user commented.

Trump supporters were also quick to fire back, dismissing Cardi’s rant as a desperate attempt for attention. “Trump’s at the Super Bowl making history, and Cardi B is mad about her shoes. Priorities,” one wrote.

Whether you love her or hate her, Cardi B always finds a way to dominate the conversation. Her Super Bowl experience may not have gone as planned, but she made sure to let the world know exactly who she blamed for it.

From ruined Louboutins to deported relatives, Cardi B had a lot to say, and as usual, the internet had a lot to say back. But one thing is for sure—when it comes to speaking her mind, Cardi is in a league of her own.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.