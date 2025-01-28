Bishop Mariann Budde Challenges Donald Trump and Religious Hypocrisy in Bold Sermon.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Right Rev. Mariann Budde is a woman of power. Budde is the first woman to lead the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, a position she’s held since 2011. As bishop, she oversees 86 churches across Washington, D.C., and Maryland, with 38,000 members. She is a bold woman who knows how to use the power of her position, as demonstrated in her sermon during the inaugural prayer service.

The traditional service at the Washington National Cathedral became the perfect opportunity to publicly speak truth to power. As she made her plea directly to the newly inaugurated president to accept the Christian values of mercy and compassion, it was done in a respectful and soft-spoken manner. Her non-confrontational words were a Christian message delivered in a politically divided public setting. While her Biblically-based message was inspiring and encouraging to many people, others became annoyed and even offended by her compassionate sermon. Trump did not acknowledge her when she passed him after the service. He later called Budde a “Radical Left hard line Trump hater” on his Truth Social site and demanded an apology for “her inappropriate statements.”

Conservative evangelicals are among President Trump’s strongest supporters, and they have now become Budde’s loudest critics. Robert Jeffress, the pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas and a Fox News contributor, attended the service and posted a message on X stating that Budde “insulted rather than encouraged our great president” and “there was palpable disgust in the audience with her words.”

The response from Jeffress is disappointing because it comes from a clergyman, but not surprising because it comes from a Trump-supporting clergyman. His defense of “our great president” is pure idolatry by continuing to worship an unjust man who refused to place his hand on the Bible when taking the oath of office. Jeffress’ response reflects a man who has chosen the ideas and thoughts of his personal cultural war views over the basic Biblical teaching of “love thy neighbor.” It also reflects the deep divisions between conservative and progressive Christians. Budde addressed her remarks to Trump, but the message was for everyone who shared his views.

Referencing the “palpable disgust” in the audience means her words deeply hit home. Particularly with those Christians who, at one time, may have accepted Jesus Christ as savior but who have consistently rejected the Biblical teachings that followers of Christ are to “speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, speak for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.” Unfortunately, many conservative evangelicals have truly abandoned their faith and the things they were taught by deciding to follow a false idol in Trump. They must deal with the heavy weight of their conscience. Therefore, they don’t want to hear messages like Budde’s sermon. It is uncomfortable for them to be exposed in public and reminded of the sound teaching they choose not to accept. Many of them do not like the idea of a woman holding a powerful position traditionally held by men and using that position to expose their religious hypocrisy and their cold hearts. Why should any of them be allowed to feel comfortable when they use their platforms and positions to perpetuate a national climate of hate where people will become more emboldened to discriminate against those considered as “others?” Budde is not apologizing, for she’s not the one promoting intolerance.

We all should support Bishop Budde and any Christian leader who uses their platforms and positions to expose and speak out against the normalization of white supremacy and political vindictiveness, against normalizing insensitivity toward the economic and physical well-being of marginalized and vulnerable individuals. We need more white Christian leaders with the heart and understanding to agitate their counterparts and elected officials publicly.

The hate and racism from the Jim Crow era never truly died in the hearts and minds of many people. It was simply suppressed by progressive laws of tolerance and inclusion and by Christian leaders of all races appealing to the conscience of a hate-filled nation. Those who now misrepresent and attack CRT (Critical Race Theory), DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), and “wokeness” are using it as political rallying cries intended to conceal the truth and the depth of hatred behind racism throughout our history and modern-day society. In doing so, it spares them and others from the weight and conviction of their conscience. Frederick Douglass often repeated the phrase “agitate, agitate, agitate” to encourage others to join him in his fight for justice and equality.

Budde also struck a nerve with Republican lawmakers. Rep. Mike Collins from Georgia lashed out by demanding that Budde — who was born in New Jersey — be deported. By her bold sermon, Budde is unlikely ever to be intimidated and silenced. Unlike many people, she is not afraid of Trump.

Written by David W. Marshall

Official website; https://davidwmarshallauthor.com/