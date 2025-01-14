SZA Opens Up to Drew Barrymore About How She Inspired ‘Ctrl’ Hit.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) SZA’s musical artistry has always been rooted in raw emotion and relatability, which is why her 2017 debut studio album, Ctrl, continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Among its standout tracks is the poignant “Drew Barrymore,” a song that feels like a confessional journal entry set to music. However, what many fans didn’t know until recently is just how deeply connected the song is to its namesake, actress Drew Barrymore.

On Monday, January 13, SZA appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show for a heartwarming and candid discussion about the song’s origins. For Barrymore, it was an emotional revelation. The conversation revealed a heartfelt connection between two women who have navigated the challenges of life and identity in very different yet strikingly similar ways.

The Heartfelt Inspiration Behind “Drew Barrymore”

When SZA first released “Drew Barrymore,” fans were quick to speculate about the inspiration behind the track. The song, a vulnerable exploration of insecurity and longing for validation, seemed to reflect universal emotions rather than focusing on a specific individual. However, during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, SZA revealed that the actress wasn’t just a fleeting muse for the song title — her entire essence played a pivotal role in its creation.

“It was inspired by you,” SZA said directly to Barrymore, her sincerity palpable. “It wasn’t just the title. [It was] the energy you carry… the way you’ve made me feel my entire life. The carefree, the understanding.”

SZA went on to explain how Barrymore’s presence on screen as a unique and authentic individual deeply resonated with her as a young Black girl growing up. “When you’re younger, and you’re a Black woman, there’s not a lot of examples all the time,” SZA admitted. “One of the few lovely white women that I looked up to so much on television was you, because you were so yourself.”

Barrymore’s authenticity, imperfections, and unabashed individuality were qualities that SZA found both inspiring and comforting. She even admitted to writing a letter to Barrymore years ago — a letter that was never sent.

“I wrote you this letter that I never sent you, but it talked about how, when you’re younger… your smile wasn’t perfect. I have a slight speech impediment, and people laugh [at it] all the time… I love the way you talk and the you-ness of you. Your laugh reminds me of all the things about myself that make me nervous, but on you, shine so brightly. It gave me permission to be myself.”

Barrymore’s Emotional Reaction

Barrymore, known for her warmth and openness, was visibly touched by SZA’s words. She expressed gratitude for having inspired someone as talented and influential as the Grammy-winning artist. The actress noted that her career has always been grounded in embracing her quirks and flaws, which makes the connection with SZA all the more meaningful.

The exchange between the two women was more than just a moment of celebrity admiration; it highlighted the importance of representation and the ways in which women, regardless of race or background, can inspire one another to embrace their true selves.

SZA’s Artistic Genius and Vulnerability

“Drew Barrymore” encapsulates SZA’s ability to turn vulnerability into a powerful form of self-expression. The lyrics capture the rawness of self-doubt, yearning, and the longing for acceptance:

“I’m sorry I’m not more attractive

I’m sorry I’m not more ladylike

I’m sorry I don’t shave my legs at night

I’m sorry I’m not your baby mama.”

The song’s introspective tone struck a chord with listeners, many of whom saw their own insecurities reflected in SZA’s words. Barrymore’s influence is evident not just in the title but also in the spirit of the track, which celebrates individuality and the beauty of imperfection.

A Dream Collaboration: SZA and Kendrick Lamar

While SZA’s discussion with Barrymore provided fans with a touching backstory to one of her most beloved songs, the TDE singer also dropped another bombshell earlier in the week: her openness to collaborating with fellow labelmate and rap legend Kendrick Lamar on a full-length album.

Appearing on Sherri on January 8, SZA lit up the room when host Sherri Shepherd asked if she’d consider teaming up with Kendrick for a joint project.

“I would love that,” SZA said with a smile, earning a round of applause from the audience.

“He’s such a genius,” she continued. “And part of his genius is him being so elusive and so mysterious. I don’t know what’s going on as much as you don’t know what’s going on. When ‘Luther’ came out, I said, okay, that’s the vocals we’re using. And same with ‘Gloria.’”

SZA credited Kendrick for playing a major role in her artistic growth during what she called her “fumbling and finding” era. “He’s so good at saying yes and staying grounded,” she added. “So I’m just like, ‘Teach me, Sensei, what you know.’”

The Legacy of “Ctrl” and Beyond

SZA’s debut album, Ctrl, has long been celebrated as a masterclass in introspection, blending R&B, soul, and alternative influences with deeply personal lyrics. Tracks like “The Weekend,” “Love Galore,” and, of course, “Drew Barrymore” have become anthems for a generation seeking authenticity and self-love.

The album’s timelessness lies in SZA’s willingness to be vulnerable and real, qualities that were celebrated during her heart-to-heart chat with Drew Barrymore. By sharing the song’s backstory, SZA not only deepened fans’ appreciation for the track but also highlighted the power of representation and the unexpected ways in which artists can influence one another.

As fans eagerly await new music from SZA — and perhaps that long-rumored duo album with Kendrick Lamar — moments like these remind us why she’s become one of the most beloved voices of her generation.

Fan Reactions: Love for SZA and Drew

The emotional conversation between SZA and Drew Barrymore quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with praise for both women. Many noted the beauty of seeing two accomplished women from different worlds connect over shared experiences of vulnerability and authenticity.

One fan tweeted, “SZA and Drew Barrymore having this conversation feels like a healing moment for all of us. Representation matters, and women supporting women matters even more.”

Another added, “SZA just gave Drew Barrymore her flowers, and I’m here for it. ‘Drew Barrymore’ has always been my favorite song, and now it means so much more.”

SZA’s appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show offered fans a rare glimpse into the inspiration behind one of her most beloved tracks. It also served as a powerful reminder of the ways in which art and representation can shape lives and create unexpected connections.

Whether she’s penning heartfelt letters to childhood idols or dreaming of collaborative albums with rap legends, SZA continues to prove why she’s one of the most dynamic and authentic artists of her generation.

With her next era of music on the horizon, fans can only imagine what heartfelt stories and groundbreaking collaborations she’ll bring to the table next. And who knows? Maybe one day we’ll see that duo album with Kendrick Lamar finally come to life.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.