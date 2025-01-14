Devout Christians: What Hangs in the Balance – Faith, Choices, and Life’s Eternal Impact.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) What hangs in the balance every time we make a decision? Do we always stop and actually think of that? Perhaps we just do what ever and then maybe think about it eventually. But then sometimes, not ever. We are not perfect beings but we often try to act as if we are. This is good if by chance, we’re really trying but if we’re actually just pretending, then it’s all to no avail. And it’s just a silly game that we’re trying to pretend is real. But God knows, even when we may be too prideful to even admit it. Still God goes on and lets us play this little game until we suddenly realize that it is just that…a silly little game that prevents us from really accomplishing anything.

God may seem a little distant to us at some times, especially when we get all tied up in our daily and mundane life. Actually our life should never be that mundane but as you all know, this is just exactly what we so often let it become. We don’t really ever intend to let it get that way but a little neglect can lead so often into bigger and better mistakes. We let our judgments fail sometimes just because we don’t think it’s really that important or in fact, we’re just not paying close enough attention to everything. It can even be because we’re getting a little too prideful but who of us can really admit that? Especially if we’re not as close to God as we should be. We can actually sometimes even blame Him for it when we know first hand that it’s really our mistake. That’s being prideful.

So what hangs in the balance? Nothing or everything?

This brings us to the question of why should it even matter? Or maybe it really doesn’t. Maybe God is just too busy to even notice. After all, we’re only one…out of how many that He has to look after? Some people will even tell you that maybe He was here once but now he’s split. Let’s hope that you don’t ever believe that. It kind of betrays Him as being a little too unconcerned.

On the other hand maybe just maybe, each one of us is just special enough that He hangs around just to see if we can make it and if we may actually need His help or ask for it. Isn’t it awesome to think that we’re that special? Back to that question however, of what hangs in the balance? Perhaps Heaven or Hell.

Balance can mean everything. If you’re out of balance you take the constant chance of nothing ever working right for you. It can be a little hard for us to keep our balance sometimes however. Being balanced means keeping the energies around you smooth enough, that you won’t get trapped in a knot of useless or even negative emotions. There are emotional traps everywhere. They used to be called snares of the devil but now we realize that we can often set these traps for ourselves, perhaps without even realising it and then just as easily, fall into them.

Learning Balance is actually one of the more important things that a Christian needs to learn. If this lesson in life is not learned it can cause us great distress by our own fault, if we should fall into an emotional pit and haven’t learned the necessary discipline to get out. The discipline here might be having plenty of patience and some knowledge of spiritual climbing. All Wisdom is from the Lord and if we learn His ways, w e can benefit from our Father’s knowledge.

Fear of the Lord should be interpreted as having a good healthy respect for what He knows. This is not a fear of what He might do to us but instead a fear of what it might be like without Him. In fact, our life without the Father would be quite dreary and exactly like being in Hell. This is not an experience we should ever wish to endure.

Fear of the Lord should be replaced with our passionate Love of the Lord. A passionate love is not any harder but rather much easier that the constant battle of fear. Fear is something we can feel but since it is a negative state of mind, it can change our relationship with the Father into something that is not worth pursuing. It is we who must make the changes here. God does not ever leave or abandon us but rather we do this to Him. He is always calling us to come home. And Hey! Let’s not kid ourselves here. We all know exactly where Home is. But what about God?

God…Who is He? Where is He? We should never ever be wondering this but we should be searching for and finding Him. He is here and there. He is actually everywhere. He is in our every breath and we are in His.

The breath of God is the life of the world.

Consider the word breath. Think about it spiritually. The word breath means to hold, to sustain, to breathe. In this case to breathe spiritually into the world and into each individual soul as if in fact, it is the only one. So Breath is life. Breath is the Father. Breath is the Holy Spirit. We need to think seriously about this word. In fact, it may be one of the most important words we know. Breath is movement. It is life moving ever constantly.

Infinity is a word that often fascinates us but we don’t always catch any more than the merest image of it. And its meaning can elude as much as the ancients gods did to the first innocents. In the beginning we are like children born into a world of anxiety and fantasy. Gods, fantasy, meaningless images that do not really give us anything but the illusion that we know it all. Yet in the actual reality of Infinity itself, we know absolutely nothing.

We are like the paper dolls cut out by children. The have no identity until we give it to them by our own ideas and concepts of what a paper doll really is. The life of a paper doll is in the concept and mind of the child. They give that paper doll life in their imagination. A poor or abstract example perhaps but never–the-less a thought to be considered. And just how are we who are flesh and blood people, like paper dolls? We are in the same design as God. We are in essence, spirit bound in the body on this earth but in Heaven’s reality we come to life because of the Creator’s desire and imagination. It is His thought that breathes life into us every single second. Without His thought, we would not be.

When we are born into life, we come into it screaming and naked, defenseless before a cruel world and into a cold society that often has no basic respect for life or even the vaguest idea of God. And society has basically proven that it does not care. Even Christian societies have problems just because we do not live in Heaven but rather a man-made world of pain and confusion. Until we can take in our bare hands and make it into a society that cares for each one of its members, we will never be strictly in the image of God.

Is this an impossible dream or one that most of us can’t even imagine? So what hangs in the balance? Nothing or everything? Heaven or Hell?

Staff Writer; Anita T.

You can contact this talented Christian writer at AnitaT@ThyBlackMan.com.