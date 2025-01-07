Best Practices for Wearing Contact Lenses During Sports: How to Keep Your Vision Clear and Safe.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Clear vision plays a pivotal role in athletic performance. Whether it’s a tennis player tracking a fast serve, a soccer goalie focusing on the ball, or a cyclist navigating rugged terrain, clear and accurate vision is essential. For athletes with considerable refractive conditions, contact lenses are a game-changer. According to a study published in Acta Scientific Ophthalmology, contact lenses have become the preferred vision correction tool for athletes, as they offer numerous advantages over traditional spectacles.

Unlike glasses, contact lenses conform to the eye’s shape, providing sharper, more natural vision without distracting reflections or glare. Contacts also offer a 15% wider field of vision and eliminate the risk of injury from broken frames or lenses. These features allow athletes to perform at their best, giving them a competitive edge in their sport. However, using contact lenses during sports requires careful attention to best practices to ensure both safety and performance. Here’s how athletes can make the most of their contact lenses on the field or court:

Choose the right type of contact lenses

Selecting the right contact lenses is the foundation of comfort and performance. Different lenses cater to specific needs, and some are designed with athletes in mind. For instance, during the 2024 Paris Olympics, the US Olympic Water Polo team utilized Altius performance-tinted contacts. These lenses include 100% UV filters, which are ideal for athletes exposed to intense sunlight. They also enhance the ability to track fast-moving objects—a critical advantage for elite and recreational players.

Another option is high-energy visible (HEV) light filtering lenses. According to Professor Billy Hammond, these lenses improve brightness perception, aiding athletes who rely on sharp visibility for peak performance.

Practice proper hygiene and lens care

While contact lenses can enhance athletic performance, they require diligent hygiene practices to prevent infections like Acanthamoeba keratitis. Studies show that this rare infection is more common among monthly lens users. To minimize risks, follow a consistent cleaning and replacement schedule. However, if maintenance is a challenge, daily disposable contact lenses are a convenient and safer alternative. These lenses are worn once and discarded, greatly reducing infection risks.

Established retailer Target Optical carries a variety of daily lenses suitable for athletes with different vision needs. These options include Biofinity toric daily lenses for astigmatism, 1-Day Acuvue Moist lenses for single vision correction, and high-moisture Dailies Total1 lenses ideal for athletes struggling with dry eyes. These choices provide both comfort and protection, even during rigorous sports activities.

Use sports goggles for safety

The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) reports that approximately 30,000 sports-related eye injuries occur in the US every year. Basketball, baseball, and softball are among the leading causes. Fortunately, 90% of these injuries are preventable with protective eyewear.

For this, the AAO recommends wearing safety goggles tested to meet the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards. For example, the Hilco T-Zone Sport Goggle and Oakley’s M Frame offer excellent protection. The M Frame is particularly beneficial, providing wraparound coverage and the ability to withstand high-impact, high-mass forces. By pairing contact lenses with protective goggles, athletes can safeguard their eyes while maintaining optimal vision.

Stay hydrated to manage dry eyes

Athletes can experience dry eyes due to intense physical activity and exposure to environmental factors like wind or air conditioning. Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining tear production, which keeps the eye’s surface moist. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day is a simple yet effective strategy. In addition to staying hydrated, lubricating eye drops can help prevent dryness from contact lens use. Brands like Systane Ultra and Refresh Optive are compatible with contact lenses and provide long-lasting relief. Athletes should keep eye drops handy during practice or games to maintain comfort and clarity.

With these best practices, contact lens-wearing athletes can confidently focus on their sport without compromising their vision. As discussed in our 2023 post, sports are important but not life and death. Given this, athletes and sports enthusiasts must care for their overall health, including their eyes.

Staff Writer; Steve Brown