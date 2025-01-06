Garden Work and How It Is Good For Your Mental Health.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry

(ThyBlackMan.com) Many people who have been struggling with their mental health may have seemingly tried a lot of therapeutic activities, such as yoga and meditation, but a common issue that some people have is that there is seemingly nothing to show for these practices, making them feel a bit empty.

Gardening is the perfect blend of being a therapeutic activity, which also allows the gardener to connect to nature and create something great.

So, here, you will learn about how garden work can be good for your mental health.

Weeding and Mowing- Finding Focus in the Moment

Weeding and mowing are often seen as tedious tasks, but both can be surprisingly calming.

The repetitive stages of pulling up weeds, as well as mowing with zero-turn mowers or push mowers, allow you to focus on the task at hand. The concentration needed helps to silence thoughts of anxiety and can quiet a racing mind. Also, the satisfaction of clearing unwanted plants and having a clean-cut lawn fosters a sense of accomplishment.

Planting- Cultivating Hope and Creativity

Many gardeners find the act of planting seeds or plug plants to be deeply symbolic and representative of hope and growth. The thoughts of a plant growing from a small seed into a large plant can create a sense of excitement and pride, both of which are great for removing feelings of apathy. With seeds and growth, there is a sense of patience needed, which will help a person struggling to plan and practice waiting.

Watering-Creating Calm Through Routine

Watering a garden is a structured and calming ritual that can help to ground a person who is stressed. Feeding your plants and even the sound of water is soothing. It also encourages a connection to the present moment and can create stability and pride, especially if you are going through a chaotic period.

A practical note on watering: in the summer or during times of high humidity, try to water in the early morning, as this will prevent mildew and fungal infections from attacking your plants.

Pruning- Letting Go of the Unnecessary

Pruning is the process of removing dead or overgrown parts of a plant to encourage healthier growth. In many ways, it mirrors the act of letting go of things that are no longer any good for you. It is also cathartic in that it is an act of decluttering. Pruning also teaches the importance of balance, reminding the person pruning that they can cut away excess clutter and make room for new growth in their life.

Harvesting- Reaping the Fruits of Your Labor

There are few things more exciting in this world than harvesting fruit and vegetables that you have grown yourself. It provides tangible evidence of all the hard work you put in, as well as fostering feelings of pride and achievement. It also allows you to connect to the cycle of nature and, best of all, you can share your fruits and vegetables with friends and family, growing your community.

Staff Writer; Harry Carter